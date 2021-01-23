Sunday, January 24th 2021 Show Links
In Pictures: Surf’s up – hardy souls brave the elements

January 23, 2021, 1:15 pm Updated: January 23, 2021, 3:11 pm
Surfers in the sea off the coast at Blyth beach, in Northumberland (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Wintry weather brought challenging conditions across the country this week, with widespread flooding also left in the wake of Storm Christoph.

But surfing fans were able to take advantage of choppy seas, heading into the water at Blyth beach in Northumberland.

(Owen Humphreys/PA)
(Owen Humphreys/PA)
(Owen Humphreys/PA)
(Owen Humphreys/PA)

Watersports fans and walkers also blew away the cobwebs at Bournemouth beach in Dorset.

(Andrew Matthews/PA)
(Andrew Matthews/PA)
(Andrew Matthews/PA)
(Andrew Matthews/PA)
(Andrew Matthews/PA)
(Andrew Matthews/PA)

Meanwhile in Worcestershire, sledgers took to the slopes at Wychbury Hill in Hagley.

(Jacob King/PA)
(Jacob King/PA)
(Jacob King/PA)