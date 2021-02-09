Teenager arrested over murder of ex-Tory activist’s son

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A teenager has been arrested over the murder of an aspiring lawyer who was attacked as he went to buy a bagel.

The 17-year-old boy was held on Tuesday over the fatal stabbing of Sven Badzak, 22, who died in an unprovoked assault in Kilburn, north-west London, on Saturday.

Mr Badzak, who was working for his father’s construction company and hoped to do a law conversion course, was waiting outside a bagel shop with a friend when the pair were attacked.

As they were chased they became separated, and Mr Badzak fell to the ground and was stabbed multiple times.

Detectives continue to appeal for witnesses and information following a fatal stabbing in #Brent #Kilburn yesterday evening. The victim has been named as 22-yr-old Sven Badzak. Pls call 101 and quote CAD5580/6Feb with any info. https://t.co/usyMIDJOwU — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) February 7, 2021

His 16-year-old friend also suffered multiple stab injuries but managed to escape into a shop in Willesden Lane, and is currently in a stable condition in hospital.

Mr Badzak’s mother, a former Conservative Party activist, called on the Prime Minister to help ensure her son’s killers are caught.

Jasna Badzak said her son had met Boris Johnson and other well-known Conservative politicians when he was younger, through her campaigning work with the party.

Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting the reference CAD 5580/06Feb, or, to remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.