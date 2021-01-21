Friday, January 22nd 2021 Show Links
News / UK

Jonathan Van-Tam’s mother has her Covid-19 vaccination

by Press Association
January 21, 2021, 12:43 pm Updated: January 21, 2021, 1:11 pm
Elizabeth Van Tam, 79, the mother of Jonathan Van-Tam, deputy chief medical officer for England, is vaccinated against coronavirus (Mike Egerton/PA)
Elizabeth Van Tam, 79, the mother of Jonathan Van-Tam, deputy chief medical officer for England, is vaccinated against coronavirus (Mike Egerton/PA)

The 79-year-old mother of England’s deputy chief medical officer has had her coronavirus vaccination.

Professor Jonathan Van-Tam has previously spoken about encouraging his mother Elizabeth Van-Tam to be ready to receive the vaccine when she got the call.

Prof Van-Tam, who said his mother calls him “Jonny”, said he had told her it was “really important” to get the jab “because you are so at risk”.

Coronavirus – Thu Jan 21, 2021
Elizabeth Van Tam, 79, the mother of Jonathan Van-Tam, deputy chief medical officer for England, is vaccinated against coronavirus (Mike Egerton/PA)

She had her vaccination on Thursday at a GP surgery in Whittlesey, six miles east of Peterborough, Cambridgeshire.

Ms Van-Tam, who turned 79 this month, said afterwards: “I was really happy to get my Covid-19 vaccine.

“While I’ve had lots of reminders from Jonathan, I needed no encouragement when I received my phone call.

“The jab didn’t hurt at all and the NHS staff were excellent.

“I would encourage everyone to take up the offer when it comes.”