What the papers say – January 22

The nation’s front pages are dominated by a reported proposal to give everyone in England who tests positive for Covid-19 £500 to boost quarantine compliance.

The Guardian reports the plans are the “preferred position” of the Department of Health and Social Care, and were developed after Government polling indicated that only 17% of people with symptoms are coming forward for testing, 25% comply with rules to self-isolate for 10 days after testing positive and 15% continue to go to work as normal.

Guardian front page, Friday 22 January 2021: Revealed: plan for £500 payments to self-isolate if you have Covid-19 pic.twitter.com/DTfEjWjFPS — The Guardian (@guardian) January 21, 2021

The Daily Telegraph says the plans would cost “almost £2 billion a month”.

The Times reports the payment could be limited only to those who cannot work from home, however the Daily Mail says it would be available to all English residents “irrespective of age, employment status or ability to work from home”.

£500 for catching Covid under plan to slow virus#TomorrowsPapersToday @hendopolis pic.twitter.com/5g1WOCi0xL — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) January 21, 2021 Friday's @DailyMailUK #MailFrontPages pic.twitter.com/y9kX2KXzlU — Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) January 21, 2021

Elsewhere, the i leads with regional figures unveiling a “postcode lottery” when it comes to delivery of the coronavirus vaccine.

“Covid thugs” assaulting emergency workers are the most common crime of the pandemic, according to Metro.

The Independent leads with Prime Minister Boris Johnson refusing to comment on when lockdown restrictions will be eased.

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: Lockdown might not be lifted before summer #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/Vz66TJVqRF — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) January 21, 2021

The Financial Times reports the US has added its weight to an international effort to ensure global access to vaccines.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Friday January 22 https://t.co/4xySgvvtCd pic.twitter.com/Z89DDrdaTq — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) January 21, 2021

The Daily Mirror leads with a campaign to prioritise teachers for the coronavirus jab in memory of a teacher who died with Covid-19.

Tomorrow's front page: Give teachers jab in memory of caring Donna #tomorrowspaperstoday https://t.co/m5C6cMcSkl pic.twitter.com/uBqZu2IZZO — Daily Mirror (@DailyMirror) January 21, 2021

And the Daily Star takes a shot at Education Secretary Gavin Williamson.