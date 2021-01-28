Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Here is Thursday’s update of the latest Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to January 24, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (January 25-28) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 315 local areas in England, 13 (4%) have seen a rise in case rates, 301 (96%) have seen a fall and one is unchanged.

Knowsley in Merseyside continues to have the highest rate in England, with 1,171 new cases recorded in the seven days to January 24 – the equivalent of 776.2 cases per 100,000 people.

This is down from 1,067.2 cases per 100,000 people in the seven days to January 17.

Sandwell in the West Midlands has the second highest rate, down from 923.7 to 704.2, with 2,313 new cases.

Slough in Berkshire is in third place, down from 986.4 to 671.4, with 1,004 new cases.

The 10 areas with the biggest week-on-week rise in rates are:

1. Bassetlaw (up from 224.8 to 374.6)

2. Derbyshire Dales (199.1 to 279.3)

3. Fylde (299.6 to 354.0)

4. Boston (168.2 to 213.8)

5. Wakefield (230.0 to 254.9)

6. Bradford (274.4 to 296.2)

7. South Derbyshire (354.3 to 374.8)

8. Barnsley (246.3 to 263.7)

9. Rushcliffe (255.9 to 271.0)

10. East Northamptonshire (295.2 to 306.8)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on January 28 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full. From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to January 24; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to January 24; rate of new cases in the seven days to January 17; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to January 17.

Knowsley, 776.2, (1171), 1067.2, (1610)

Sandwell, 704.2, (2313), 923.7, (3034)

Slough, 671.4, (1004), 986.4, (1475)

Wolverhampton, 640.6, (1687), 879.4, (2316)

Ealing, 633.4, (2165), 864.8, (2956)

St. Helens, 631.8, (1141), 811.3, (1465)

Brent, 623.8, (2057), 877.6, (2894)

Hounslow, 602.9, (1637), 904.2, (2455)

Walsall, 594.8, (1698), 747.5, (2134)

Barking and Dagenham, 594.6, (1266), 880.2, (1874)

Halton, 581.9, (753), 808.3, (1046)

Luton, 581.5, (1239), 714.4, (1522)

Rushmoor, 579.3, (548), 833.0, (788)

Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, 572.4, (2263), 762.7, (3015)

Eastbourne, 568.7, (590), 858.8, (891)

Corby, 562.2, (406), 649.4, (469)

Newham, 549.4, (1940), 883.5, (3120)

Tendring, 547.9, (803), 839.9, (1231)

Blackburn with Darwen, 543.1, (813), 654.0, (979)

Hillingdon, 538.7, (1653), 718.2, (2204)

Dudley, 537.6, (1729), 670.7, (2157)

Birmingham, 524.2, (5985), 703.4, (8032)

Redbridge, 523.6, (1598), 744.0, (2271)

Derby, 520.8, (1340), 637.0, (1639)

Crawley, 516.9, (581), 703.7, (791)

Liverpool, 516.4, (2572), 772.8, (3849)

Redditch, 512.5, (437), 693.2, (591)

Harrow, 510.4, (1282), 672.5, (1689)

Northampton, 508.9, (1143), 655.4, (1472)

Reading, 507.5, (821), 687.4, (1112)

Sefton, 505.0, (1396), 745.6, (2061)

Welwyn Hatfield, 504.7, (621), 627.4, (772)

Carlisle, 504.2, (548), 793.2, (862)

Harlow, 503.1, (438), 794.8, (692)

Waltham Forest, 499.3, (1383), 724.2, (2006)

Leicester, 495.2, (1754), 569.1, (2016)

Burnley, 492.6, (438), 729.9, (649)

Croydon, 491.1, (1899), 750.2, (2901)

Gravesham, 490.9, (525), 700.4, (749)

South Staffordshire, 489.2, (550), 608.3, (684)

Bedford, 487.6, (845), 684.4, (1186)

Greenwich, 486.9, (1402), 691.8, (1992)

Bolsover, 482.9, (389), 487.8, (393)

Mansfield, 480.3, (525), 577.2, (631)

Barnet, 479.2, (1897), 631.8, (2501)

Hyndburn, 472.6, (383), 704.6, (571)

Peterborough, 471.2, (953), 521.1, (1054)

Wirral, 465.4, (1508), 725.6, (2351)

Dartford, 464.5, (523), 677.6, (763)

Norwich, 458.8, (645), 538.5, (757)

Broxbourne, 458.5, (446), 675.4, (657)

Pendle, 458.1, (422), 638.4, (588)

Sutton, 457.5, (944), 661.5, (1365)

Stevenage, 454.2, (399), 661.4, (581)

Preston, 454.1, (650), 489.7, (701)

Middlesbrough, 454.0, (640), 490.1, (691)

Hertsmere, 446.1, (468), 574.7, (603)

Merton, 445.4, (920), 645.4, (1333)

Haringey, 442.6, (1189), 650.7, (1748)

Enfield, 438.0, (1462), 704.6, (2352)

Lewisham, 432.2, (1322), 620.9, (1899)

Ashfield, 430.7, (551), 488.6, (625)

Spelthorne, 428.7, (428), 612.0, (611)

Bexley, 427.7, (1062), 604.9, (1502)

Reigate and Banstead, 426.9, (635), 568.1, (845)

Portsmouth, 424.8, (913), 567.2, (1219)

Lancaster, 424.5, (620), 480.7, (702)

Thurrock, 418.7, (730), 757.7, (1321)

Wellingborough, 417.8, (333), 460.4, (367)

Worcester, 416.9, (422), 679.7, (688)

Castle Point, 416.0, (376), 777.9, (703)

Great Yarmouth, 415.8, (413), 529.5, (526)

Milton Keynes, 414.9, (1118), 583.0, (1571)

Folkestone and Hythe, 413.3, (467), 619.5, (700)

Southend-on-Sea, 412.3, (755), 616.0, (1128)

Colchester, 410.9, (800), 586.0, (1141)

Lambeth, 410.1, (1337), 689.8, (2249)

Watford, 410.0, (396), 667.9, (645)

Cannock Chase, 409.9, (413), 520.0, (524)

Tower Hamlets, 406.8, (1321), 683.9, (2221)

Braintree, 406.3, (620), 553.7, (845)

Tamworth, 404.2, (310), 462.9, (355)

West Lancashire, 404.2, (462), 465.4, (532)

Warrington, 403.8, (848), 545.2, (1145)

Kettering, 399.9, (407), 454.9, (463)

Hackney and City of London, 398.5, (1159), 628.9, (1829)

Redcar and Cleveland, 398.1, (546), 416.3, (571)

Havering, 398.0, (1033), 656.9, (1705)

North Warwickshire, 396.8, (259), 419.8, (274)

Coventry, 395.1, (1468), 523.0, (1943)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 394.4, (597), 406.9, (616)

Solihull, 394.2, (853), 538.0, (1164)

Amber Valley, 394.1, (505), 413.6, (530)

Telford and Wrekin, 392.5, (706), 507.1, (912)

East Staffordshire, 392.5, (470), 522.7, (626)

Southwark, 390.8, (1246), 621.3, (1981)

Allerdale, 390.7, (382), 459.3, (449)

Basildon, 390.5, (731), 532.6, (997)

Woking, 388.9, (392), 596.3, (601)

Medway, 388.4, (1082), 537.8, (1498)

South Ribble, 386.3, (428), 478.4, (530)

Nottingham, 385.4, (1283), 417.8, (1391)

Isle of Wight, 381.6, (541), 614.4, (871)

Southampton, 379.4, (958), 484.3, (1223)

Fenland, 379.0, (386), 398.6, (406)

Hastings, 378.8, (351), 477.0, (442)

Bromley, 376.1, (1250), 511.2, (1699)

Epping Forest, 375.9, (495), 521.7, (687)

Rossendale, 374.9, (268), 479.8, (343)

Thanet, 374.9, (532), 500.3, (710)

South Derbyshire, 374.8, (402), 354.3, (380)

Bassetlaw, 374.6, (440), 224.8, (264)

Chesterfield, 373.7, (392), 381.3, (400)

North Hertfordshire, 373.6, (499), 469.4, (627)

Arun, 373.2, (600), 572.3, (920)

Lewes, 372.8, (385), 446.4, (461)

Broadland, 368.5, (482), 437.4, (572)

Aylesbury Vale, 367.5, (733), 464.8, (927)

Hammersmith and Fulham, 367.3, (680), 560.6, (1038)

Worthing, 365.4, (404), 560.7, (620)

Erewash, 363.2, (419), 478.5, (552)

Surrey Heath, 359.4, (321), 550.9, (492)

Tandridge, 358.6, (316), 502.7, (443)

Breckland, 357.2, (500), 480.1, (672)

Wycombe, 355.0, (620), 487.9, (852)

Wychavon, 354.6, (459), 496.0, (642)

Fylde, 354.0, (286), 299.6, (242)

Maldon, 352.7, (229), 480.5, (312)

South Bucks, 352.6, (247), 419.7, (294)

Stockton-on-Tees, 349.1, (689), 411.5, (812)

Oxford, 349.0, (532), 511.6, (780)

Ipswich, 348.4, (477), 520.8, (713)

Cherwell, 347.5, (523), 511.6, (770)

Nuneaton and Bedworth, 347.2, (451), 409.6, (532)

Basingstoke and Deane, 344.9, (609), 489.9, (865)

Barrow-in-Furness, 344.5, (231), 502.6, (337)

Blaby, 340.8, (346), 420.6, (427)

Lichfield, 340.8, (357), 391.4, (410)

Broxtowe, 338.5, (386), 364.8, (416)

Ribble Valley, 338.3, (206), 482.9, (294)

Central Bedfordshire, 337.8, (975), 422.3, (1219)

North East Derbyshire, 335.1, (340), 329.2, (334)

Adur, 334.4, (215), 510.1, (328)

Rochford, 334.2, (292), 479.6, (419)

Kingston upon Thames, 333.5, (592), 436.6, (775)

Epsom and Ewell, 331.2, (267), 543.2, (438)

Salford, 330.3, (855), 373.2, (966)

Copeland, 330.0, (225), 404.8, (276)

Sevenoaks, 329.6, (398), 409.1, (494)

Manchester, 328.7, (1817), 439.0, (2427)

Wandsworth, 328.5, (1083), 519.6, (1713)

Chelmsford, 327.9, (585), 545.4, (973)

Brentwood, 327.2, (252), 380.4, (293)

Cheshire West and Chester, 327.0, (1122), 410.4, (1408)

Sunderland, 325.9, (905), 424.2, (1178)

Test Valley, 325.8, (411), 328.2, (414)

Gosport, 324.1, (275), 397.2, (337)

Maidstone, 323.6, (556), 500.5, (860)

Gloucester, 322.2, (416), 354.7, (458)

Wigan, 319.8, (1051), 387.6, (1274)

Hartlepool, 319.2, (299), 458.0, (429)

Dacorum, 318.6, (493), 449.7, (696)

Bromsgrove, 318.4, (318), 545.6, (545)

Ashford, 317.6, (413), 491.4, (639)

Tameside, 315.7, (715), 353.7, (801)

Bolton, 314.7, (905), 377.7, (1086)

Bracknell Forest, 314.2, (385), 390.9, (479)

North West Leicestershire, 313.7, (325), 378.3, (392)

Islington, 313.4, (760), 511.4, (1240)

Wealden, 313.4, (506), 535.7, (865)

East Hertfordshire, 312.5, (468), 434.1, (650)

Westminster, 311.1, (813), 427.8, (1118)

Swale, 308.5, (463), 432.4, (649)

Stoke-on-Trent, 308.1, (790), 379.9, (974)

Darlington, 308.0, (329), 357.7, (382)

Chorley, 307.1, (363), 362.0, (428)

East Northamptonshire, 306.8, (290), 295.2, (279)

Bristol, 305.8, (1417), 421.9, (1955)

Rugby, 304.8, (332), 392.0, (427)

Oadby and Wigston, 303.4, (173), 359.6, (205)

Eden, 302.3, (161), 405.6, (216)

Gedling, 301.1, (355), 386.8, (456)

South Gloucestershire, 300.3, (856), 366.2, (1044)

South Holland, 298.9, (284), 299.9, (285)

Havant, 298.7, (377), 462.7, (584)

Chichester, 297.2, (360), 440.0, (533)

Bradford, 296.2, (1599), 274.4, (1481)

South Norfolk, 296.0, (417), 365.6, (515)

Three Rivers, 295.7, (276), 458.6, (428)

Stafford, 295.0, (405), 378.8, (520)

Camden, 294.8, (796), 400.3, (1081)

County Durham, 294.5, (1561), 318.2, (1687)

Canterbury, 293.2, (485), 353.7, (585)

Windsor and Maidenhead, 293.2, (444), 379.1, (574)

Wyre Forest, 291.2, (295), 386.0, (391)

Bury, 291.1, (556), 386.9, (739)

Fareham, 289.1, (336), 357.0, (415)

Stockport, 288.7, (847), 370.1, (1086)

Trafford, 286.9, (681), 362.7, (861)

Hinckley and Bosworth, 286.4, (324), 369.5, (418)

Somerset West and Taunton, 286.2, (444), 393.9, (611)

Shropshire, 284.1, (918), 442.5, (1430)

Tonbridge and Malling, 283.8, (375), 429.8, (568)

Brighton and Hove, 283.6, (825), 450.0, (1309)

Harborough, 283.6, (266), 310.2, (291)

Lincoln, 282.0, (280), 320.2, (318)

Rother, 281.0, (270), 394.5, (379)

Kensington and Chelsea, 279.9, (437), 435.5, (680)

South Kesteven, 279.4, (398), 306.8, (437)

Derbyshire Dales, 279.3, (202), 199.1, (144)

Rotherham, 278.8, (740), 285.6, (758)

Rochdale, 277.9, (618), 353.8, (787)

Leeds, 277.5, (2201), 288.3, (2287)

Mole Valley, 277.4, (242), 356.5, (311)

South Tyneside, 276.9, (418), 288.8, (436)

Newark and Sherwood, 275.3, (337), 311.2, (381)

Wyre, 273.0, (306), 344.4, (386)

Rushcliffe, 271.0, (323), 255.9, (305)

St Albans, 270.8, (402), 351.6, (522)

Guildford, 268.5, (400), 391.3, (583)

Charnwood, 268.0, (498), 329.8, (613)

Barnsley, 263.7, (651), 246.3, (608)

West Suffolk, 263.1, (471), 292.7, (524)

Uttlesford, 260.7, (238), 416.3, (380)

Dover, 257.3, (304), 401.2, (474)

Tunbridge Wells, 256.1, (304), 367.2, (436)

Selby, 256.0, (232), 322.2, (292)

New Forest, 256.0, (461), 317.6, (572)

Daventry, 256.0, (220), 387.4, (333)

York, 255.9, (539), 408.3, (860)

Wakefield, 254.9, (888), 230.0, (801)

Richmond upon Thames, 253.0, (501), 341.4, (676)

West Berkshire, 252.4, (400), 294.7, (467)

Chiltern, 252.3, (242), 366.9, (352)

Blackpool, 251.0, (350), 315.5, (440)

Oldham, 250.5, (594), 291.4, (691)

High Peak, 250.4, (232), 315.1, (292)

Huntingdonshire, 248.9, (443), 367.5, (654)

Cambridge, 246.0, (307), 334.1, (417)

Dorset, 246.0, (931), 309.6, (1172)

Malvern Hills, 245.2, (193), 324.0, (255)

South Oxfordshire, 245.0, (348), 276.6, (393)

South Northamptonshire, 242.4, (229), 368.3, (348)

Kirklees, 241.7, (1063), 250.6, (1102)

Wokingham, 240.2, (411), 344.2, (589)

Hart, 240.0, (233), 379.1, (368)

Newcastle-under-Lyme, 239.5, (310), 304.4, (394)

Sheffield, 238.7, (1396), 239.4, (1400)

North Somerset, 238.5, (513), 357.6, (769)

East Suffolk, 238.5, (595), 414.5, (1034)

Mid Sussex, 238.4, (360), 371.5, (561)

Richmondshire, 236.4, (127), 346.2, (186)

Mendip, 236.2, (273), 279.4, (323)

Runnymede, 236.0, (211), 431.7, (386)

Mid Suffolk, 232.9, (242), 315.7, (328)

Elmbridge, 232.5, (318), 386.7, (529)

Cheshire East, 232.5, (893), 320.4, (1231)

Sedgemoor, 231.4, (285), 309.3, (381)

Eastleigh, 229.8, (307), 400.5, (535)

Bath and North East Somerset, 229.7, (444), 346.6, (670)

Doncaster, 227.3, (709), 270.3, (843)

Wiltshire, 226.6, (1133), 319.4, (1597)

Newcastle upon Tyne, 226.2, (685), 284.7, (862)

South Cambridgeshire, 224.4, (357), 274.1, (436)

Hambleton, 223.8, (205), 314.4, (288)

East Hampshire, 223.2, (273), 327.9, (401)

Craven, 222.3, (127), 311.5, (178)

Calderdale, 221.8, (469), 213.3, (451)

South Lakeland, 221.7, (233), 279.8, (294)

Northumberland, 221.4, (714), 259.0, (835)

Warwick, 220.5, (317), 304.7, (438)

Vale of White Horse, 218.4, (297), 269.8, (367)

Swindon, 217.8, (484), 317.7, (706)

Horsham, 214.9, (309), 349.1, (502)

Melton, 214.8, (110), 246.1, (126)

South Somerset, 214.4, (361), 247.7, (417)

Babergh, 214.0, (197), 371.6, (342)

Boston, 213.8, (150), 168.2, (118)

North Tyneside, 213.1, (443), 203.5, (423)

Herefordshire, 212.1, (409), 313.8, (605)

Waverley, 209.0, (264), 402.1, (508)

East Cambridgeshire, 208.1, (187), 281.6, (253)

Plymouth, 207.9, (545), 328.9, (862)

Harrogate, 207.7, (334), 328.3, (528)

North Norfolk, 206.0, (216), 284.3, (298)

Hull, 203.6, (529), 224.8, (584)

Gateshead, 202.9, (410), 299.4, (605)

Staffordshire Moorlands, 202.2, (199), 245.8, (242)

Winchester, 193.0, (241), 290.7, (363)

Tewkesbury, 184.2, (175), 213.6, (203)

North Kesteven, 177.9, (208), 248.9, (291)

Rutland, 177.8, (71), 240.4, (96)

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, 175.8, (1005), 248.3, (1420)

East Riding of Yorkshire, 174.7, (596), 182.9, (624)

Stratford-on-Avon, 171.4, (223), 273.6, (356)

Torbay, 168.1, (229), 233.4, (318)

Cotswold, 166.9, (150), 189.2, (170)

West Devon, 157.7, (88), 157.7, (88)

West Lindsey, 152.6, (146), 237.3, (227)

West Oxfordshire, 151.8, (168), 239.5, (265)

Forest of Dean, 150.9, (131), 296.1, (257)

Ryedale, 149.9, (83), 301.6, (167)

Teignbridge, 147.6, (198), 209.4, (281)

Mid Devon, 147.0, (121), 165.2, (136)

Cheltenham, 145.3, (169), 202.1, (235)

North Lincolnshire, 131.8, (227), 142.2, (245)

Stroud, 131.7, (158), 154.2, (185)

Exeter, 126.3, (166), 236.7, (311)

Scarborough, 116.8, (127), 229.9, (250)

South Hams, 113.8, (99), 164.4, (143)

East Devon, 111.4, (163), 208.5, (305)

North East Lincolnshire, 97.8, (156), 109.7, (175)

East Lindsey, 94.5, (134), 126.3, (179)

North Devon, 66.9, (65), 83.4, (81)

Torridge, 54.2, (37), 63.0, (43)