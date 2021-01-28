What the papers say – January 28

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Vaccine politics and alternative testing methods are spread across Thursday’s front pages.

The Financial Times, the i, The Independent and The Daily Telegraph say the EU has demanded more of the UK-made Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, with the latter paper reporting the Prime Minister “refuses to relinquish” the doses.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Thursday 28 January https://t.co/vBPi7Z1Cop pic.twitter.com/aDdkM7FBei — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) January 27, 2021 Thursday's front page: EU demands share of UK's vaccine #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/5Mvr5HPs1c — i newspaper (@theipaper) January 27, 2021 Tomorrow's @independent front page #tomorrowspaperstoday To subscribe to the Daily Edition https://t.co/koJc3LN1ax pic.twitter.com/XSFDmOtt2j — Thair Shaikh (@ThairShaikh) January 27, 2021 Tomorrow’s Telegraph front page: “EU demands British vaccines” Read here: https://t.co/fFjRBGbfaI#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/fo9lYHr0Wt — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) January 27, 2021

The Guardian reports London and Brussels are “in row” over access to the vaccine.

Guardian front page, 28 January 2021: Britain and EU in row over who gets Oxford jab first pic.twitter.com/1OM6ZJyduh — The Guardian (@guardian) January 27, 2021

“Wait your turn!” for the doses, the Daily Express tells the “selfish” EU, while the Daily Mail lays it out clearly: “No, EU can’t have our jabs!”

EXPRESS: WAIT YOUR TURN! Selfish EU wants our vaccines #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/NcUnLyJNej — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) January 27, 2021 Thursday's @DailyMailUK #MailFrontPages pic.twitter.com/wxRRAlJGAJ — Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) January 27, 2021

Senior industry sources told The Times the UK has “more than enough vaccines for this year and could eventually donate them to other countries”.

Plans to lift pandemic restrictions will be revealed late in February, Boris Johnson said, as the Daily Mirror reported the development ensures the first schools will not reopen until at least March 8.

An NHS nurse suffering from Covid-19 has met her baby for the first time three months after giving birth, according to Metro.

The Sun reports police are attempting to remove the licence of a Notting Hill restaurant which broke pandemic restrictions by hosting singer Rita Ora’s 30th birthday.

On tomorrow's front page: Rita Ora's reps offered restaurant £5,000 bung to break Covid rules for her 30th https://t.co/FoaIhmJ70z pic.twitter.com/ofmNvzMdFF — The Sun (@TheSun) January 27, 2021

And the Daily Star says a “crack” team of scientists believe their “anal Covid test is more accurate” than the commonly used nose-and-throat swab method.