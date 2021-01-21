Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Here is Thursday’s update of the latest Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to January 17, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (January 18-21) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 315 local areas in England, 31 (10%) have seen a rise in case rates, 283 (90%) have seen a fall and one is unchanged.

Knowsley in Merseyside continues to have the highest rate in England, with 1,612 new cases recorded in the seven days to January 17 – the equivalent of 1,068.5 cases per 100,000 people.

This is down from 1,367.5 cases per 100,000 people in the seven days to January 10.

Slough in Berkshire has the second highest rate, down from 1,093.4 to 981.7, with 1,468 new cases.

Sandwell in the West Midlands is in third place, down from 951.1 to 920.4, with 3,023 new cases.

The 10 areas with the biggest week-on-week rise in rates are:

1. Erewash (up from 397.8 to 474.1)

2. Redditch (618.1 to 690.8)

3. Hinckley & Bosworth (320.0 to 367.7)

4. North Warwickshire (372.3 to 419.8)

5. Somerset West & Taunton (343.6 to 390.0)

6. North West Leicestershire (333.0 to 376.4)

7. Solihull (499.6 to 535.2)

8. Plymouth (298.7 to 326.2)

9. Ryedale (276.3 to 301.6)

10. Leicester (542.9 to 566.6)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on January 21 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full. From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to January 17; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to January 17; rate of new cases in the seven days to January 10; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to January 10.

Knowsley, 1068.5, (1612), 1367.5, (2063)

Slough, 981.7, (1468), 1093.4, (1635)

Sandwell, 920.4, (3023), 951.1, (3124)

Hounslow, 894.6, (2429), 1054.4, (2863)

Wolverhampton, 876.4, (2308), 953.8, (2512)

Newham, 874.5, (3088), 1334.3, (4712)

Barking and Dagenham, 872.2, (1857), 1426.5, (3037)

Brent, 868.8, (2865), 1083.8, (3574)

Ealing, 859.3, (2937), 1081.6, (3697)

Eastbourne, 855.9, (888), 972.6, (1009)

Tendring, 829.7, (1216), 1142.2, (1674)

Rushmoor, 828.8, (784), 1143.8, (1082)

St Helens, 808.5, (1460), 801.8, (1448)

Halton, 808.3, (1046), 1165.3, (1508)

Harlow, 793.6, (691), 1249.6, (1088)

Carlisle, 790.4, (859), 1022.3, (1111)

Castle Point, 774.5, (700), 1008.0, (911)

Liverpool, 770.2, (3836), 1010.4, (5032)

Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, 757.1, (2993), 877.2, (3468)

Thurrock, 746.2, (1301), 1150.6, (2006)

Walsall, 745.8, (2129), 754.9, (2155)

Croydon, 745.3, (2882), 1035.1, (4003)

Sefton, 743.8, (2056), 1046.6, (2893)

Redbridge, 741.4, (2263), 1146.1, (3498)

Burnley, 728.7, (648), 913.2, (812)

Wirral, 723.1, (2343), 903.4, (2927)

Waltham Forest, 715.6, (1982), 1019.6, (2824)

Hillingdon, 711.7, (2184), 947.6, (2908)

Luton, 711.1, (1515), 887.6, (1891)

Crawley, 700.1, (787), 994.6, (1118)

Birmingham, 699.7, (7989), 772.4, (8819)

Hyndburn, 698.4, (566), 712.0, (577)

Enfield, 697.4, (2328), 1078.2, (3599)

Gravesham, 696.7, (745), 1076.3, (1151)

Redditch, 690.8, (589), 618.1, (527)

Greenwich, 688.0, (1981), 1028.7, (2962)

Reading, 683.6, (1106), 758.4, (1227)

Lambeth, 682.1, (2224), 944.1, (3078)

Tower Hamlets, 678.1, (2202), 1056.2, (3430)

Dartford, 675.8, (761), 1008.8, (1136)

Bedford, 674.6, (1169), 843.1, (1461)

Worcester, 673.8, (682), 741.9, (751)

Broxbourne, 670.2, (652), 1065.0, (1036)

Harrow, 668.9, (1680), 899.4, (2259)

Dudley, 668.9, (2151), 667.0, (2145)

Watford, 661.6, (639), 832.5, (804)

Sutton, 657.6, (1357), 822.9, (1698)

Stevenage, 656.8, (577), 783.2, (688)

Havering, 656.5, (1704), 941.2, (2443)

Blackburn with Darwen, 652.0, (976), 716.1, (1072)

Northampton, 647.3, (1454), 833.9, (1873)

Haringey, 645.5, (1734), 965.6, (2594)

Corby, 645.3, (466), 908.4, (656)

Merton, 643.4, (1329), 819.2, (1692)

Pendle, 637.3, (587), 814.2, (750)

Derby, 636.2, (1637), 664.2, (1709)

Barnet, 626.0, (2478), 885.4, (3505)

Hackney and City of London, 625.4, (1819), 859.6, (2500)

Lewisham, 619.9, (1896), 986.1, (3016)

Folkestone and Hythe, 616.8, (697), 703.6, (795)

Welwyn Hatfield, 616.0, (758), 868.0, (1068)

Southwark, 616.0, (1964), 962.6, (3069)

Southend-on-Sea, 613.8, (1124), 834.4, (1528)

Spelthorne, 612.0, (611), 824.3, (823)

Isle of Wight, 609.4, (864), 1170.2, (1659)

South Staffordshire, 608.3, (684), 595.9, (670)

Bexley, 599.7, (1489), 1043.6, (2591)

Woking, 588.3, (593), 701.4, (707)

Colchester, 583.4, (1136), 758.1, (1476)

Milton Keynes, 580.1, (1563), 756.7, (2039)

Mansfield, 577.2, (631), 560.8, (613)

Hertsmere, 570.0, (598), 846.4, (888)

Portsmouth, 566.8, (1218), 649.6, (1396)

Leicester, 566.6, (2007), 542.9, (1923)

Reigate and Banstead, 560.7, (834), 672.3, (1000)

Arun, 557.4, (896), 610.9, (982)

Worthing, 556.2, (615), 711.8, (787)

Hammersmith and Fulham, 555.8, (1029), 705.4, (1306)

Surrey Heath, 548.7, (490), 717.8, (641)

Bromsgrove, 545.6, (545), 624.7, (624)

Chelmsford, 544.9, (972), 825.7, (1473)

Warrington, 543.3, (1141), 712.3, (1496)

Braintree, 541.9, (827), 846.0, (1291)

Epsom and Ewell, 539.5, (435), 647.4, (522)

Medway, 537.1, (1496), 816.7, (2275)

Norwich, 536.4, (754), 633.1, (890)

Solihull, 535.2, (1158), 499.6, (1081)

Wealden, 533.8, (862), 649.6, (1049)

Basildon, 531.5, (995), 873.9, (1636)

Great Yarmouth, 527.5, (524), 551.7, (548)

Peterborough, 520.1, (1052), 549.8, (1112)

Cannock Chase, 519.0, (523), 594.5, (599)

Ipswich, 518.6, (710), 672.7, (921)

Coventry, 516.8, (1920), 540.8, (2009)

Epping Forest, 514.8, (678), 913.5, (1203)

Wandsworth, 514.7, (1697), 732.8, (2416)

East Staffordshire, 513.6, (615), 568.7, (681)

Oxford, 512.3, (781), 562.1, (857)

Cherwell, 510.3, (768), 734.9, (1106)

Bromley, 508.8, (1691), 792.0, (2632)

Islington, 508.1, (1232), 718.0, (1741)

Telford and Wrekin, 507.1, (912), 534.3, (961)

Adur, 503.9, (324), 639.2, (411)

Barrow-in-Furness, 502.6, (337), 583.2, (391)

Tandridge, 501.5, (442), 697.8, (615)

Thanet, 498.9, (708), 658.1, (934)

Maidstone, 496.4, (853), 680.3, (1169)

Wychavon, 496.0, (642), 526.1, (681)

Middlesbrough, 488.0, (688), 520.6, (734)

Bolsover, 487.8, (393), 486.6, (392)

Ashfield, 487.0, (623), 570.7, (730)

Basingstoke and Deane, 486.5, (859), 534.6, (944)

Ashford, 486.0, (632), 718.3, (934)

Preston, 484.2, (693), 479.3, (686)

Wycombe, 483.3, (844), 640.7, (1119)

Ribble Valley, 482.9, (294), 550.2, (335)

Lancaster, 480.0, (701), 504.7, (737)

Southampton, 480.0, (1212), 603.5, (1524)

Rossendale, 479.8, (343), 558.2, (399)

South Ribble, 477.5, (529), 488.3, (541)

Rochford, 476.1, (416), 675.3, (590)

Maldon, 475.9, (309), 716.2, (465)

Breckland, 475.8, (666), 531.6, (744)

Erewash, 474.1, (547), 397.8, (459)

Hastings, 473.8, (439), 725.2, (672)

North Hertfordshire, 464.2, (620), 537.5, (718)

West Lancashire, 463.7, (530), 487.3, (557)

Aylesbury Vale, 461.8, (921), 554.0, (1105)

Havant, 461.1, (582), 644.1, (813)

Tamworth, 460.3, (353), 486.3, (373)

Allerdale, 459.3, (449), 644.4, (630)

Hartlepool, 458.0, (429), 678.0, (635)

Three Rivers, 457.6, (427), 684.7, (639)

Wellingborough, 455.4, (363), 548.3, (437)

Kettering, 452.0, (460), 482.4, (491)

Dacorum, 451.7, (699), 571.8, (885)

Lewes, 443.5, (458), 684.6, (707)

Shropshire, 442.8, (1431), 426.1, (1377)

Chichester, 440.0, (533), 457.4, (554)

Brighton and Hove, 438.0, (1274), 713.7, (2076)

Manchester, 436.3, (2412), 478.2, (2644)

Broadland, 435.1, (569), 552.1, (722)

Kingston upon Thames, 434.3, (771), 608.4, (1080)

Swale, 430.4, (646), 586.3, (880)

Tonbridge and Malling, 429.0, (567), 535.7, (708)

Runnymede, 428.3, (383), 611.7, (547)

East Hertfordshire, 426.7, (639), 605.0, (906)

Kensington and Chelsea, 424.6, (663), 660.4, (1031)

Sunderland, 423.8, (1177), 435.4, (1209)

Westminster, 422.1, (1103), 577.8, (1510)

Blaby, 421.6, (428), 426.5, (433)

Central Bedfordshire, 421.3, (1216), 523.8, (1512)

South Bucks, 421.2, (295), 765.2, (536)

North Warwickshire, 419.8, (274), 372.3, (243)

Bristol, 418.4, (1939), 494.0, (2289)

Nottingham, 417.8, (1391), 481.8, (1604)

Redcar and Cleveland, 417.1, (572), 414.9, (569)

East Suffolk, 412.5, (1029), 422.5, (1054)

Amber Valley, 412.0, (528), 489.3, (627)

Sevenoaks, 410.8, (496), 530.0, (640)

Nuneaton and Bedworth, 408.1, (530), 491.2, (638)

York, 407.8, (859), 603.5, (1271)

Cheshire West and Chester, 407.5, (1398), 502.8, (1725)

Uttlesford, 406.4, (371), 570.7, (521)

Eden, 405.6, (216), 646.0, (344)

Copeland, 404.8, (276), 522.1, (356)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 403.6, (611), 433.3, (656)

Stockton-on-Tees, 399.8, (789), 428.2, (845)

Eastleigh, 399.7, (534), 460.4, (615)

Camden, 399.6, (1079), 619.6, (1673)

Dover, 398.7, (471), 542.6, (641)

Fenland, 397.6, (405), 505.6, (515)

Waverley, 395.0, (499), 504.2, (637)

Gosport, 394.9, (335), 458.5, (389)

Rother, 391.3, (376), 546.4, (525)

Somerset West and Taunton, 390.0, (605), 343.6, (533)

Guildford, 389.9, (581), 486.6, (725)

Lichfield, 389.5, (408), 470.6, (493)

Rugby, 389.2, (424), 503.1, (548)

Bracknell Forest, 386.8, (474), 625.9, (767)

Daventry, 386.3, (332), 496.8, (427)

Bury, 385.4, (736), 453.4, (866)

Wyre Forest, 385.0, (390), 484.7, (491)

Elmbridge, 384.5, (526), 563.6, (771)

Wigan, 384.0, (1262), 454.0, (1492)

Gedling, 383.4, (452), 442.8, (522)

Windsor and Maidenhead, 381.1, (577), 541.5, (820)

Brentwood, 379.1, (292), 692.0, (533)

Stafford, 378.1, (519), 430.5, (591)

Stoke-on-Trent, 377.6, (968), 431.4, (1106)

Hart, 377.0, (366), 581.0, (564)

North West Leicestershire, 376.4, (390), 333.0, (345)

Bolton, 376.3, (1082), 380.1, (1093)

Chesterfield, 374.6, (393), 388.0, (407)

Salford, 372.4, (964), 459.4, (1189)

Babergh, 369.4, (340), 522.6, (481)

Stockport, 369.1, (1083), 412.4, (1210)

South Northamptonshire, 368.3, (348), 496.3, (469)

Hinckley and Bosworth, 367.7, (416), 320.0, (362)

Mid Sussex, 367.5, (555), 480.1, (725)

Tunbridge Wells, 366.4, (435), 475.9, (565)

Chiltern, 364.9, (350), 453.5, (435)

Huntingdonshire, 364.7, (649), 487.7, (868)

South Gloucestershire, 364.1, (1038), 441.3, (1258)

Broxtowe, 363.1, (414), 356.0, (406)

South Norfolk, 362.0, (510), 345.0, (486)

Chorley, 361.2, (427), 391.7, (463)

Trafford, 361.1, (857), 458.4, (1088)

Darlington, 355.8, (380), 410.1, (438)

North Somerset, 355.3, (764), 417.6, (898)

South Derbyshire, 353.3, (379), 439.1, (471)

Tameside, 352.8, (799), 369.5, (837)

Fareham, 352.7, (410), 499.0, (580)

Gloucester, 352.4, (455), 438.3, (566)

Mole Valley, 351.9, (307), 577.7, (504)

Oadby and Wigston, 350.8, (200), 496.4, (283)

Rochdale, 350.7, (780), 410.0, (912)

Canterbury, 349.5, (578), 538.1, (890)

St Albans, 348.9, (518), 522.1, (775)

Richmondshire, 348.0, (187), 472.7, (254)

Horsham, 344.9, (496), 499.3, (718)

Bath and North East Somerset, 344.1, (665), 400.5, (774)

Wyre, 343.5, (385), 463.0, (519)

Wokingham, 341.3, (584), 486.8, (833)

Richmond upon Thames, 336.8, (667), 471.7, (934)

Cambridge, 331.7, (414), 439.9, (549)

Charnwood, 326.6, (607), 319.1, (593)

Test Valley, 326.6, (412), 439.9, (555)

North East Derbyshire, 326.2, (331), 324.3, (329)

East Hampshire, 326.2, (399), 398.2, (487)

Plymouth, 326.2, (855), 298.7, (783)

Harrogate, 325.2, (523), 413.5, (665)

Lincoln, 320.2, (318), 327.3, (325)

Malvern Hills, 320.2, (252), 312.6, (246)

Selby, 320.0, (290), 494.4, (448)

Cheshire East, 318.6, (1224), 385.0, (1479)

Mid Suffolk, 318.6, (331), 361.9, (376)

Wiltshire, 318.2, (1591), 370.2, (1851)

County Durham, 316.5, (1678), 399.6, (2118)

New Forest, 316.0, (569), 395.9, (713)

Swindon, 315.0, (700), 452.3, (1005)

Blackpool, 314.1, (438), 307.6, (429)

High Peak, 313.0, (290), 365.8, (339)

Craven, 311.5, (178), 423.5, (242)

Hambleton, 311.2, (285), 418.1, (383)

Newark and Sherwood, 310.4, (380), 361.9, (443)

Harborough, 310.2, (291), 340.1, (319)

Herefordshire, 309.6, (597), 372.9, (719)

Sedgemoor, 306.9, (378), 365.3, (450)

Dorset, 306.5, (1160), 321.3, (1216)

Warwick, 303.3, (436), 294.3, (423)

Newcastle-under-Lyme, 302.8, (392), 316.7, (410)

Ryedale, 301.6, (167), 276.3, (153)

Gateshead, 298.9, (604), 373.2, (754)

South Holland, 297.8, (283), 289.4, (275)

Fylde, 297.1, (240), 323.1, (261)

East Northamptonshire, 295.2, (279), 362.9, (343)

Forest of Dean, 293.8, (255), 409.0, (355)

West Suffolk, 292.7, (524), 410.0, (734)

South Kesteven, 292.1, (416), 332.8, (474)

West Berkshire, 291.6, (462), 314.3, (498)

Winchester, 291.5, (364), 366.8, (458)

Oldham, 291.4, (691), 366.9, (870)

South Tyneside, 288.1, (435), 406.0, (613)

Leeds, 286.8, (2275), 323.5, (2566)

Rotherham, 283.3, (752), 287.1, (762)

North Norfolk, 283.3, (297), 353.9, (371)

Newcastle upon Tyne, 282.7, (856), 277.1, (839)

East Cambridgeshire, 281.6, (253), 337.3, (303)

South Lakeland, 279.8, (294), 324.5, (341)

Mendip, 278.6, (322), 272.5, (315)

South Oxfordshire, 276.6, (393), 366.8, (521)

Bradford, 273.6, (1477), 286.8, (1548)

South Cambridgeshire, 272.8, (434), 377.8, (601)

Stratford-on-Avon, 272.1, (354), 343.6, (447)

Doncaster, 269.3, (840), 339.2, (1058)

Vale of White Horse, 266.9, (363), 368.4, (501)

Northumberland, 258.0, (832), 268.6, (866)

Rushcliffe, 250.9, (299), 349.9, (417)

Kirklees, 249.4, (1097), 305.4, (1343)

North Kesteven, 248.9, (291), 274.6, (321)

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, 247.8, (1417), 335.6, (1919)

Melton, 246.1, (126), 240.2, (123)

South Somerset, 244.7, (412), 268.5, (452)

Barnsley, 244.7, (604), 237.4, (586)

Staffordshire Moorlands, 242.8, (239), 254.0, (250)

Rutland, 240.4, (96), 240.4, (96)

West Oxfordshire, 238.6, (264), 346.2, (383)

Exeter, 237.4, (312), 295.3, (388)

West Lindsey, 236.2, (226), 249.8, (239)

Torbay, 233.4, (318), 259.8, (354)

Scarborough, 229.9, (250), 244.6, (266)

Wakefield, 229.7, (800), 275.0, (958)

Sheffield, 226.7, (1326), 291.9, (1707)

Bassetlaw, 224.8, (264), 280.9, (330)

Hull, 224.0, (582), 324.5, (843)

Calderdale, 213.3, (451), 264.4, (559)

Tewkesbury, 211.5, (201), 299.9, (285)

Teignbridge, 209.4, (281), 243.0, (326)

East Devon, 207.1, (303), 255.0, (373)

Cheltenham, 202.1, (235), 313.8, (365)

North Tyneside, 202.0, (420), 279.4, (581)

Derbyshire Dales, 192.2, (139), 250.3, (181)

Cotswold, 187.0, (168), 218.1, (196)

East Riding of Yorkshire, 182.6, (623), 218.7, (746)

Boston, 168.2, (118), 250.8, (176)

Mid Devon, 165.2, (136), 277.0, (228)

South Hams, 164.4, (143), 206.9, (180)

West Devon, 157.7, (88), 139.8, (78)

Stroud, 154.2, (185), 223.4, (268)

North Lincolnshire, 142.8, (246), 160.8, (277)

East Lindsey, 125.6, (178), 153.1, (217)

North East Lincolnshire, 109.7, (175), 162.9, (260)

North Devon, 83.4, (81), 115.3, (112)

Torridge, 63.0, (43), 111.3, (76)