Teacher locked up before sentencing for schoolboy sex

A married teacher is behind bars after she was convicted of having sex with a 15-year-old schoolboy.

Kandice Barber, 35, was warned she faces a jail sentence after she was found guilty on Thursday of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity following a retrial.

She was remanded in custody following a bail hearing at Aylesbury Crown Court on Friday ahead of sentencing on February 15.

Barber, of Wendover, Buckinghamshire, was found not guilty of two further counts of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

After the verdicts, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said that Barber had asked to meet the teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, outside of school and on one occasion took him to a field, where they had sex.

She was convicted in September of sending the boy topless pictures of herself on Snapchat between September and October 2018, but was acquitted of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity while in a position of trust.