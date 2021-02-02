In Pictures: How Captain Sir Tom Moore inspired a nation

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Captain Sir Tom Moore captured the nation’s heart last year when he made 100 laps of his garden to raise money for the NHS.

Since the effort in April, he has raised more than £30 million for the healthcare system’s battle against coronavirus.

But his achievements did not stop there. In 2020 he was knighted by the Queen, recorded a number one single, published his autobiography and turned 100 years old. This gallery showcases just a few of the veteran’s highlights.