Man critically ill in hospital after shooting

A man aged in his 30s is in a life-threatening condition in hospital after a shooting in the West Midlands.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being found in Queens Cross, Dudley, in the early hours of Sunday.

West Midlands Police said in a statement confirming details of the incident: “A man in his 30s was found with serious injuries and is in a critical condition in hospital.

Police search the grounds of a nearby property (Matthew Cooper/PA)

“A cordon has been put in place while enquiries are carried out in the area to try and establish who was responsible.

“The investigation is at an early stage and we’re urging anyone with information to contact us via Live Chat, or by calling 101.”

Specialist police search teams scoured the grounds of a nearby gym, mosque and community centre following the shooting, which happened at about 12.35am.

Officers had also placed a numbered evidence marker on the pavement near the passenger side of the first of a line of four cars parked in the road near the gym.