Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Here is Wednesday’s update of the latest Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to February 6, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (February 7-10) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

(PA graphic)

Of the 315 local areas in England, 10 (3%) have seen a rise in case rates and 305 (97%) have seen a fall.

Rutland in the East Midlands continues to have the highest rate in England, with 194 new cases recorded in the seven days to February 6 – the equivalent of 485.9 cases per 100,000 people.

This is up from 200.4 cases per 100,000 people in the seven days to January 30, and has been linked to an outbreak at a prison in the county.

Corby in Northamptonshire has the second highest rate, down from 487.4 to 436.2, with 315 new cases.

Walsall in the West Midlands is in third place, down from 458.2 to 423.9, with 1,210 new cases.

These are the 10 areas to record a week-on-week rise:

1. Rutland (up from 200.4 to 485.9)

2. Mid Devon (113.0 to 148.2)

3. Ryedale (83.1 to 115.6)

4. Bolton (268.1 to 288.3)

5. Mansfield (329.3 to 348.5)

6. North East Lincolnshire (91.5 to 105.3)

7. Calderdale (178.8 to 189.6)

8. Middlesbrough (362.5 to 368.8)

9. East Lindsey (131.2 to 136.9)

10. Rugby (229.5 to 233.2)

(PA graphic)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on February 10 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full. From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to February 6; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to February 6; rate of new cases in the seven days to January 30; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to January 30.

Rutland, 485.9, (194), 200.4, (80)

Corby, 436.2, (315), 487.4, (352)

Walsall, 423.9, (1210), 458.2, (1308)

Sandwell, 402.2, (1321), 489.6, (1608)

Middlesbrough, 368.8, (520), 362.5, (511)

Knowsley, 354.0, (534), 519.7, (784)

St Helens, 352.7, (637), 469.0, (847)

Mansfield, 348.5, (381), 329.3, (360)

Preston, 329.1, (471), 350.0, (501)

East Staffordshire, 320.7, (384), 325.7, (390)

Luton, 316.4, (674), 451.1, (961)

Wolverhampton, 312.5, (823), 396.0, (1043)

Hounslow, 310.1, (842), 424.3, (1152)

Slough, 308.3, (461), 482.8, (722)

Peterborough, 308.0, (623), 414.8, (839)

Blackburn with Darwen, 308.0, (461), 430.2, (644)

Ealing, 307.8, (1052), 426.6, (1458)

Kettering, 305.6, (311), 331.1, (337)

Ashfield, 304.9, (390), 383.8, (491)

Nottingham, 304.3, (1013), 329.8, (1098)

South Ribble, 302.4, (335), 336.7, (373)

Bolsover, 300.4, (242), 362.5, (292)

Redditch, 299.1, (255), 376.5, (321)

Leicester, 297.8, (1055), 359.4, (1273)

Bedford, 296.6, (514), 376.8, (653)

Sefton, 293.8, (812), 360.7, (997)

Birmingham, 290.2, (3314), 384.1, (4386)

Hillingdon, 288.7, (886), 403.1, (1237)

Northampton, 288.5, (648), 378.0, (849)

Bolton, 288.3, (829), 268.1, (771)

Sunderland, 285.9, (794), 327.3, (909)

Tamworth, 282.9, (217), 345.5, (265)

Halton, 279.7, (362), 418.8, (542)

Fenland, 277.9, (283), 298.5, (304)

Liverpool, 277.7, (1383), 348.8, (1737)

Stevenage, 272.1, (239), 362.0, (318)

Telford and Wrekin, 269.1, (484), 314.1, (565)

Stockton-on-Tees, 265.5, (524), 286.8, (566)

Hyndburn, 265.3, (215), 318.3, (258)

Derby, 265.1, (682), 377.0, (970)

Brent, 263.5, (869), 401.5, (1324)

Norwich, 263.2, (370), 326.5, (459)

Salford, 261.6, (677), 281.6, (729)

Oadby and Wigston, 259.6, (148), 291.2, (166)

Crawley, 255.3, (287), 387.0, (435)

Bassetlaw, 253.7, (298), 305.6, (359)

Amber Valley, 253.6, (325), 298.1, (382)

South Staffordshire, 253.5, (285), 379.8, (427)

Wellingborough, 252.2, (201), 345.0, (275)

Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, 249.7, (987), 371.1, (1467)

Allerdale, 248.6, (243), 307.9, (301)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 248.4, (376), 310.5, (470)

Dudley, 246.3, (792), 404.5, (1301)

Gedling, 246.0, (290), 268.9, (317)

Welwyn Hatfield, 243.8, (300), 370.6, (456)

Manchester, 243.1, (1344), 298.6, (1651)

Rushmoor, 241.0, (228), 359.4, (340)

Warrington, 240.5, (505), 332.8, (699)

Worcester, 239.1, (242), 306.3, (310)

Barking and Dagenham, 236.3, (503), 362.6, (772)

Watford, 236.1, (228), 365.5, (353)

Tendring, 234.0, (343), 380.7, (558)

Stoke-on-Trent, 234.0, (600), 238.7, (612)

Lichfield, 233.9, (245), 283.5, (297)

Rugby, 233.2, (254), 229.5, (250)

Merton, 232.9, (481), 312.8, (646)

South Holland, 232.6, (221), 254.7, (242)

Rochdale, 232.5, (517), 245.9, (547)

Cannock Chase, 231.2, (233), 328.5, (331)

Coventry, 231.2, (859), 309.3, (1149)

Great Yarmouth, 230.5, (229), 357.4, (355)

Pendle, 230.2, (212), 342.0, (315)

Harrow, 228.9, (575), 351.6, (883)

Hertsmere, 228.7, (240), 311.7, (327)

Newham, 228.5, (807), 360.8, (1274)

Burnley, 228.3, (203), 347.5, (309)

Redcar and Cleveland, 227.5, (312), 272.7, (374)

Solihull, 226.5, (490), 298.1, (645)

Erewash, 226.2, (261), 280.8, (324)

Broxbourne, 226.2, (220), 291.9, (284)

Bradford, 222.9, (1203), 249.9, (1349)

Sutton, 221.5, (457), 309.2, (638)

Woking, 220.3, (222), 249.0, (251)

Barrow-in-Furness, 219.2, (147), 308.7, (207)

Rotherham, 218.9, (581), 231.0, (613)

Wycombe, 217.0, (379), 286.3, (500)

Spelthorne, 216.3, (216), 306.5, (306)

Stockport, 215.0, (631), 253.6, (744)

Southampton, 214.2, (541), 285.9, (722)

Nuneaton and Bedworth, 214.0, (278), 276.4, (359)

Hammersmith and Fulham, 212.8, (394), 310.0, (574)

West Lancashire, 212.6, (243), 265.1, (303)

Chesterfield, 212.6, (223), 289.8, (304)

North Warwickshire, 211.4, (138), 277.3, (181)

Harlow, 211.3, (184), 327.3, (285)

Wigan, 210.2, (691), 267.1, (878)

Chorley, 209.8, (248), 248.7, (294)

Newark and Sherwood, 209.1, (256), 215.6, (264)

Hartlepool, 207.1, (194), 329.9, (309)

South Derbyshire, 206.0, (221), 291.8, (313)

Blaby, 205.9, (209), 241.3, (245)

Oldham, 205.4, (487), 242.5, (575)

Wirral, 204.9, (664), 287.6, (932)

Fylde, 204.3, (165), 267.4, (216)

Arun, 204.0, (328), 329.1, (529)

Redbridge, 203.8, (622), 310.9, (949)

Croydon, 203.8, (788), 306.4, (1185)

Wychavon, 203.2, (263), 332.2, (430)

Portsmouth, 202.9, (436), 309.0, (664)

Wakefield, 202.7, (706), 210.2, (732)

Leeds, 202.4, (1605), 231.1, (1833)

Reading, 202.1, (327), 370.9, (600)

Bury, 202.1, (386), 245.0, (468)

Ribble Valley, 202.0, (123), 244.7, (149)

Aylesbury Vale, 201.6, (402), 275.3, (549)

South Kesteven, 201.5, (287), 253.5, (361)

Kirklees, 201.5, (886), 231.2, (1017)

Colchester, 201.3, (392), 274.8, (535)

Blackpool, 200.8, (280), 231.6, (323)

Maidstone, 200.8, (345), 208.4, (358)

High Peak, 200.7, (186), 229.9, (213)

Barnsley, 200.1, (494), 217.1, (536)

Bracknell Forest, 199.9, (245), 239.1, (293)

North Tyneside, 196.7, (409), 199.6, (415)

Southend-on-Sea, 196.0, (359), 245.7, (450)

Shropshire, 195.6, (632), 210.7, (681)

Hinckley and Bosworth, 195.3, (221), 210.4, (238)

Charnwood, 195.3, (363), 218.5, (406)

Breckland, 195.0, (273), 315.1, (441)

Lambeth, 194.8, (635), 297.5, (970)

County Durham, 194.7, (1032), 250.1, (1326)

Broxtowe, 194.7, (222), 251.7, (287)

North East Derbyshire, 194.2, (197), 255.3, (259)

Reigate and Banstead, 192.9, (287), 324.0, (482)

North West Leicestershire, 191.1, (198), 244.2, (253)

Gosport, 191.0, (162), 312.4, (265)

Eastleigh, 190.9, (255), 229.8, (307)

Doncaster, 190.8, (595), 219.9, (686)

Barnet, 190.7, (755), 290.2, (1149)

Havering, 190.7, (495), 271.6, (705)

Kingston upon Thames, 190.4, (338), 282.2, (501)

Cheshire West and Chester, 190.0, (652), 275.2, (944)

Lancaster, 189.7, (277), 285.5, (417)

Calderdale, 189.6, (401), 178.8, (378)

Darlington, 189.1, (202), 268.7, (287)

Runnymede, 189.0, (169), 236.0, (211)

Greenwich, 186.5, (537), 275.1, (792)

Wyre, 186.5, (209), 228.4, (256)

Rushcliffe, 185.4, (221), 192.1, (229)

Milton Keynes, 184.8, (498), 284.6, (767)

Dartford, 184.7, (208), 240.7, (271)

Bristol, 184.3, (854), 260.5, (1207)

Tameside, 183.7, (416), 281.2, (637)

Richmond upon Thames, 180.8, (358), 220.2, (436)

Test Valley, 180.7, (228), 294.9, (372)

Wyre Forest, 180.7, (183), 266.6, (270)

Thurrock, 179.5, (313), 290.2, (506)

Broadland, 178.9, (234), 240.9, (315)

Fareham, 178.1, (207), 218.5, (254)

Rossendale, 177.7, (127), 237.8, (170)

Trafford, 177.4, (421), 221.6, (526)

Braintree, 176.9, (270), 304.1, (464)

South Tyneside, 176.8, (267), 220.6, (333)

Cheshire East, 176.8, (679), 197.1, (757)

East Northamptonshire, 176.7, (167), 242.3, (229)

Bromsgrove, 176.2, (176), 227.3, (227)

North Hertfordshire, 175.9, (235), 243.3, (325)

Oxford, 175.8, (268), 249.9, (381)

Waltham Forest, 174.7, (484), 285.6, (791)

Eden, 174.6, (93), 253.5, (135)

Stafford, 174.1, (239), 182.8, (251)

Enfield, 174.1, (581), 299.9, (1001)

Boston, 173.9, (122), 203.8, (143)

South Gloucestershire, 173.6, (495), 222.7, (635)

Huntingdonshire, 173.1, (308), 222.5, (396)

Wandsworth, 172.0, (567), 236.3, (779)

Gateshead, 171.2, (346), 204.9, (414)

Daventry, 171.0, (147), 188.5, (162)

Sheffield, 170.8, (999), 222.4, (1301)

Copeland, 170.1, (116), 212.7, (145)

Epsom and Ewell, 169.9, (137), 243.1, (196)

Chichester, 169.2, (205), 204.7, (248)

Central Bedfordshire, 169.1, (488), 247.4, (714)

Ipswich, 168.7, (231), 292.2, (400)

Derbyshire Dales, 168.7, (122), 181.1, (131)

Melton, 167.9, (86), 201.1, (103)

Gravesham, 167.4, (179), 322.6, (345)

Sedgemoor, 167.2, (206), 187.5, (231)

Castle Point, 167.1, (151), 274.4, (248)

Somerset West and Taunton, 167.0, (259), 247.6, (384)

Harborough, 166.3, (156), 206.8, (194)

Lewisham, 165.1, (505), 272.0, (832)

Basildon, 165.1, (309), 275.1, (515)

South Cambridgeshire, 164.7, (262), 174.7, (278)

Newcastle-under-Lyme, 164.6, (213), 207.0, (268)

Bexley, 164.3, (408), 263.4, (654)

Hastings, 164.0, (152), 253.6, (235)

Hull, 163.6, (425), 168.2, (437)

Rochford, 162.5, (142), 210.6, (184)

North Kesteven, 161.7, (189), 187.3, (219)

Havant, 160.0, (202), 197.3, (249)

West Berkshire, 159.7, (253), 180.5, (286)

South Bucks, 158.5, (111), 219.9, (154)

Medway, 158.3, (441), 246.6, (687)

Thanet, 157.8, (224), 233.9, (332)

Dacorum, 157.7, (244), 264.3, (409)

Eastbourne, 156.2, (162), 350.9, (364)

Folkestone and Hythe, 155.8, (176), 277.9, (314)

Three Rivers, 153.2, (143), 237.9, (222)

Chelmsford, 152.5, (272), 248.3, (443)

Carlisle, 150.9, (164), 307.3, (334)

Richmondshire, 150.8, (81), 178.7, (96)

Tandridge, 148.6, (131), 272.3, (240)

Mid Devon, 148.2, (122), 113.0, (93)

Gloucester, 147.9, (191), 204.4, (264)

St Albans, 147.5, (219), 198.7, (295)

Southwark, 147.4, (470), 259.4, (827)

Dorset, 146.4, (554), 208.5, (789)

Windsor and Maidenhead, 145.3, (220), 186.2, (282)

Guildford, 145.0, (216), 200.0, (298)

Northumberland, 144.8, (467), 169.3, (546)

Kensington and Chelsea, 144.8, (226), 203.0, (317)

Bromley, 144.7, (481), 243.7, (810)

Worthing, 144.7, (160), 260.5, (288)

Haringey, 144.4, (388), 276.2, (742)

East Hampshire, 143.9, (176), 175.8, (215)

Epping Forest, 143.5, (189), 245.3, (323)

Swindon, 143.1, (318), 185.9, (413)

Chiltern, 142.8, (137), 201.2, (193)

North Somerset, 141.8, (305), 173.0, (372)

Ashford, 140.7, (183), 210.7, (274)

Warwick, 137.7, (198), 158.6, (228)

East Lindsey, 136.9, (194), 131.2, (186)

Selby, 136.8, (124), 215.2, (195)

Basingstoke and Deane, 135.9, (240), 192.0, (339)

York, 134.4, (283), 179.5, (378)

Newcastle upon Tyne, 134.1, (406), 175.0, (530)

Cherwell, 132.9, (200), 223.9, (337)

Horsham, 132.8, (191), 182.9, (263)

Lewes, 132.7, (137), 243.1, (251)

Maldon, 132.5, (86), 209.5, (136)

East Cambridgeshire, 132.5, (119), 171.4, (154)

Winchester, 131.3, (164), 145.0, (181)

Malvern Hills, 130.9, (103), 160.1, (126)

South Northamptonshire, 130.2, (123), 185.2, (175)

East Riding of Yorkshire, 129.3, (441), 158.0, (539)

Wiltshire, 127.8, (639), 154.2, (771)

Torbay, 127.0, (173), 181.3, (247)

East Suffolk, 126.3, (315), 151.1, (377)

Hambleton, 124.5, (114), 198.7, (182)

Islington, 124.1, (301), 216.1, (524)

Hackney and City of London, 124.1, (361), 225.2, (655)

Westminster, 124.0, (324), 210.1, (549)

Wokingham, 123.9, (212), 192.3, (329)

North Lincolnshire, 123.0, (212), 123.6, (213)

Swale, 122.6, (184), 189.2, (284)

Harrogate, 122.5, (197), 181.6, (292)

Brentwood, 122.0, (94), 153.2, (118)

West Suffolk, 121.2, (217), 189.3, (339)

Uttlesford, 120.5, (110), 180.8, (165)

Dover, 120.2, (142), 149.8, (177)

Waverley, 119.5, (151), 174.1, (220)

Tower Hamlets, 118.6, (385), 219.6, (713)

New Forest, 117.2, (211), 159.9, (288)

Adur, 116.6, (75), 261.3, (168)

South Norfolk, 116.4, (164), 208.7, (294)

Cambridge, 116.2, (145), 165.9, (207)

Ryedale, 115.6, (64), 83.1, (46)

Wealden, 114.6, (185), 182.7, (295)

Hart, 114.3, (111), 156.6, (152)

Stratford-on-Avon, 113.8, (148), 149.1, (194)

Tunbridge Wells, 113.7, (135), 178.6, (212)

Isle of Wight, 112.9, (160), 226.4, (321)

South Somerset, 111.1, (187), 180.6, (304)

Staffordshire Moorlands, 110.7, (109), 170.7, (168)

Brighton and Hove, 109.3, (318), 184.6, (537)

Sevenoaks, 109.3, (132), 195.4, (236)

North Norfolk, 108.7, (114), 137.4, (144)

Scarborough, 108.5, (118), 109.4, (119)

Stroud, 108.4, (130), 130.9, (157)

South Oxfordshire, 107.7, (153), 142.2, (202)

West Oxfordshire, 105.7, (117), 132.9, (147)

North East Lincolnshire, 105.3, (168), 91.5, (146)

Camden, 104.8, (283), 167.4, (452)

Vale of White Horse, 104.4, (142), 150.7, (205)

Elmbridge, 103.8, (142), 157.2, (215)

Craven, 99.8, (57), 154.0, (88)

Lincoln, 99.7, (99), 192.3, (191)

East Hertfordshire, 99.5, (149), 194.3, (291)

Bath and North East Somerset, 99.3, (192), 184.2, (356)

Forest of Dean, 99.1, (86), 142.9, (124)

Mole Valley, 98.6, (86), 183.4, (160)

Surrey Heath, 97.4, (87), 217.2, (194)

Tonbridge and Malling, 95.3, (126), 186.9, (247)

Mendip, 94.3, (109), 153.1, (177)

Herefordshire, 93.9, (181), 147.8, (285)

West Lindsey, 90.9, (87), 125.4, (120)

Mid Sussex, 90.7, (137), 164.2, (248)

Mid Suffolk, 83.7, (87), 131.9, (137)

Canterbury, 81.0, (134), 189.2, (313)

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, 80.1, (458), 156.7, (896)

Teignbridge, 79.0, (106), 90.2, (121)

Tewkesbury, 77.9, (74), 124.2, (118)

Cotswold, 75.7, (68), 102.4, (92)

South Lakeland, 75.2, (79), 142.7, (150)

Cheltenham, 73.9, (86), 116.1, (135)

Babergh, 73.9, (68), 133.6, (123)

Plymouth, 72.9, (191), 118.3, (310)

Rother, 70.8, (68), 200.9, (193)

East Devon, 56.7, (83), 97.8, (143)

West Devon, 52.0, (29), 77.1, (43)

South Hams, 49.4, (43), 89.7, (78)

Exeter, 37.3, (49), 60.9, (80)

North Devon, 25.7, (25), 38.1, (37)

Torridge, 19.0, (13), 36.6, (25)