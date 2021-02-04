Selhurst Park becomes mass vaccination centre

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Crystal Palace Football Club is to open its gates to the public once more as it becomes one of the latest NHS vaccination sites, officials have announced.

The club donated Selhurst Park, its home ground in south east London, to the NHS to be used as a vaccination centre.

The Glaziers Lounge in the Main Stand has been adapted to accommodate NHS staff, volunteers and local residents who have been invited to get their Covid-19 vaccination.

Colchester FC’s Jobserve Community Stadium is also to become a vaccination centre, the NHS in England said.

The clubs are among a number of new mass vaccination centres which came online on Thursday.

10 MILLION people have now received their first dose of the COVID vaccine. This is a hugely significant milestone in our national effort against this virus. Every jab makes us all a bit safer – I want to thank everyone playing their part pic.twitter.com/oGGG5I11o9 — Matt Hancock (@MattHancock) February 3, 2021

Basingstoke Fire Station has also become a vaccination centre – with firefighters helping out with the programme when they are not responding to emergency calls.

There are now 90 large vaccination centres, 192 sites run by High Street pharmacies, more than 1,000 GP-led vaccination services and 250 hospital “hubs” delivering jabs.

Professor Stephen Powis, NHS national medical director said: “The NHS vaccination programme, the biggest in health service history, is off to a strong start with more than nine million jabs delivered across England.

“I’ve seen first-hand what getting vaccinated means to those who are jabbed, their families and loved ones, and as more supply becomes available, we are able to expand the scale of this huge programme.

“These new sites will mean even more people live nearby to a large-scale vaccination centre or community pharmacy, which along with the incredible work of our local GPs, pharmacists and their healthcare teams, will allow us to rapidly vaccinate the most vulnerable in our society.”

Dr Agnelo Fernandes, lead GP for Croydon, said: “Our teams have put in a mammoth effort to get this vaccination centre up and running and we’re incredibly grateful for the facilities and time provided by Crystal Palace Football Club to ensure it is a success.”

The 39 new vaccination centres are:

Riverwalk School, Bury

Alastair Farquhason Centre, Thurrock

Angel Centre, Tonbridge

Avanti Meadows School, Stortford

Bedford Heights

Chelmsford Racecourse

Clacton Hospital, Clacton-on-sea

Cliff Pavillion, Southend

Colchester FC, Jobserve Community Stadium, Colchester

Connaught Hall, Attleborough

Corn Exchange Theatre, Kings Lynn

Horsefair Supermarket, Wisbech

North Walsham Community Centre, North Walsham

Oak Tree Centre, Huntingdon

Priory House, Shefford

Hexagon Place, Welwyn Garden City

CP House, Ealing

Crystal Palace FC, Selhurst Park, London

Dugdale Centre, Enfield

Harlequins, The Stoop, Twickenham

Lewisham Hospital, London

Queen Elizabeth Hospital, London

St Thomas Hospital, London

Elgar House, Hereford

Kingston Centre, Stafford

Lincs Showground, Lincoln

Ludlow Racecourse, Ludlow

St Peters Church, Worcester

The Bowling Centre, Shrewsbury

Jacob’s Well, Bradford

John Smith’s Stadium, Huddersfield

Glaxo Sports Centre, Ulverston

Westmorland Shopping Centre, Cumbria

Basingstoke Fire Station, Basingstoke

Hamble House, St James Hospital, Southsea

Riverside Leisure Park, Isle of Wight

Welcome Building, Devonshire Quarter, Eastbourne

Woodville Halls, Gravesend

Royal Cornwall Showground, Wadebridge