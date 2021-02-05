Duke of Sussex celebrates 150 years of England Rugby

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Duke of Sussex said the “passion and enjoyment” of sport can bring comfort to people in the “isolated” times we live in.

Harry was speaking ahead of England and Scotland marking rugby’s oldest international rivalry when they meet at Twickenham on Saturday.

The team is all. Always has been. Always will be. #EnglandRugby150 🌹 pic.twitter.com/pHuQir4HHM — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) February 5, 2021

The game will mark the 150th anniversary of the first ever Test, which took place on March 27, 1871 in Edinburgh.

Harry, who was sporting a beard, appeared in a video posted on the England Rugby Twitter account on Friday night.

Dressed in a navy blazer and white shirt with the top two buttons open, Harry said: “Rugby union has brought joy to millions of people with teams full of great characters and special players.

“In these isolated times, the sheer passion and enjoyment that sport offers can bring great comfort to many.

“As proud patron of the Rugby Football Union, I join millions of supporters across the entire world in celebrating 150 years of England Rugby.”