Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

The family of Captain Sir Tom Moore joined the country in paying an emotional tribute to the fundraising veteran with a nationwide clap.

Sir Tom, who raised more than £32 million for the NHS during the first coronavirus lockdown by walking laps of his garden in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire, died aged 100 on Tuesday.

Captain Sir Tom Moore’s daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore, grandson Benji, granddaughter Georgia and son-in-law Colin Ingram outside his home in Marston Moretaine joining in with a nationwide clap in honour of the 100-year-old charity fundraiser (Joe Giddens/PA) Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his partner Carrie Symonds paid tribute outside 10 Downing Street (Stefan Rousseau/PA) Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Speaker of the House of Commons, and members of the House as they pay tribute to Captain Sir Tom Moore (UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA) Staff at Bedford Hospital were out in force for the nationwide clap (Jacob King/PA) Residents in Marston Moretaine, Sir Tom’s home village, showed their appreciation (Joe Giddens/PA) Junior soldiers at the Army Foundation College in Harrogate, North Yorkshire, clapped for Sir Tom, who was made honorary colonel of the military establishment (Peter Byrne/PA) Officers paid their respects outside Bridewell police station in Bristol city centre (Ben Birchall/PA) Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon took part at St Andrew’s House, Edinburgh (Callum Moffat/Daily Record/PA) Members of the public stand in front of a tribute to Sir Tom at the Piccadilly Circus lights in central London as they joined in with the nationwide clap (Dominic Lipinski/PA) The London Eye and buildings along the South Bank were lit up with the colours of the Union flag during the nationwide clap (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Earlier in the day, there was an outpouring of affection for Sir Tom, with floral tributes laid across the country.