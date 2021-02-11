Microsoft’s Surface Duo foldable phone to go on sale in UK from next week

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Microsoft’s new foldable Surface Duo smartphone goes on sale in the UK from next week, the firm has revealed.

The device, which marks the company’s first move into the smartphone business since 2016, was launched in the US last September.

UK buyers will be able to order the Surface Duo on February 18, with a starting price of £1,349.

Surface to say, we're so excited to announce that the Surface Duo will be available in the UK from February 18. 🙌#SurfaceDuo #Surface pic.twitter.com/7TIKsVFZcn — Surface UK (@Surface_UK) February 11, 2021

It features two displays which unfold and can be used individually or together as a single 8.1in screen.

Running on Android, the Surface Duo is designed to support a number of multitasking modes and includes a 360-degree hinge for placement and use in a range of positions.

Microsoft will sell the device via its own online store, as well as through Currys PC World.

The Surface Duo serves as a new rival in the emerging foldable phone category for the likes of Samsung and Huawei, both of which have already released a number of flexible screen devices.