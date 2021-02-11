Friday, February 12th 2021 Show Links
Firefighter and paramedic to marry after meeting on Covid front line

by Press Association
February 11, 2021, 4:40 pm
Lauren Biffen and Martin Green (Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service/PA)
Lauren Biffen and Martin Green (Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service/PA)

A student paramedic and a firefighter have announced their engagement after meeting on the Covid-19 front line.

Lauren Biffen and Martin Green met while driving ambulances for South Western Ambulance Service as part of a joint initiative with Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service.

Mr Green, a firefighter, had volunteered to support ambulance crews by driving vehicles and working alongside clinicians to provide care to patients in April.

Firefighter Martin Green
Firefighter Martin Green (Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service/PA)

He met Miss Biffen in Shepton Mallet when she was working an overtime shift in June.

The couple recently became engaged and are due to move in to a new home together, along with their two cats and a dog, at the end of March.

Mr Green said: “There was something very special about Lauren. I admire everyone in the NHS for the care, commitment and support they provide.

“Yet I knew immediately Lauren is just one in a million.”

Lauren Biffen, a student paramedic with the South West Ambulance Service
Lauren Biffen, a student paramedic with the South West Ambulance Service (Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service/PA)

He said it was a “privilege” to work with the ambulance service during Covid-19 as he had joined the fire service to make a difference.

“I am doing a job I believe in and I’ve also met Lauren. I’m the lucky one,” Mr Green added.

