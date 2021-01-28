Letter urges Government to work with performing arts over touring issues

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Government has been urged to work with the performing arts to resolve touring issues following Brexit.

Leading music industry figures have previously criticised the Government’s Brexit deal for not including visa-free travel for musicians.

Now a letter has warned of “devastating consequences” for the theatre industry.

A number of All-Party Parliamentary Groups (APPG), which represent performing arts, have sent a letter asking for financial support to mitigate additional costs and lost work, saying the arts contribute more than the fisheries to the UK economy.

It says the global standing and economic success of the industry, from hit West End shows like Matilda The Musical and Harry Potter And The Cursed Child, to UK orchestras and dance companies, is at stake.

They depend on the relationship with European venues, promoters and audiences, and on the flow of talent, it says.

Giles Watling MP, who is co-chairman of the Theatre APPG, said that “significant obstacles have emerged that threaten our world-leading performing arts exports and imports, which also puts their economic, social and cultural contributions at risk.”