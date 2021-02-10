Horse ‘recovering well’ after getting stuck up to neck in deep swamp

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

The RSPCA has said a horse is “recovering well” after getting stuck up to her neck in a deep swamp in North Wales.

The horse became stuck after she escaped from a grazing area on Friday in Amlwch, Isle of Anglesey and came across the “dangerously deep bog”.

“This poor horse was well and truly stuck in the bog up to her neck,” RSPCA inspector Mark Roberts said.

“It was so deep I don’t think her hooves even reached the bottom… we had to force our arms as far as we could to get two straps around the horse’s body.

“This was the hardest and most time consuming part of the rescue.”

🐴"Hay, can you lend a hoof? I'm up to my neck in it!" 🐴 We rushed to rescue this horse who got stuck up to her neck in a swamp. Using a frontloader and straps, we were able to pull her out and luckily she was okay, other than being understandably spooked https://t.co/PWarmNxXFe pic.twitter.com/SdG1SZ22uQ — RSPCA (England & Wales) (@RSPCA_official) February 10, 2021

Mr Roberts said the horse was rescued after being dragged out of the swamp with a front loader tractor.

He said: “The vet checked the horse, called Farrah, and miraculously her core temperature was normal as she had been wearing two rugs, which probably saved her life and stopped hypothermia from setting in.

“The horse was on her feet in 10 minutes after getting unstrapped and we’re very hopeful she’ll be OK.”

The RSPCA said that since the rescue on Friday, Farrah has been recovering with a stable temperature.