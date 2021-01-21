Tractor driver filmed ‘using railway car park as personal sewer’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A tractor driver has been filmed dumping what is thought to be floodwater into a railway station car park during adverse weather caused by Storm Christoph.

A spokesman for Network Rail said the video – which appeared to show a tractor towing a slurry trailer releasing liquid into the car park – “made my blood boil”.

It was filmed by a member of the public at Hartford station near Northwich in Cheshire on Wednesday evening, as heavy rainfall caused flooding and widespread disruption to the county.

In the footage, a tractor is reversed into the station entrance before the liquid is released from the slurry trailer.

According to Network Rail, it then cascaded down the station access road and onto the West Coast main line below – causing further difficulties for staff clearing sections of flooded railway.

Phil James, Network Rail’s North West route director, said: “When we were already struggling with Storm Christoph, this cynical opportunist decided to use the railway as their own personal sewer.

“Seeing this video made my blood boil. We will be working with police to take the strongest action possible against this tractor driver for damaging the railway, delaying people and goods, and potentially putting the lives of passengers and workers at risk.”

Network Rail said the video had been passed on to British Transport Police who were now looking into the footage.