Peer’s ‘floating head’ appearance evokes memories of Red Dwarf and Queen

A Conservative politician appeared to have a floating head as she made a virtual contribution to the House of Lords.

Conservative Baroness Buscombe’s black backdrop and apparent black clothing created the optical illusion on the television feed shown in the chamber.

Baroness Buscombe tries out her floating head party piece on other peers during a @UKHouseofLords statement pic.twitter.com/HGytF0UUeo — Nick Lester (@nickolester) January 28, 2021

Users on Twitter reacted by comparing Lady Buscombe’s appearance to the Red Dwarf character Holly, the onboard computer in the show, and Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody music video.

Lady Buscombe was discussing the need to prioritise vaccines for “clinically extremely vulnerable” patients who are shielding and aged under 70.

Her questions came after peers considered a Government statement on Covid-19.

Business in the House of Lords currently involves a mixture of peers speaking in the chamber and contributing from home in response to Covid-19 restrictions and social distancing requirements.