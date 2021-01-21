It’s Carry On in the Commons over minister’s sausage comment

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A Carry On-style moment emerged in the Commons as an environment minister answered questions about sausages.

Victoria Prentis said a “Welsh sausage is hard to beat” – causing Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle and other MPs to break down laughing in the chamber.

Conservative MP Virginia Crosbie (Ynys Mon) had asked Ms Prentis about support for Welsh farmers post-Brexit, adding: “Will she also agree with me that a Welsh-farmed sausage is the finest addition to any good breakfast?”

It's full Carry On… in the Commons at Defra questions, as environment minister Victoria Prentis tells MPs: "A Welsh sausage is hard to beat." pic.twitter.com/Yd3jSqu4Z5 — Richard Wheeler (@richard_kaputt) January 21, 2021

Sir Lindsay intervened and said: “A challenge there for you, minister.”

Ms Prentis replied: “Well, a Welsh sausage is hard to beat and I’d like to congratulate the Farmers’ Union of Wales for their excellent farmhouse breakfast campaign.”

She went on to thank Ms Crosbie for sourcing and enjoying local produce.

Sir Lindsay, still chuckling, added to the next Conservative MP in line to ask a question: “Greg Smith, follow that one.”