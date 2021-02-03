Captain Tom’s NHS carers join national clap

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Nurses and doctors directly involved in the care of Captain Sir Tom Moore joined the national clap to celebrate his life.

Sir Tom died at Bedford Hospital on Tuesday.

Medics involved with his care joined the clap to celebrate the veteran’s life – including in a garden dedicated to Sir Tom and his wife Pamela, which opened late last year to mark his achievement raising tens of millions of pounds for NHS charities.

Hospital leaders said the centenarian was a “source of huge inspiration and pride”.

And they announced plans to create some sort of memorial for Sir Tom at the hospital.

Our statement on the sad news of Captain Sir Tom Moore’s death pic.twitter.com/KiUoVHXBfq — Bedford Hospital (Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS FT) (@bedfordhospital) February 2, 2021

David Carter, chief executive of Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Having spoken to colleagues involved in Captain Moore’s care, both in the past few days and over previous years, we know he was a gentleman in person as well as a respected public figure, and he inspired them deeply.

“We’ll be engaging with our staff, including those frontline care workers who have supported Tom and got to know him over the years, how best to further mark his life, commemorate him and pay permanent tribute to him at the hospital.

“Tom’s family have been gracious and generous in their praise for my colleagues here at the hospital for their care, kindness and compassion for their father, which we greatly appreciate.

“I’m proud that tonight I will be among staff at the hospital clapping for Captain Tom.”

NHS staff outside Bedford Hospital join in with a nationwide clap in honour of Captain Sir Tom Moore (Jacob King/PA)

Simon Linnett, chairman of the trust, added: “He raised millions of pounds which will give huge benefits to colleagues and patients.

“But more than that was the contribution he made to raising the morale of staff in the NHS and the public – he was a source of huge inspiration and pride.

“I am immensely proud of all our trust staff who have worked so tirelessly through the pandemic.

“On their behalf, and those across the community – with the council and other partners all playing a part in his treatment and care – I want to pay tribute to Tom for everything he has done for the NHS and for the country, in a very dark and very challenging period.”