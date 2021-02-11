Firefighter and paramedic to marry after meeting on Covid front line

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A student paramedic and a firefighter have announced their engagement after meeting on the Covid-19 front line.

Lauren Biffen and Martin Green met while driving ambulances for South Western Ambulance Service as part of a joint initiative with Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service.

Mr Green, a firefighter, had volunteered to support ambulance crews by driving vehicles and working alongside clinicians to provide care to patients in April.

Firefighter Martin Green (Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service/PA)

He met Miss Biffen in Shepton Mallet when she was working an overtime shift in June.

The couple recently became engaged and are due to move in to a new home together, along with their two cats and a dog, at the end of March.

Mr Green said: “There was something very special about Lauren. I admire everyone in the NHS for the care, commitment and support they provide.

“Yet I knew immediately Lauren is just one in a million.”

Lauren Biffen, a student paramedic with the South West Ambulance Service (Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service/PA)

He said it was a “privilege” to work with the ambulance service during Covid-19 as he had joined the fire service to make a difference.

“I am doing a job I believe in and I’ve also met Lauren. I’m the lucky one,” Mr Green added.