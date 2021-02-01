Meghan ‘did not request removal of first names’ from Archie’s birth certificate

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The removal of the first names of the Duchess of Sussex from baby Archie’s birth certificate was done at the request of Buckingham Palace, it has been claimed.

Meghan gave her name as “Rachel Meghan Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex” when Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was registered after his birth in May 2019.

But, according to The Sun, the certificate was amended on June 6 that year to remove her first names “Rachel Meghan”.

In another amendment, Harry added “Prince” to his name to make it “His Royal Highness Prince Henry Charles Albert David Duke of Sussex”.

Buckingham Palace declined to comment, but a spokesman for the Duchess told The Independent the change was not made at the request of the couple.

The spokesman was quoted as saying: “The change of name on public documents in 2019 was dictated by The Palace, as confirmed by documents from senior Palace officials.

“This was not requested by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex nor by The Duke of Sussex.”

Harry and Meghan plunged the royal family into a period of crisis when they announced in January last year that they wanted to step back as senior royals and become financially independent.

Since moving to the US, the Sussexes have signed lucrative deals with Spotify and Netflix.