Northern Ireland’s leaders condemn north Belfast murder

Northern Ireland’s leaders have condemned the murder of a man in north Belfast.

First Minister Arlene Foster and Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill spoke out following the shooting on Cliftonville Road at around 8.15pm on Tuesday.

The man who was killed has been named locally as Daniel McLean, who was in his 50s.

Murder investigation launched. pic.twitter.com/pfUlgrr9AL — Police Service NI (@PoliceServiceNI) February 2, 2021

Police confirmed they have launched a murder investigation.

On Wednesday morning, Clifton Crescent and a nearby guesthouse remained cordoned off.

Mrs Foster described the shooting as terrible news for people in the area and expressed her sympathies with the family of the man who died.

The scene on Cliftonville Road (Rebecca Black/PA)

Ms O’Neill told the BBC: “At the heart of that is going to be a grieving family who lost a loved one last night and our thoughts are very much with the family.

“The police will have a job of work to do. This is not something that is acceptable at any level in our society and I think that anyone with information should come forward to the PSNI and assist with the investigation.”

Detective Chief Inspector Peter Montgomery urged anyone who was in the area at the time or who may have information about the incident to come forward and assist police with their inquiries.