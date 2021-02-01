Captain Sir Tom Moore: The veteran in his own words

Captain Sir Tom Moore, the 100-year-old Second World War veteran whose charity walks inspired the nation early in the pandemic, is being treated in hospital after testing positive for Covid-19.

Here is a selection of his inspiring words over the last few months.

“Our country and all our nations, we’re all so generous in all sorts of ways. But it’s for a super purpose. Nurses, doctors and all the back-up workers, they deserve everything we can give them” – Then aged 99, he thanks the public for their donations after raising millions for the NHS by walking 100 laps of his garden.

“We will get through it in the end but it might take time, but at the end of the day we shall all be OK again… the sun will shine on you again and the clouds will go away” – Sir Tom speaking about the coronavirus pandemic in April 2020.

Sir Tom at his home in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire (Joe Giddens/PA)

“The past three weeks have put a spring back in my step. I have renewed purpose and have thoroughly enjoyed every second of this exciting adventure, but I can’t keep walking forever. My legs may be tired, but my mind is racing and I’m hoping to be back very soon with other ways in which I can help people, help others” – Sir Tom, on his 100th birthday

“It is quite extraordinary that I am turning 100. It is even more extraordinary that I am doing so with this many well-wishers and I am in awe at the response my walking has had. To everyone who has donated, sent birthday cards and messages, sincerely thank you. Please stay home, stay safe” – Sir Tom thanks people for their well-wishes as he celebrated his 100th birthday.

“When I was 50, I never would have imagined that I was half way through my life. Now that I’m 100 though, it doesn’t feel any different from 99. I’m very pleased that I’ve got to this age though and it’s just a case of seeing how much longer I can hang on” – Reflecting on his long life in May 2020.

“It was a very important day and everyone concerned was absolutely very pleased that this was the end … the bombing of London, the bombing of other cities … had come to an end. It was a very, very happy day” – Reflecting on his memories of VE Day.

“There she was, this lovely English girl… she was a great person to give us a lot more confidence and we were very, very pleased to see her,” – Sir Tom remembers Dame Vera Lynn visiting troops in Burma, now Myanmar, during the Second World War, as he paid tribute to her on the day of her funeral in July 2020.

“I would like us all to stand shoulder to shoulder – metaphorically! Let’s try not to get downhearted, we will get through this, whatever is thrown at us and together we can ensure that tomorrow will be a good day” – Sir Tom speaking in November 2020.