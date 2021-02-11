What the papers say – February 11

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Latest news on the vaccine push features prominently amidst an array of topics on the nation’s front pages.

Metro leads on Transport Secretary Grant Shapps warning people not to book holidays for this summer as the effort to vaccinate Britain against the coronavirus continues.

The Daily Mirror takes up that story as another blow to “jaded Brits”, under a headline of “Give us a break”

Tomorrow’s #frontpage – GIVE US A BREAK: Jaded Brits told even holidays at home could be off… despite 13m already vaccinated#tomorrowspaperstoday Read more: https://t.co/UanKG94NfL pic.twitter.com/q4TDFT10Mt — Daily Mirror (@DailyMirror) February 10, 2021

The i reports encouraging news on the jabs drive, saying one in five people in the UK have now been vaccinated.

But The Times reports on the Prime Minister urging all Britons aged 70 and older who have not yet been vaccinated to do so as a matter of urgency.

The Daily Express, meanwhile, says NHS “red tape” has been slashed to boost patient care.

And the Daily Star has a cheeky take on comments from medical boffins that there is a low risk of catching Covid from playing ball sports.

In other news, The Guardian and The Independent say Boris Johnson has been accused of betraying homeowners concerning a fund to fix dangerous cladding.

Guardian front page, Thursday 11 February 2021: PM accused of ‘betrayal’ over fund to fix cladding pic.twitter.com/Qo6LQzMMOr — The Guardian (@guardian) February 10, 2021 Tomorrow's @independent front page #tomorrowspaperstoday To subscribe to the Daily Edition https://t.co/koJc3LN1ax pic.twitter.com/KEzXen82SX — Thair Shaikh (@ThairShaikh) February 10, 2021

The Daily Mail splashes with what it says is new evidence in the case of the jailed fantasist Carl Beech, saying it has confirmed police used the words “credible” and “true” to persuade a judge to let them raid the homes of Lady Brittan.

The Governor of the Bank of England has warned the EU is trying to “shut out the City” over access to European markets for British interests, The Daily Telegraph reports.

The front page of tomorrow’s Daily Telegraph ’Bank chief: EU trying to shut out the City’#tomorrowspaperstoday Sign up to the Front Page newsletter: https://t.co/QHsh1NXonI pic.twitter.com/ItMlN4Qd04 — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) February 10, 2021

While the Financial Times says Amsterdam has overtaken London as Europe’s top share trading hub.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Thursday 11 February https://t.co/PSP0QvcN27 pic.twitter.com/eYkHpuHtmP — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) February 10, 2021

And a London man is facing jail after spending 175,000 spending spree using a bank card belonging to football star Riyad Mahrez, according to The Sun.