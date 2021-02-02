Hancock experiences Parliament’s rapid coronavirus testing

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has taken a Covid-19 test in Parliament to highlight the expansion of workplace facilities to assess the status of staff.

Mr Hancock – who tested negative for coronavirus – visited the facility with Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock takes a coronavirus test at a new Covid-19 testing facility in the Houses of Parliament, watched by Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Sir Lindsay said: “While we have asked Members to participate in business virtually, and House staff on the estate to be kept to a bare minimum, we have to accept that some people need to be here.

“So, I am really pleased we are now in a position to enable every MP and staff member the chance of a test, to help stop this awful virus in its tracks.”

Mr Hancock told MPs: “Across the whole country we’re expanding workplace testing, including here in Parliament itself.

“This morning you (Speaker) and I together visited the new Covid testing site in Parliament… I took a test this morning, thankfully negative.”