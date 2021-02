Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

The Queen will have reigned for 69 years on February 6.

Here is a selection of pictures of the monarch over the decades, as she reaches the anniversary of her accession – one year away from her Platinum Jubilee.

– 1950s

The new Queen in black mourning dress – with the Duke of Edinburgh in a bowler hat (right) – inspects Grenadier Guardsmen at Windsor Castle in April 1952 – the first ceremonial parade of her reign (PA) The young Queen walks with the Duke of Beaufort at the Olympic Horse Trials at Badminton in April 1952 (PA) The royal family on the balcony at Buckingham Palace after the coronation at Westminster Abbey in 1953 (PA)

– 1960s

The Queen riding side-saddle after the Trooping the Colour ceremony in 1963 (PA) The Queen leaving the Palace of Westminster after the State Opening of Parliament in 1964 (PA) The monarch at a garden party in the grounds of the Royal Hospital, Chelsea, in 1967 (PA)

– 1970s

A delighted Queen receives a 50th birthday gift from the Victoria Cross and George Cross Association in 1976 (PA) Greeted by huge crowds on a sports field at Butterley Hall, near Chesterfield, during her Silver Jubilee tour in 1977 (Ron Bell/PA) The Queen and her family, including her first grandchild Peter Phillips, at Balmoral on the monarch and Philip’s 32nd wedding anniversary in 1979 (Ron Bell/PA)

– 1980s

The monarch – with two streaks of grey hair – at her desk in the study of Sandringham House in Norfolk in February 1982 as she marked 30 years on the throne (Ron Bell/PA) The Queen is carried shoulder-high in a canoe by islanders during a tour to Tuvalu in 1982 (PA) Cheering on her horse with private secretary Sir William Heseltine from the royal box at Epsom in 1989 (Adam Butler/PA)

– 1990s

The Queen, the Prince of Wales, the Queen Mother, the Princess of Wales and Lady Gabriella Windsor on the Buckingham Palace balcony in 1992 (Ron Bell/PA) South African President Nelson Mandela and the Queen ride in a carriage along the Mall during his state visit to the UK in 1996 (David Cheskin/PA) The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh view the floral tributes to Diana, Princess of Wales, after her death in a car crash in Paris in 1997 (John Stillwell/PA)

– 2000s

The Queen and Philip watch fireworks over Buckingham Palace during the Golden Jubilee celebrations of 2002 (John Stillwell/PA) The Queen is greeted by children’s character Bob the Builder in 2004 (Fiona Hanson/PA) The Queen toasts French President Nicolas Sarkozy at a state banquet at Windsor Castle in 2008 (Matt Dunham/PA)

– 2010s

The Queen and Philip return to Buckingham Palace following Trooping the Colour in 2010 (Dominic Lipinski/PA) The Queen is greeted by corgis at Sherborne Abbey during her Diamond Jubilee tour of the UK in 2012 (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA) In 2015, future king Prince George speaks with his great-grandmother, the Queen, at Princess Charlotte’s christening (Chris Jackson/PA)

– 2020s