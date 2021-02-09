Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Here is Tuesday’s update of the latest Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to February 5, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (February 6-9) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 315 local areas in England, seven (2%) have seen a rise in case rates and 308 (98%) have seen a fall.

Rutland in the East Midlands has the highest rate in England, with 207 new cases recorded in the seven days to February 5 – the equivalent of 518.4 cases per 100,000 people.

This is up from 170.3 cases per 100,000 people in the seven days to January 29, and has been linked to an outbreak at a prison in the county.

Corby in Northamptonshire has the second highest rate, down from 501.3 to 432.0, with 312 new cases.

Walsall in the West Midlands is in third place, down from 466.6 to 431.6, with 1,232 new cases.

These are the seven areas to record a week-on-week rise:

1. Rutland (up from 170.3 to 518.4)

2. Mid Devon (104.5 to 154.3)

3. Ryedale (79.5 to 115.6)

4. North East Lincolnshire (89.6 to 110.9)

5. North Tyneside (190.0 to 204.9)

6. North Lincolnshire (118.4 to 120.7)

7. Mansfield (344.9 to 346.7)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on February 9 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full. From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to February 5; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to February 5; rate of new cases in the seven days to January 29; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to January 29.

Rutland, 518.4, (207), 170.3, (68)

Corby, 432.0, (312), 501.3, (362)

Walsall, 431.6, (1232), 466.6, (1332)

Sandwell, 409.2, (1344), 514.2, (1689)

St. Helens, 363.8, (657), 489.0, (883)

Middlesbrough, 356.8, (503), 378.1, (533)

Knowsley, 356.6, (538), 552.8, (834)

Mansfield, 346.7, (379), 344.9, (377)

Hounslow, 333.3, (905), 437.5, (1188)

Slough, 329.0, (492), 499.5, (747)

Preston, 328.4, (470), 364.0, (521)

Ealing, 327.7, (1120), 440.9, (1507)

Wolverhampton, 323.9, (853), 427.6, (1126)

Nottingham, 321.1, (1069), 323.2, (1076)

Blackburn with Darwen, 320.0, (479), 446.9, (669)

East Staffordshire, 319.0, (382), 334.0, (400)

Luton, 317.8, (677), 473.1, (1008)

Peterborough, 316.9, (641), 432.6, (875)

Redditch, 314.3, (268), 374.1, (319)

Kettering, 312.5, (318), 334.1, (340)

Leicester, 311.9, (1105), 367.0, (1300)

Ashfield, 309.6, (396), 387.7, (496)

Bedford, 308.2, (534), 398.7, (691)

South Ribble, 305.1, (338), 331.3, (367)

Bolsover, 304.1, (245), 373.6, (301)

Birmingham, 302.3, (3452), 393.2, (4490)

Northampton, 301.9, (678), 386.0, (867)

Sunderland, 301.0, (836), 314.7, (874)

Hillingdon, 300.1, (921), 423.6, (1300)

Sefton, 299.6, (828), 376.3, (1040)

Halton, 293.6, (380), 434.3, (562)

Derby, 286.8, (738), 380.1, (978)

Brent, 286.3, (944), 434.8, (1434)

Tamworth, 285.5, (219), 350.7, (269)

Fenland, 283.8, (289), 294.6, (300)

Stevenage, 283.5, (249), 379.1, (333)

Hyndburn, 280.1, (227), 323.3, (262)

Liverpool, 277.1, (1380), 363.4, (1810)

Telford and Wrekin, 276.9, (498), 329.7, (593)

Bolton, 275.4, (792), 277.2, (797)

Oadby and Wigston, 273.6, (156), 284.1, (162)

Allerdale, 271.1, (265), 318.1, (311)

Norwich, 271.0, (381), 332.2, (467)

Stockton-on-Tees, 269.6, (532), 284.8, (562)

South Staffordshire, 269.5, (303), 394.0, (443)

Rushmoor, 265.3, (251), 384.8, (364)

Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, 265.1, (1048), 385.0, (1522)

Salford, 265.0, (686), 280.9, (727)

Crawley, 262.4, (295), 396.8, (446)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 261.6, (396), 313.8, (475)

Dudley, 259.6, (835), 420.4, (1352)

Amber Valley, 259.1, (332), 313.7, (402)

Manchester, 256.5, (1418), 295.6, (1634)

Welwyn Hatfield, 256.0, (315), 377.1, (464)

Watford, 253.7, (245), 362.4, (350)

Bassetlaw, 252.9, (297), 302.2, (355)

Wellingborough, 252.2, (201), 370.1, (295)

Tendring, 249.7, (366), 386.9, (567)

Great Yarmouth, 249.7, (248), 343.3, (341)

Worcester, 249.0, (252), 321.1, (325)

Cannock Chase, 247.1, (249), 341.4, (344)

Pendle, 246.4, (227), 338.7, (312)

Coventry, 246.3, (915), 310.1, (1152)

Warrington, 245.2, (515), 339.5, (713)

South Holland, 245.2, (233), 254.7, (242)

Newham, 244.7, (864), 382.3, (1350)

Barking and Dagenham, 243.8, (519), 391.3, (833)

Gedling, 242.6, (286), 270.6, (319)

Merton, 241.6, (499), 322.0, (665)

Harrow, 240.1, (603), 382.2, (960)

Wycombe, 239.3, (418), 289.7, (506)

Sutton, 238.4, (492), 322.3, (665)

Erewash, 238.4, (275), 296.4, (342)

Woking, 238.1, (240), 253.0, (255)

Broxbourne, 237.5, (231), 312.5, (304)

Hertsmere, 237.3, (249), 347.9, (365)

Redcar and Cleveland, 236.2, (324), 284.4, (390)

Stoke-on-Trent, 235.2, (603), 240.7, (617)

Burnley, 235.0, (209), 355.4, (316)

Solihull, 233.4, (505), 312.4, (676)

Rugby, 232.2, (253), 235.0, (256)

Rochdale, 232.0, (516), 260.3, (579)

Lichfield, 232.0, (243), 301.7, (316)

Portsmouth, 231.7, (498), 316.0, (679)

Spelthorne, 229.4, (229), 329.5, (329)

Chesterfield, 228.8, (240), 286.0, (300)

Reading, 227.5, (368), 390.7, (632)

Harlow, 227.4, (198), 337.7, (294)

Wigan, 227.0, (746), 256.2, (842)

Stockport, 225.3, (661), 252.2, (740)

Barrow-in-Furness, 225.2, (151), 295.3, (198)

Bradford, 222.9, (1203), 252.9, (1365)

Nuneaton and Bedworth, 222.5, (289), 288.7, (375)

North Warwickshire, 222.2, (145), 265.1, (173)

Southampton, 221.4, (559), 295.8, (747)

Hammersmith and Fulham, 220.9, (409), 321.4, (595)

Rotherham, 218.9, (581), 239.6, (636)

Redbridge, 218.2, (666), 336.1, (1026)

South Derbyshire, 217.2, (233), 304.9, (327)

Hartlepool, 215.7, (202), 336.3, (315)

Chorley, 214.9, (254), 247.9, (293)

Blaby, 214.7, (218), 250.2, (254)

Southend-on-Sea, 214.6, (393), 259.9, (476)

Aylesbury Vale, 214.1, (427), 281.8, (562)

Newark and Sherwood, 214.0, (262), 227.1, (278)

Gosport, 213.3, (181), 315.9, (268)

Oldham, 213.0, (505), 250.9, (595)

Bracknell Forest, 213.0, (261), 250.5, (307)

Arun, 212.7, (342), 335.3, (539)

Wirral, 211.4, (685), 296.6, (961)

Croydon, 210.8, (815), 323.0, (1249)

Cheshire West and Chester, 210.5, (722), 268.5, (921)

Wychavon, 210.1, (272), 346.1, (448)

Colchester, 209.5, (408), 297.4, (579)

Blackpool, 208.7, (291), 230.2, (321)

South Kesteven, 208.5, (297), 264.0, (376)

Wakefield, 208.4, (726), 213.6, (744)

Leeds, 208.2, (1651), 226.6, (1797)

Havering, 207.3, (538), 288.6, (749)

Lambeth, 206.7, (674), 308.3, (1005)

County Durham, 206.4, (1094), 250.0, (1325)

Darlington, 206.0, (220), 265.9, (284)

Hinckley and Bosworth, 205.1, (232), 210.4, (238)

North Tyneside, 204.9, (426), 190.0, (395)

Milton Keynes, 204.5, (551), 303.6, (818)

Maidstone, 204.3, (351), 217.1, (373)

Kirklees, 203.1, (893), 233.1, (1025)

West Lancashire, 203.0, (232), 276.5, (316)

Barnet, 202.6, (802), 306.9, (1215)

North East Derbyshire, 202.0, (205), 257.2, (261)

Braintree, 201.8, (308), 308.0, (470)

Fylde, 201.8, (163), 272.3, (220)

Bristol, 201.8, (935), 259.4, (1202)

Broxtowe, 199.9, (228), 260.5, (297)

High Peak, 199.6, (185), 249.3, (231)

Charnwood, 199.1, (370), 221.7, (412)

Lancaster, 198.6, (290), 297.2, (434)

Greenwich, 198.3, (571), 296.6, (854)

Richmond upon Thames, 198.0, (392), 220.2, (436)

Breckland, 197.2, (276), 332.2, (465)

North West Leicestershire, 196.9, (204), 242.3, (251)

Doncaster, 196.9, (614), 212.9, (664)

Bury, 196.3, (375), 250.3, (478)

Eastleigh, 196.1, (262), 229.1, (306)

Barnsley, 196.1, (484), 227.2, (561)

Reigate and Banstead, 195.6, (291), 340.2, (506)

Shropshire, 195.0, (630), 211.4, (683)

Kingston upon Thames, 194.9, (346), 301.4, (535)

Epsom and Ewell, 194.7, (157), 231.9, (187)

Wyre, 194.5, (218), 243.6, (273)

Dartford, 193.6, (218), 266.4, (300)

Ribble Valley, 192.2, (117), 279.2, (170)

Waltham Forest, 191.0, (529), 305.4, (846)

Castle Point, 190.3, (172), 274.4, (248)

Test Valley, 190.2, (240), 317.9, (401)

East Northamptonshire, 189.4, (179), 244.4, (231)

Rushcliffe, 188.8, (225), 194.7, (232)

Broadland, 188.1, (246), 258.4, (338)

Basildon, 186.4, (349), 280.5, (525)

Gravesham, 186.1, (199), 344.1, (368)

Tameside, 185.9, (421), 285.2, (646)

Enfield, 185.4, (619), 316.7, (1057)

Fareham, 185.0, (215), 222.8, (259)

Cheshire East, 184.3, (708), 195.5, (751)

Eden, 184.0, (98), 264.8, (141)

Oxford, 183.7, (280), 259.7, (396)

Thurrock, 183.0, (319), 313.2, (546)

North Hertfordshire, 182.7, (244), 252.3, (337)

Wyre Forest, 182.6, (185), 276.4, (280)

Trafford, 182.0, (432), 232.1, (551)

Central Bedfordshire, 181.2, (523), 249.4, (720)

Bromsgrove, 180.2, (180), 248.3, (248)

Boston, 179.6, (126), 206.6, (145)

Wandsworth, 179.3, (591), 242.7, (800)

Rossendale, 179.1, (128), 249.0, (178)

Ipswich, 178.9, (245), 303.8, (416)

Huntingdonshire, 178.1, (317), 224.8, (400)

Somerset West and Taunton, 177.9, (276), 238.5, (370)

Calderdale, 176.4, (373), 184.0, (389)

South Tyneside, 176.2, (266), 225.2, (340)

Sheffield, 174.2, (1019), 230.7, (1349)

Bexley, 174.0, (432), 279.5, (694)

South Gloucestershire, 174.0, (496), 232.2, (662)

Harborough, 173.8, (163), 237.7, (223)

Chelmsford, 172.7, (308), 256.2, (457)

Chichester, 171.7, (208), 213.8, (259)

Medway, 171.6, (478), 267.8, (746)

Lewisham, 170.7, (522), 289.7, (886)

Gateshead, 170.3, (344), 199.5, (403)

Stafford, 169.7, (233), 194.5, (267)

South Cambridgeshire, 169.7, (270), 175.4, (279)

Eastbourne, 169.6, (176), 362.4, (376)

Havant, 169.5, (214), 206.8, (261)

North Kesteven, 168.5, (197), 195.9, (229)

Dacorum, 166.7, (258), 264.9, (410)

Melton, 166.0, (85), 207.0, (106)

Richmondshire, 165.6, (89), 171.2, (92)

Sedgemoor, 165.6, (204), 187.5, (231)

Daventry, 165.2, (142), 196.6, (169)

Rochford, 164.8, (144), 233.5, (204)

West Berkshire, 164.7, (261), 191.2, (303)

Runnymede, 164.4, (147), 242.7, (217)

Hastings, 164.0, (152), 265.5, (246)

Derbyshire Dales, 163.2, (118), 192.2, (139)

Folkestone and Hythe, 162.0, (183), 304.4, (344)

South Bucks, 161.3, (113), 232.7, (163)

Newcastle-under-Lyme, 160.7, (208), 212.5, (275)

Haringey, 160.1, (430), 291.5, (783)

Copeland, 159.9, (109), 212.7, (145)

Hull, 159.0, (413), 174.4, (453)

Thanet, 158.5, (225), 257.2, (365)

Gloucester, 157.2, (203), 213.7, (276)

Worthing, 156.5, (173), 272.2, (301)

Guildford, 156.4, (233), 208.1, (310)

Windsor and Maidenhead, 155.9, (236), 187.6, (284)

Southwark, 155.6, (496), 277.6, (885)

Dorset, 154.6, (585), 212.9, (806)

Bromley, 154.4, (513), 263.3, (875)

Tandridge, 154.3, (136), 289.3, (255)

Mid Devon, 154.3, (127), 104.5, (86)

Ashford, 153.0, (199), 216.1, (281)

Swindon, 151.7, (337), 190.8, (424)

St Albans, 151.6, (225), 206.8, (307)

Lewes, 151.1, (156), 256.6, (265)

Northumberland, 150.4, (485), 165.6, (534)

Chiltern, 149.1, (143), 199.1, (191)

Cherwell, 148.2, (223), 239.9, (361)

East Hampshire, 148.0, (181), 180.7, (221)

Kensington and Chelsea, 148.0, (231), 213.9, (334)

Maldon, 147.9, (96), 214.1, (139)

Three Rivers, 146.8, (137), 237.9, (222)

Epping Forest, 145.8, (192), 252.9, (333)

Horsham, 145.3, (209), 182.2, (262)

North Somerset, 144.6, (311), 186.0, (400)

Carlisle, 143.5, (156), 352.4, (383)

Newcastle upon Tyne, 141.7, (429), 181.0, (548)

Warwick, 140.5, (202), 158.6, (228)

York, 140.1, (295), 185.2, (390)

Harrogate, 138.7, (223), 176.0, (283)

East Cambridgeshire, 138.0, (124), 191.5, (172)

Selby, 136.8, (124), 225.1, (204)

Basingstoke and Deane, 136.5, (241), 215.8, (381)

Wokingham, 136.2, (233), 195.8, (335)

Malvern Hills, 136.0, (107), 172.8, (136)

Hackney and City of London, 135.5, (394), 245.2, (713)

Tower Hamlets, 135.2, (439), 229.4, (745)

Wiltshire, 134.0, (670), 162.2, (811)

Adur, 133.7, (86), 279.9, (180)

Winchester, 132.9, (166), 149.8, (187)

Swale, 132.6, (199), 201.9, (303)

East Lindsey, 131.9, (187), 137.6, (195)

Westminster, 131.6, (344), 223.1, (583)

East Suffolk, 131.1, (327), 166.8, (416)

East Riding of Yorkshire, 130.7, (446), 160.0, (546)

Torbay, 130.6, (178), 178.3, (243)

South Northamptonshire, 130.2, (123), 192.6, (182)

Brentwood, 129.8, (100), 162.3, (125)

Islington, 129.1, (313), 232.2, (563)

Waverley, 128.2, (162), 185.2, (234)

Uttlesford, 127.1, (116), 187.3, (171)

Tunbridge Wells, 125.5, (149), 179.4, (213)

West Suffolk, 125.1, (224), 198.8, (356)

Hart, 124.6, (121), 162.8, (158)

Hambleton, 124.5, (114), 192.2, (176)

South Norfolk, 124.2, (175), 216.5, (305)

Stratford-on-Avon, 123.8, (161), 143.0, (186)

Isle of Wight, 123.4, (175), 242.6, (344)

Dover, 121.9, (144), 162.5, (192)

Wealden, 121.4, (196), 196.3, (317)

North Lincolnshire, 120.7, (208), 118.4, (204)

Cambridge, 119.4, (149), 184.3, (230)

Brighton and Hove, 118.6, (345), 194.9, (567)

South Somerset, 116.4, (196), 188.3, (317)

Ryedale, 115.6, (64), 79.5, (44)

New Forest, 115.5, (208), 168.8, (304)

Vale of White Horse, 115.4, (157), 150.7, (205)

Surrey Heath, 115.3, (103), 226.2, (202)

North Norfolk, 113.5, (119), 139.3, (146)

Camden, 113.0, (305), 180.4, (487)

Sevenoaks, 112.6, (136), 209.5, (253)

Staffordshire Moorlands, 111.7, (110), 179.8, (177)

West Oxfordshire, 111.2, (123), 135.6, (150)

North East Lincolnshire, 110.9, (177), 89.6, (143)

East Hertfordshire, 108.8, (163), 207.7, (311)

Stroud, 108.4, (130), 132.5, (159)

Forest of Dean, 108.3, (94), 144.0, (125)

Elmbridge, 107.5, (147), 160.1, (219)

Craven, 106.8, (61), 164.5, (94)

Rother, 105.1, (101), 203.0, (195)

Tonbridge and Malling, 103.7, (137), 198.3, (262)

South Oxfordshire, 103.5, (147), 147.1, (209)

Mendip, 102.1, (118), 160.1, (185)

Bath and North East Somerset, 101.4, (196), 191.4, (370)

Scarborough, 101.1, (110), 109.4, (119)

Herefordshire, 100.6, (194), 146.8, (283)

Mole Valley, 96.3, (84), 198.3, (173)

Lincoln, 91.6, (91), 204.4, (203)

Mid Sussex, 91.4, (138), 177.5, (268)

Canterbury, 91.3, (151), 203.8, (337)

Babergh, 85.8, (79), 135.8, (125)

Teignbridge, 85.7, (115), 87.2, (117)

Mid Suffolk, 85.7, (89), 142.5, (148)

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, 84.6, (484), 159.8, (914)

West Lindsey, 83.6, (80), 132.8, (127)

Cheltenham, 83.4, (97), 111.8, (130)

Tewkesbury, 83.1, (79), 131.6, (125)

South Lakeland, 82.8, (87), 146.5, (154)

Cotswold, 79.0, (71), 106.8, (96)

Plymouth, 74.0, (194), 124.0, (325)

West Devon, 55.6, (31), 86.0, (48)

East Devon, 54.7, (80), 99.8, (146)

South Hams, 48.3, (42), 94.2, (82)

Exeter, 29.7, (39), 71.5, (94)

North Devon, 23.7, (23), 41.2, (40)

Torridge, 22.0, (15), 36.6, (25)