What the papers say – January 30

The nation’s papers are led by the EU backtracking on its move to temporarily override part of Brexit’s Northern Ireland Protocol in a row over vaccines.

The Guardian reports Brussels was forced into a “humiliating” U-turn after briefly invoking Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol to stop the unimpeded flow of vaccines from the bloc into the UK.

Guardian late edition front page, Saturday 30 January 2021: EU backtracks over Brexit clause amid vaccine crisis pic.twitter.com/ULdbkpu2oJ — The Guardian (@guardian) January 30, 2021

The Times says the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier intervened to encourage the EU to reverse its decision.

The Times 30/1/2021Anticlimax The YouTube star Zoella has been dropped from a GCSE media studies course after parents objected to her adult content such as guides to sex toys. Photo : Zoe Sugg. #tomorrowspaperstoday #thetimes #buyapaper @thetimes pic.twitter.com/PfwfOZzJq5 — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) January 29, 2021

The story also features on the front of The Independent and Daily Mirror, with the Daily Express comparing the behaviour of EU bosses to the “mafia”.

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: Brussels clamps down on vaccine exports from EU #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/jwpd6GWmll — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) January 29, 2021 Saturday's front page: EU block on our jabs. #TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/eAPGYoiooB pic.twitter.com/J7OzsAZprG — Daily Mirror (@DailyMirror) January 29, 2021 EXPRESS: EU chiefs ‘behaving like the Mafia’ #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/VM8xJxqJEP — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) January 29, 2021

The Sun and Daily Mail both take similar views of the situation, describing it as a “vaccine war”.

Tomorrow's front page: EU chiefs declare vaccine war on Britain amid the bitter row over supplies https://t.co/OIjAr4MnRI pic.twitter.com/3H7IEBGvu7 — The Sun (@TheSun) January 29, 2021 Saturday's @DailyMailUK #MailFrontPages pic.twitter.com/eZ8MpModTn — Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) January 29, 2021

Elsewhere, The Daily Telegraph leads with backlash following French President Emmanuel Macron’s criticism of the effectiveness of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine.

Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose jab represents a “vaccine leap” which will “protect” the UK and the rest of the world, according to the i weekend.

Saturday's front page: Vaccine leap will protect UK – and rest of the world#iweekend #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/iWOppEumJ0 — i newspaper (@theipaper) January 29, 2021

The FT Weekend leads with financial regulators in the US defending amateur traders in their ongoing battle with hedge funds.

Just published: Front page of the FT Weekend, UK edition, for Saturday/Sunday, 30/31 January pic.twitter.com/SPadxwme6q — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) January 29, 2021

And the Daily Star says former UK Vaccine Taskforce boss Kate Bingham has given up Dry January in order to celebrate the arrival of the Novavax jab.