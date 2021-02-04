What the papers say – February 4

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Britain passing a coronavirus peak, the vaccination latest and continuing tributes to Captain Sir Tom Moore feature on Thursday’s front pages.

The Times leads with England’s Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty saying Covid cases are falling across Britain.

THE TIMES: Britain now ‘past peak of second Covid wave’ #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/nNJ2NelPr0 — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) February 3, 2021

Metro and The Independent also cite Professor Whitty, as he reported a decline in the death toll but warned infection rates were still high.

Thursday's front page:WE’RE PASTTHE PEAK#tomorrowspaperstoday #BBCPapers #skypapers pic.twitter.com/182THqgB7y — Metro Newspaper UK (@MetroUKNews) February 3, 2021 INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: Britain is past peak of Covid wave, says Whitty #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/F6t2YxLAtx — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) February 3, 2021

The i and Daily Express carry the news that more than 10 million people have now had a vaccine.

Thursday's front page: 10 million – UK passes vaccine milestone #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/NCufyCjVWt — i newspaper (@theipaper) February 3, 2021 DAILY EXPRESS: 10m jabs…and we’re past the peak #tomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/PRWyGSagCw — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) February 3, 2021

The Guardian leads on a study which claims the risk of NHS staff catching the virus as a result of of Covid-19 patients coughing is higher than first thought.

Guardian front page, Thursday 4 February 2021: Coughing risks to NHS staff ‘greater’ than feared pic.twitter.com/EkNFHQBiKb — The Guardian (@guardian) February 3, 2021

The Daily Mirror says the country “united in applause” for Captain Tom, who died on Tuesday.

And the Daily Mail reports Prime Minister Boris Johnson saying he would work with the family of the fundraiser to decide a fitting tribute.

The Daily Telegraph carries claims Chancellor Rishi Sunak is worried about the “moving goalposts” on lockdown.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Sunak concerned scientists are 'moving goalposts' on lockdown'#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/TEva2HGOfm — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) February 3, 2021

The Financial Times leads with events in Italy, where a former European Central Bank chief has accepted a request to build a government of national unity.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Thursday 4 February https://t.co/m1Lsl6i74P pic.twitter.com/LkPytzxKIz — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) February 3, 2021

And the Daily Star reports “keyboard warriors” who have attacked Marcus Rashford and Captain Tom have been told to “get a life before they get nicked”.