Car crime suspect who rammed police motorbike jailed for assault

A teenage thug who deliberately rammed a police motorbike after being pulled over has been jailed for three years.

West Midlands Police said Pc Steve Lovering was lucky to escape serious injuries in the incident in August last year.

Footage of the collision was shared by the force last November after Callum Fellows admitted assault, dangerous driving and driving while disqualified at Wolverhampton Crown Court.

#JAILED | Remember seeing this video which we shared last year after one of our officers was rammed off his bike in #Oldbury? Callum Fellows (18) was arrested for it. Last week he admitted assault, dangerous driving & driving while disqualified. He's been jailed for 3⃣ years. pic.twitter.com/44mivjn8ic — West Midlands Police (@WMPolice) January 27, 2021

Numerous witnesses came to the aid of Pc Lovering after Fellows used a stolen Seat Leon to ram the officer’s BMW motorbike in Ashes Road, Oldbury.

The officer had pulled over the car and stopped alongside the 18-year-old after recognising him as someone suspected of being involved in car crime.

Fellows reversed and then deliberately drove into Pc Lovering’s bike, sending him sprawling into the road before speeding away through red traffic lights and on the wrong side of the road.

The car, which had false plates, is thought to have been stolen in a car key burglary, but was not recovered.

The moment Callum Fellows rammed the policeman’s BMW bike (West Midlands Police/PA)

Fellows, of Mervin Road, Wolverhampton, was picked out in an ID parade.

Commenting after the case, Detective Sergeant Chris Jones said: “Fellows’s actions were completely reckless and it’s lucky that Pc Lovering did not sustain serious injuries.

“Despite having some back and shoulder pain, nothing was broken and Pc Lovering was okay.

“Fellows’s behaviour was dangerous and completely unacceptable.”