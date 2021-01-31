Muslim Council of Britain elects first female secretary general

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Muslim Council of Britain (MCB) has elected its first female secretary general.

Zara Mohammed, a masters graduate in human rights law and a training and development consultant, was elected to Britain’s largest umbrella body of mosques, Islamic schools and Muslim associations.

She won the majority of affiliate votes against Ajmal Masroor, an Imam, teacher and broadcaster who was also running for the post.

Ms Mohammed told the PA news agency she felt “humbled and truly honoured” to take on the responsibility.

“I am really grateful for the opportunity and the trust that the delegates and the MCB have put in me to carry this role forward,” she said.

I am truly honoured & blessed to be elected as the next Secretary-General of the @MuslimCouncil I hope to continue the great work of @harakha and the MCB team, I look forward to working with @HassanJoudi_ MCB DSG & our affiliates and non-affiliates for the common good #MCBAgm2021 https://t.co/1Idhvjsutz — Zara Mohammed (@ZaraM01) January 31, 2021

“Being a young female, it is quite a good representation of the future leadership that we need to see now.”

She said she hoped her election would inspire confidence in other young women.

She added: “I think women sometimes hesitate to take on leadership roles even though they are more than qualified to do so.

“It is really important to engage young people, engage more women and diversify the organisation and the work we are doing.”

As part of her manifesto, she pledged to help develop practical solutions to the Covid-19 pandemic.

She said: “We want to challenge misinformation and we want to continue to promote the guidance, the clarity and reassure the community as part of the united and national effort.

“So definitely promoting the vaccine, encouraging our communities to follow the guidance and keep safe. So that will definitely be at the forefront of the work we are continuing doing.”

Islamaphobia is a “pervasive” issue she said wanted to continue to challenge, as well as looking at how ethnic minority communities have been impacted during the pandemic.

London mayor Sadiq Khan congratulated Ms Mohammed and said it was “terrific” to see her elected.

"My vision is to continue to build a truly inclusive, diverse and representative body; driven by the needs of British Muslims for the common good." Terrific to see Zara Mohammed elected as the first woman Secretary General of the Muslim Council of Britain. @ZaraM01 https://t.co/vS7heCJtE8 — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) January 31, 2021

Ms Mohamed had previously served as assistant secretary general for the MCB.

She succeeded Harun Khan, who completed the maximum of four years as the head of the organisation.

Mr Khan said: “I wish the very best of success to Zara Mohammed — may she continue to lead this organisation to greater heights for the betterment of our communities across the country.”