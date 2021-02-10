Harry hopes NHS and Invictus Games families can learn from each other

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Duke of Sussex hopes his Invictus Games and the NHS can find “strength, compassion, and understanding” from shared experiences as a new project to support health workers was launched.

Harry is patron of the Invictus Games Foundation which has collaborated with the NHS to provide guidance on supporting the physical, mental, and social wellbeing of medical workers and other staff during and after the pandemic.

The advice is in the form of six podcasts on a variety of themes designed to help inspire and support NHS workers, and are based on lessons learned by the Invictus community during its recovery.

Harry at the launch of Team UK for The Hague Invictus Games (Yui Mok/PA)

The foundation oversees the delivery of the Invictus Games, founded by Harry, for injured, sick and wounded veterans and serving military.

Harry said: “For a year now, NHS workers have been engaged in a new kind of battle.

“They have consistently set aside their own physical and emotional health in the service of others.

“This service and sacrifice resonates deeply with so many in the Armed Forces community.

“With this ongoing project, we know that the NHS and Invictus communities will learn from each other, support each other, and lead conversations that everyone can draw from.

Competitors from the UK’s Invictus Games team pictured training.Jacob King/PA Wire

“It is from these shared experiences I hope people can find strength, compassion, and understanding, and the inspiration they need for their own recovery and resilience.”

The Invictus Games was due to be staged in the Netherlands this summer but has been postponed for another year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The first podcast will be released on Thursday and features Glenn Haughton, the Armed Forces mental health champion, talking about reconnecting with the family.

Prerana Issar, chief people officer for NHS England and NHS Improvement said: “This partnership offers practical support to further complement the already extensive help available for our hard-working staff from the mental health hotline exclusively for NHS workers, through to access to health and wellbeing apps which thousands of staff have already benefited from.”