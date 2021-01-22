What the papers say – January 22

The nation’s front pages are dominated by a reported proposal to give everyone in England who tests positive for Covid-19 £500 to boost quarantine compliance.
The Guardian reports the plans are the “preferred position” of the Department of Health and Social Care, and were developed after Government polling indicated that only 17% of people with symptoms are coming forward for testing, 25% comply with rules to self-isolate for 10 days after testing positive and 15% continue to go to work as normal.
The Daily Telegraph says the plans would cost “almost £2 billion a month”.
The Times reports the payment could be limited only to those who cannot work from home, however the Daily Mail says it would be available to all English residents “irrespective of age, employment status or ability to work from home”.
Elsewhere, the i leads with regional figures unveiling a “postcode lottery” when it comes to delivery of the coronavirus vaccine.
“Covid thugs” assaulting emergency workers are the most common crime of the pandemic, according to Metro.
The Independent leads with Prime Minister Boris Johnson refusing to comment on when lockdown restrictions will be eased.
The Financial Times reports the US has added its weight to an international effort to ensure global access to vaccines.
The Daily Mirror leads with a campaign to prioritise teachers for the coronavirus jab in memory of a teacher who died with Covid-19.
And the Daily Star takes a shot at Education Secretary Gavin Williamson.
