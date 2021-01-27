Victoria is bookmakers’ new favourite name for Eugenie’s baby

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Victoria is the new favourite at the bookmakers for the name of Princess Eugenie’s baby.

The Queen’s granddaughter is expecting her first child with husband Jack Brooksbank early in 2021.

Coral has given the regal name – which is one of the princess’s middle names – odds of 3-1.

The new addition to the royal family will be the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh’s ninth great-grandchild when they arrive.

Coral has Arthur in second place at 5-1, followed by Oliver and Mary both at 6-1, while Edward and Lily are 8-1, as is Elizabeth after Eugenie’s grandmother the Queen.

Punters betting that the princess will name her child after her parents are being given odds of 14-1 for Sarah, after Sarah, Duchess of York, and 25-1 for Andrew, after the Duke of York.

Eugenie with her mother Sarah, Duchess of York (Peter Byrne/PA)

Coral’s John Hill said: “Victoria is the new favourite in Princess Eugenie’s baby name betting.

“It is no surprise that Victoria has been popular as it obviously has a lot of history in the royal family.”

Queen Victoria is the second longest-reigning monarch in British history, being on the throne for more than 63 years from 1837 until 1901.

From her childhood to her marriage to Prince Albert and later years, #QueenVictoria’s Journals provide a unique insight into the woman behind the crown. Explore the complete diaries online: https://t.co/JgYXx0j9Wj #MuseumFromHome #CultureinQuarantine pic.twitter.com/HvLLTYDokF — RoyalCollectionTrust (@RCT) April 30, 2020

She was actually named Alexandrina Victoria and as a child was nicknamed Drina, but ruled as Victoria which she is said to have preferred.

The name has been a popular choice for princesses in the British royal family in tribute to Victoria.

Latin in origin, it means “victory”.

A baby Joe after the new US president Joe Biden has odds of 20-1, while a Boris after the Prime Minister is at 66-1.

The odds that Eugenie would name a daughter Meghan after the Duchess of Sussex, who quit as a senior working royal last year, are 100-1.

Coral is also offering outside odds that Eugenie will name her baby Boris or Meghan (Chris Jackson/PA)

And the chances of a Donald, following the end of Donald Trump’s time in office, are set at 250-1.

Mr Hill said: “Of all the political leaders in the world, it is President Joe Biden that Princess Eugenie is most likely to name her new baby after.

“The 46th president has offered a lot of people a better future and the royal couple could take inspiration from the new occupant of the White House.

“Interestingly, our betting suggests Eugenie is more likely to call her baby Boris than Meghan. Make what you will of that.”