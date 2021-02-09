Eugenie’s royal baby: How the line of succession looks now

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Princess Eugenie’s baby boy has been born 11th in line to the throne.

The new arrival comes after Eugenie and before the Earl of Wessex in the line of succession.

Edward, who was third in line when he was born in 1964, has dropped to 12th place.

The earl’s son, Viscount Severn, is now in 13th place, Edward’s daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, is 14th, and the Princess Royal is 15th in line.

The first 10 places remain unchanged – the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, the Duke of Sussex, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, the Duke of York, Princess Beatrice and Eugenie.

With so many people ahead of them in line to the throne, the new royal baby is extremely unlikely ever to become monarch.

He will move down the succession list through the years if the Cambridge children and Archie have their own families in the future.

Monarchs have very occasionally acceded to the throne from low down the list.

King George I was 52nd in line, but was chosen over at least 50 of his Catholic relatives in 1714 as the nearest Protestant, according to the Act of Settlement.

Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s son is not entitled to use an HRH style, nor to have a title.