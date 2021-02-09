Arthur is bookies’ favourite for new royal baby’s name

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A named steeped in British mythology is the favourite with bookmakers to be chosen by new parents Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank.

Arthur, an ancient king from folklore, is out in front among boys’ names for the new royal baby.

Jessica O’Reilly of Ladbrokes said: “Huge congratulations to Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank on the birth of their son. The early betting is pointing towards a traditional name like Arthur for Eugenie and Jack’s son.”

Jack and Eugenie have yet to announce their son’s name (The One Show/BBC/PA)

She added: “However, given Eugenie’s name we can’t rule out something a little more out-there such as Tarquin or Humphrey.”

Arthur leads the pack with odds of 5-1, after the baby was born on Tuesday at the private Portland Hospital in central London.

Punters have gone for a string of names with regal connections – James is second with odds of 6-1 followed by Frederick, Edward and Albert all at 8-1, while it is 10-1 for Alexander, Hugo or Alfred.

Arthur is also the favourite at 3-1 with bookmaker Coral, James is second best in the betting at 5-1, Oliver is 6-1, while Edward is available at 8-1.

A statue of Richard Harris in Limerick city centre, in his role as King Arthur from the 1967 film Camelot (Niall Carson/PA)

“Arthur has been a popular selection so far in our royal baby name betting and is the favourite as we eagerly wait an announcement,” said Coral’s John Hill.

He added: “James, Oliver and Edward are all also prominent in the betting and it would be no surprise if either of those were chosen.”

Betfair spokesman Sam Rosbottom said: “Royal fans are over the moon to welcome a new bouncing baby boy to brighten up the start of 2021 – with Princess Eugenie and Jack expected to keep it traditional, Arthur is the 4-1 early favourite followed closely by Godfrey at 5-1.”