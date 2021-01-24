News / UK In Pictures: Fun in the snow as temperatures tumble by Press Association January 24, 2021, 12:35 pm Updated: January 24, 2021, 2:52 pm Children sledge down Gold Hill in Shaftesbury, Dorset (Andrew Matthews/PA) Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal. Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up Large areas of the UK woke up to snow and ice on Sunday. The conditions turned the countryside into a winter wonderland – and many people headed out to enjoy the fresh air. People sledging on Gold Hill, in Shaftesbury, Dorset (Andrew Matthews/PA)Fun in the snow in Shaftesbury (Andrew Matthews/PA)Dog walkers on a snowy Gold Hill (Andrew Matthews/PA)Snow on Troopers Hill in Bristol (Ben Birchall/PA)Snowy scenes in Bristol (Ben Birchall/PA)People walking in the snow in Battersea Park, London (Aaron Chown/PA)Do you want to build a snowman? (Aaron Chown/PA)Snow falls in Piccadilly Circus, central London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)Cyclists ride through falling snow on Regent Street (Dominic Lipinski/PA)Venturing out in Kew, south-west London (Martin Keene/PA)Arthur, a West Highland terrier, explores the snow in Kew (Martin Keene/PA)People enjoy the snow in Guildford, Surrey (Adam Davy/PA)Taking to the slopes in Guildford (Adam Davy/PA)A snowy scene around Guildford Cathedral (Adam Davy/PA)Winston, an eight-month-old Border terrier, enjoys the snow for the first time near Windsor, Berkshire (Steve Parsons/PA)A jogger in the snow on the Long Walk at Windsor Castle, Berkshire (Jonathan Brady/PA)Police at a snowy Stonehenge in Wiltshire (Andrew Matthews/PA)A snowman at Maidenhead Thicket in Berkshire (Pete Clifton/PA)Frosty friends at Pinkneys Green in Maidenhead (Pete Clifton/PA)A skier at Barossa nature reserve in Camberley, Surrey (John Walton/PA)Surely a husky would be at home in the snow? (John Walton/PA) Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Press and Journal For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe