What the papers say – January 23

Warnings over the mutant strain of coronavirus are splashed across the front pages after Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it was associated with “a higher degree of mortality”.
The Daily Telegraph writes there are fears lockdown may be prolonged in the UK after studies suggested the variant was more lethal than previously thought.
The Guardian leads with a similar story, with scientists urging tighter community controls.
The Times also carries details of Mr Johnson’s statement, reporting that Britain is braced for “an extended lockdown”.
A picture of new US President Joe Biden is on the FT Weekend, with their main story also focusing on the suggestion the Covid variant is more deadly, a story which also leads the Independent and the Daily Mirror.
The Daily Express strikes a more optimistic tone over the variant, insisting the country can beat the “deadly new strain”.
The i reports more than 400,000 jabs were handed out in a day with 8% of the population now having had one dose of a vaccine.
The Daily Mail leads with a campaign to help children struggling to learn during lockdown due to a lack of access to laptops.
And the Daily Star reports some high street shops are planning on burning some of their goods following a row over “Brexit internet red tape”.
