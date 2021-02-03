Hancock condemns ‘pathetic’ catcaller after Chris Whitty insulted in street

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A catcaller who confronted Professor Chris Whitty in the street has been branded “pathetic” by Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

Video footage shared on TikTok showed a young man repeatedly accusing England’s chief medical officer of “lying” about Covid-19, while the scientist was out walking near Westminster in central London.

The young man, who is holding the camera, walks around Prof Whitty, telling him: “Liar. You’re a liar. Mandem is a liar. You’re a liar. You lie about the Covid-19 cases. Stop lying to the TV, man.”

It is unclear when the video was taken, but Prof Whitty did not respond to the taunts, appearing to be waiting for food from a nearby market stall.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast, Mr Hancock said: “I think the individual concerned is pathetic, I think it is ridiculous what he is doing.

“Chris Whitty is one of our greatest living scientists and his advice to the Government all the way through this, and his advice to all of us in the population, has been incredibly smart and thoughtful, and he is a great asset to this nation.

*Please share* This is appalling, I really can't believe this footage. Chris Whitty is doing all he can to help guide us through this crisis and should never be subjected to this abuse. pic.twitter.com/90wxuQZW0t — Matt Vickers MP (@Matt_VickersMP) February 2, 2021

“The idea that someone would do something as silly as that is ridiculous.”

He added: “Chris Whitty is a scientist of great repute and, frankly, he should be respected by everybody.”