Northern Ireland’s Deputy First Minister self-isolating again

Northern Ireland’s Deputy First Minister has announced she has gone into self-isolation.

Michelle O’Neill said she is taking the measure following a positive coronavirus test result at her home in Co Tyrone.

“I will work from home to continue to protect families, workers and to take us through this pandemic,” she tweeted on Monday morning.

I will now have to self isolate due to a positive test result in my home. I will work from home to continue to protect families, workers and to take us through this pandemic. — Michelle O’Neill (@moneillsf) February 1, 2021

This is Ms O’Neill’s second spell in self-isolation.

She self-isolated last October after a family member tested positive for Covid-19.

Stormont Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots tested positive for the virus in December.

He said he did not have any symptoms, but was tested while in hospital with a burst appendix.

Justice Minister Naomi Long previously said she believes she has had Covid-19.

She said doctors told her that she was probably infected with the virus last March and has been suffering after-effects since then.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Conor Murphy, Health Minister Robin Swann and Communities Minister Caral Ni Chuilin have also previously self-isolated.