New grandmother Sarah, Duchess of York references grannies on storytime channel

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Sarah, Duchess of York may have given a nod to her new role as granny to Princess Eugenie’s baby on her online storytime channel.

The Queen’s former daughter-in-law set about making and decorating unicorn magnets on YouTube.

Sarah told viewers: “I got these off Amazon – these little colouring unicorns but what you could do is you could draw them, actually mummy and daddy, aunts and uncles, granny and grandpa, you could all draw your own little unicorn here.”

As she mentioned the words granny and grandpa, she raised her voice and pointed at the camera.

The duchess also added: “I like to colour.

“Don’t you like to colour girls and boys and everybody else who’s watching, granny and grandpa?”

It is not known when Wednesday’s clip of the duchess, who was wearing a headband of faux pink flowers, was recorded for her Storytime with Fergie and Friends sessions.

Princess Beatrice, Sarah, Duchess of York and Princess Eugenie (Ian West/PA)

Her daughter Eugenie gave birth at the private Portland Hospital in central London on Tuesday, welcoming a 8lbs 1oz baby boy.

The duchess, who is an avid social media user, has not yet commented on Twitter or Instagram on the arrival of her grandson.

Sarah and ex-husband the Duke of York were said to be delighted to have become grandparents for the first time.

The duchess, who has a Mills & Boon romantic fiction novel coming out in the summer, has been reading children’s books, demonstrating crafts and decorating food to entertain youngsters on YouTube throughout the pandemic.