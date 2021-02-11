Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Here is Thursday’s update on Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to February 7, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (February 8-11) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 315 local areas in England, 12 (4%) have seen a rise in case rates, 302 (96%) have seen a fall and one is unchanged.

Rutland in the East Midlands continues to have the highest rate in England, with 186 new cases recorded in the seven days to February 7 – the equivalent of 465.9 cases per 100,000 people.

This is up from 230.4 cases per 100,000 people in the seven days to January 31, and has been linked to an outbreak at a prison in the county.

Corby in Northamptonshire has the second highest rate, down from 480.5 to 429.3, with 310 new cases.

Walsall in the West Midlands is in third place, down from 468.7 to 414.7, with 1,184 new cases.

These are the 12 areas to record a week-on-week rise:

1. Rutland (up from 230.4 to 465.9)

2. Calderdale (165.5 to 195.8)

3. Middlesbrough (356.1 to 382.3)

4. Mid Devon (119.1 to 142.1)

5. Ryedale (95.7 to 112.0)

6. Bolton (273.3 to 288.6)

7. Preston (334.0 to 339.5)

8. Rushcliffe (191.3 to 195.5)

9. Newark & Sherwood (217.3 to 221.4)

10. Hull (159.8 to 163.6)

11. Scarborough (103.0 to 106.7)

12. North East Lincolnshire (96.5 to 99.0)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on February 11 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full. From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to February 7; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to February 7; rate of new cases in the seven days to January 31; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to January 31.

Rutland, 465.9, (186), 230.4, (92)

Corby, 429.3, (310), 480.5, (347)

Walsall, 414.7, (1184), 468.7, (1338)

Sandwell, 383.0, (1258), 519.1, (1705)

Middlesbrough, 382.3, (539), 356.1, (502)

St. Helens, 350.5, (633), 461.8, (834)

Knowsley, 348.0, (525), 488.5, (737)

Mansfield, 343.1, (375), 343.1, (375)

Preston, 339.5, (486), 334.0, (478)

East Staffordshire, 319.0, (382), 339.0, (406)

Luton, 317.3, (676), 438.4, (934)

Slough, 310.3, (464), 470.8, (704)

Ashfield, 308.8, (395), 378.4, (484)

Kettering, 308.5, (314), 336.0, (342)

Wolverhampton, 306.4, (807), 395.3, (1041)

Blackburn with Darwen, 302.6, (453), 419.5, (628)

Peterborough, 300.1, (607), 413.8, (837)

Nottingham, 295.9, (985), 334.6, (1114)

Ealing, 294.0, (1005), 412.8, (1411)

Hounslow, 291.7, (792), 428.3, (1163)

Leicester, 291.1, (1031), 369.8, (1310)

Bolton, 288.6, (830), 273.3, (786)

Bedford, 288.0, (499), 388.9, (674)

Northampton, 287.2, (645), 389.1, (874)

Redditch, 283.8, (242), 403.5, (344)

South Ribble, 282.5, (313), 352.0, (390)

Sefton, 281.1, (777), 345.1, (954)

Bolsover, 280.5, (226), 366.2, (295)

Birmingham, 280.4, (3202), 400.2, (4569)

Halton, 279.7, (362), 405.7, (525)

Sunderland, 278.4, (773), 326.6, (907)

Fenland, 276.9, (282), 303.4, (309)

Hillingdon, 275.4, (845), 380.6, (1168)

Liverpool, 268.9, (1339), 336.3, (1675)

Hyndburn, 267.8, (217), 313.4, (254)

Stevenage, 265.2, (233), 365.4, (321)

Oadby and Wigston, 259.6, (148), 282.4, (161)

Tamworth, 258.2, (198), 365.1, (280)

Telford and Wrekin, 255.8, (460), 316.9, (570)

Bassetlaw, 255.4, (300), 308.2, (362)

Norwich, 255.4, (359), 305.2, (429)

South Staffordshire, 255.3, (287), 370.0, (416)

Gedling, 253.6, (299), 262.9, (310)

Derby, 253.4, (652), 374.3, (963)

Stockton-on-Tees, 250.3, (494), 291.9, (576)

Brent, 246.8, (814), 399.7, (1318)

Crawley, 243.8, (274), 363.8, (409)

Salford, 241.5, (625), 281.6, (729)

Amber Valley, 240.3, (308), 298.9, (383)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 237.8, (360), 305.8, (463)

Dudley, 237.6, (764), 409.8, (1318)

Manchester, 237.1, (1311), 292.8, (1619)

Wellingborough, 235.9, (188), 361.3, (288)

Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, 234.5, (927), 359.2, (1420)

Warrington, 234.3, (492), 317.1, (666)

Lichfield, 233.9, (245), 288.3, (302)

Welwyn Hatfield, 233.3, (287), 373.9, (460)

Allerdale, 233.2, (228), 302.8, (296)

Rushmoor, 231.5, (219), 352.0, (333)

Barking and Dagenham, 231.1, (492), 345.2, (735)

Watford, 230.9, (223), 363.4, (351)

Stoke-on-Trent, 225.5, (578), 239.9, (615)

Cannock Chase, 224.3, (226), 341.4, (344)

Coventry, 224.2, (833), 311.7, (1158)

Solihull, 224.1, (485), 305.5, (661)

Worcester, 223.3, (226), 326.0, (330)

Rotherham, 222.3, (590), 227.9, (605)

Merton, 222.2, (459), 308.4, (637)

Rugby, 222.2, (242), 250.6, (273)

Bradford, 221.9, (1198), 249.5, (1347)

Newark and Sherwood, 221.4, (271), 217.3, (266)

Rochdale, 220.8, (491), 254.0, (565)

Spelthorne, 219.3, (219), 293.5, (293)

Pendle, 219.3, (202), 355.0, (327)

Harrow, 219.0, (550), 344.0, (864)

Hertsmere, 218.3, (229), 308.8, (324)

Broxbourne, 217.9, (212), 271.4, (264)

Burnley, 217.0, (193), 339.6, (302)

Woking, 216.3, (218), 250.0, (252)

Newham, 215.2, (760), 343.2, (1212)

Tendring, 214.9, (315), 369.1, (541)

Redcar and Cleveland, 214.4, (294), 269.0, (369)

South Holland, 213.6, (203), 259.9, (247)

Erewash, 212.4, (245), 283.4, (327)

Blaby, 211.8, (215), 235.4, (239)

South Derbyshire, 211.6, (227), 286.2, (307)

Oldham, 210.9, (500), 236.2, (560)

Bury, 210.5, (402), 229.3, (438)

High Peak, 210.4, (195), 215.8, (200)

Harlow, 210.2, (183), 315.8, (275)

Southampton, 209.5, (529), 282.0, (712)

Stockport, 209.3, (614), 243.7, (715)

Chorley, 208.9, (247), 245.3, (290)

North Warwickshire, 208.4, (136), 274.3, (179)

Great Yarmouth, 207.4, (206), 349.3, (347)

West Lancashire, 206.5, (236), 245.0, (280)

Sutton, 206.4, (426), 309.7, (639)

Aylesbury Vale, 206.1, (411), 267.7, (534)

Hartlepool, 206.1, (193), 320.3, (300)

Arun, 205.3, (330), 323.5, (520)

Wakefield, 205.3, (715), 214.7, (748)

Nuneaton and Bedworth, 204.8, (266), 278.7, (362)

Fylde, 204.3, (165), 255.0, (206)

Chesterfield, 204.0, (214), 279.3, (293)

Darlington, 203.2, (217), 257.5, (275)

Hammersmith and Fulham, 203.1, (376), 300.3, (556)

Blackpool, 202.2, (282), 229.5, (320)

Wigan, 200.8, (660), 262.9, (864)

Wychavon, 199.3, (258), 337.6, (437)

Reading, 198.4, (321), 364.1, (589)

Wycombe, 197.0, (344), 312.1, (545)

Portsmouth, 196.8, (423), 291.8, (627)

Leeds, 196.8, (1561), 229.7, (1822)

Wirral, 196.6, (637), 283.0, (917)

Calderdale, 195.8, (414), 165.5, (350)

Rushcliffe, 195.5, (233), 191.3, (228)

Barrow-in-Furness, 195.4, (131), 316.2, (212)

Lancaster, 195.2, (285), 271.2, (396)

Kirklees, 195.1, (858), 236.7, (1041)

Bracknell Forest, 195.0, (239), 241.5, (296)

Croydon, 193.4, (748), 295.8, (1144)

Broxtowe, 192.9, (220), 251.7, (287)

Barnsley, 191.6, (473), 215.1, (531)

Gosport, 191.0, (162), 292.3, (248)

North West Leicestershire, 190.1, (197), 255.8, (265)

Maidstone, 189.1, (325), 207.2, (356)

Shropshire, 189.1, (611), 217.6, (703)

Charnwood, 188.9, (351), 223.8, (416)

Havering, 188.8, (490), 258.9, (672)

Southend-on-Sea, 188.4, (345), 240.8, (441)

Redbridge, 188.4, (575), 302.1, (922)

Colchester, 188.0, (366), 272.2, (530)

Kingston upon Thames, 187.6, (333), 276.0, (490)

County Durham, 186.8, (990), 255.0, (1352)

Breckland, 186.5, (261), 302.9, (424)

North East Derbyshire, 186.3, (189), 245.4, (249)

Lambeth, 186.2, (607), 288.6, (941)

Doncaster, 185.3, (578), 227.0, (708)

South Kesteven, 182.6, (260), 256.3, (365)

Fareham, 182.4, (212), 200.5, (233)

Runnymede, 182.3, (163), 233.7, (209)

Bromsgrove, 182.2, (182), 230.3, (230)

Eden, 182.1, (97), 236.6, (126)

Cheshire West and Chester, 181.9, (624), 269.0, (923)

Milton Keynes, 181.8, (490), 279.1, (752)

Bristol, 181.7, (842), 260.9, (1209)

North Tyneside, 180.8, (376), 212.1, (441)

Tameside, 179.3, (406), 264.9, (600)

Harborough, 179.1, (168), 206.8, (194)

Ribble Valley, 179.0, (109), 256.2, (156)

Copeland, 178.9, (122), 209.7, (143)

Eastleigh, 178.9, (239), 226.1, (302)

East Northamptonshire, 178.8, (169), 239.1, (226)

Dartford, 178.5, (201), 230.9, (260)

Barnet, 178.3, (706), 283.4, (1122)

Reigate and Banstead, 177.5, (264), 317.3, (472)

Rossendale, 176.3, (126), 221.0, (158)

Chichester, 175.0, (212), 198.1, (240)

Huntingdonshire, 174.8, (311), 219.7, (391)

Hinckley and Bosworth, 174.1, (197), 221.9, (251)

South Gloucestershire, 171.2, (488), 213.3, (608)

Braintree, 171.0, (261), 294.9, (450)

South Tyneside, 170.9, (258), 217.9, (329)

Greenwich, 170.9, (492), 278.2, (801)

Test Valley, 170.4, (215), 295.7, (373)

Sheffield, 170.1, (995), 216.3, (1265)

Sedgemoor, 169.7, (209), 198.1, (244)

Gateshead, 169.3, (342), 212.8, (430)

Oxford, 169.2, (258), 250.6, (382)

Enfield, 168.7, (563), 285.2, (952)

Boston, 168.2, (118), 212.3, (149)

North Hertfordshire, 167.7, (224), 253.1, (338)

Trafford, 167.7, (398), 215.7, (512)

Waltham Forest, 167.5, (464), 269.7, (747)

Epsom and Ewell, 167.4, (135), 241.9, (195)

Richmond upon Thames, 167.2, (331), 219.7, (435)

Cheshire East, 167.1, (642), 197.6, (759)

Central Bedfordshire, 166.6, (481), 245.6, (709)

Wyre Forest, 165.9, (168), 276.4, (280)

Somerset West and Taunton, 164.4, (255), 243.0, (377)

Wyre, 164.2, (184), 239.1, (268)

Stafford, 163.9, (225), 185.0, (254)

Hull, 163.6, (425), 159.8, (415)

Wandsworth, 162.9, (537), 236.0, (778)

Thurrock, 161.8, (282), 295.4, (515)

Castle Point, 161.5, (146), 265.6, (240)

Broadland, 160.6, (210), 232.4, (304)

Ipswich, 160.0, (219), 268.8, (368)

Hastings, 159.7, (148), 247.1, (229)

Chelmsford, 159.2, (284), 239.9, (428)

Bexley, 159.1, (395), 238.0, (591)

Newcastle-under-Lyme, 158.4, (205), 206.3, (267)

Melton, 158.2, (81), 208.9, (107)

Derbyshire Dales, 157.6, (114), 172.8, (125)

West Berkshire, 157.1, (249), 177.3, (281)

Lewisham, 156.3, (478), 261.6, (800)

Havant, 156.1, (197), 192.5, (243)

Basildon, 156.0, (292), 266.6, (499)

South Bucks, 154.2, (108), 204.2, (143)

Richmondshire, 152.6, (82), 173.1, (93)

Worthing, 150.1, (166), 245.1, (271)

Gravesham, 148.7, (159), 311.4, (333)

East Hampshire, 148.0, (181), 178.2, (218)

Dorset, 147.9, (560), 208.2, (788)

Three Rivers, 147.9, (138), 234.7, (219)

Selby, 147.9, (134), 206.4, (187)

Tandridge, 147.5, (130), 254.2, (224)

Folkestone and Hythe, 146.9, (166), 251.3, (284)

North Kesteven, 146.3, (171), 195.0, (228)

Eastbourne, 145.5, (151), 319.1, (331)

Carlisle, 145.4, (158), 280.6, (305)

Windsor and Maidenhead, 144.6, (219), 182.3, (276)

Daventry, 144.3, (124), 214.1, (184)

North Somerset, 143.7, (309), 170.2, (366)

South Cambridgeshire, 142.7, (227), 194.9, (310)

Thanet, 142.3, (202), 228.3, (324)

Medway, 142.2, (396), 241.2, (672)

Mid Devon, 142.1, (117), 119.1, (98)

St Albans, 142.1, (211), 196.0, (291)

Guildford, 140.3, (209), 203.4, (303)

Southwark, 139.9, (446), 250.3, (798)

Rochford, 139.6, (122), 211.7, (185)

Haringey, 139.2, (374), 263.2, (707)

Kensington and Chelsea, 139.0, (217), 197.9, (309)

Bromley, 138.7, (461), 230.2, (765)

Chiltern, 138.6, (133), 203.3, (195)

Hambleton, 137.6, (126), 193.2, (177)

Northumberland, 137.4, (443), 171.2, (552)

Newcastle upon Tyne, 137.4, (416), 166.1, (503)

Warwick, 136.3, (196), 160.0, (230)

Dacorum, 136.3, (211), 262.3, (406)

Gloucester, 136.3, (176), 206.0, (266)

Malvern Hills, 134.7, (106), 167.7, (132)

Swindon, 134.6, (299), 193.5, (430)

Maldon, 134.0, (87), 197.1, (128)

East Riding of Yorkshire, 133.1, (454), 154.8, (528)

Basingstoke and Deane, 132.5, (234), 186.3, (329)

Wiltshire, 131.0, (655), 150.6, (753)

Horsham, 130.7, (188), 174.6, (251)

Ashford, 128.4, (167), 200.0, (260)

Epping Forest, 126.8, (167), 240.7, (317)

Torbay, 126.2, (172), 169.5, (231)

East Lindsey, 122.8, (174), 143.9, (204)

Dover, 122.7, (145), 140.5, (166)

Winchester, 122.5, (153), 147.4, (184)

Wokingham, 122.1, (209), 196.9, (337)

North Lincolnshire, 121.3, (209), 127.1, (219)

Harrogate, 121.2, (195), 179.7, (289)

Brentwood, 120.7, (93), 140.2, (108)

East Cambridgeshire, 120.2, (108), 172.5, (155)

Lewes, 120.1, (124), 231.4, (239)

York, 119.6, (252), 185.2, (390)

Cherwell, 119.6, (180), 227.9, (343)

Uttlesford, 119.4, (109), 178.6, (163)

Westminster, 119.0, (311), 200.5, (524)

Islington, 118.4, (287), 204.6, (496)

New Forest, 117.2, (211), 150.5, (271)

Waverley, 117.2, (148), 172.6, (218)

Cambridge, 116.2, (145), 155.5, (194)

Isle of Wight, 115.7, (164), 208.1, (295)

Hackney and City of London, 115.5, (336), 215.6, (627)

East Suffolk, 115.4, (288), 148.7, (371)

Swale, 114.6, (172), 178.6, (268)

Tower Hamlets, 113.0, (367), 201.1, (653)

Stratford-on-Avon, 113.0, (147), 149.9, (195)

South Norfolk, 112.9, (159), 208.0, (293)

Adur, 112.0, (72), 253.5, (163)

Ryedale, 112.0, (62), 95.7, (53)

West Suffolk, 111.1, (199), 192.7, (345)

Wealden, 110.9, (179), 180.2, (291)

South Northamptonshire, 110.1, (104), 201.1, (190)

South Somerset, 109.9, (185), 175.8, (296)

Staffordshire Moorlands, 109.7, (108), 168.6, (166)

South Oxfordshire, 107.7, (153), 139.4, (198)

Elmbridge, 106.7, (146), 154.2, (211)

Stroud, 106.7, (128), 135.9, (163)

Scarborough, 106.7, (116), 103.0, (112)

Hart, 105.1, (102), 157.6, (153)

Brighton and Hove, 103.8, (302), 175.3, (510)

Vale of White Horse, 103.7, (141), 155.9, (212)

Sevenoaks, 103.5, (125), 186.3, (225)

West Lindsey, 103.5, (99), 124.4, (119)

Lincoln, 100.7, (100), 176.2, (175)

West Oxfordshire, 100.3, (111), 141.0, (156)

Tunbridge Wells, 100.2, (119), 181.9, (216)

Camden, 99.6, (269), 157.8, (426)

North Norfolk, 99.2, (104), 133.5, (140)

North East Lincolnshire, 99.0, (158), 96.5, (154)

East Hertfordshire, 98.2, (147), 177.6, (266)

Mole Valley, 97.4, (85), 170.8, (149)

Bath and North East Somerset, 97.3, (188), 175.9, (340)

Mendip, 96.9, (112), 153.1, (177)

Forest of Dean, 94.5, (82), 152.1, (132)

Craven, 92.8, (53), 136.5, (78)

Tonbridge and Malling, 90.0, (119), 180.1, (238)

Mid Sussex, 89.4, (135), 159.6, (241)

Herefordshire, 87.1, (168), 151.5, (292)

Surrey Heath, 86.2, (77), 221.7, (198)

Mid Suffolk, 81.8, (85), 123.2, (128)

Canterbury, 81.6, (135), 174.1, (288)

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, 80.8, (462), 151.5, (866)

Tewkesbury, 78.9, (75), 116.8, (111)

Teignbridge, 76.0, (102), 99.9, (134)

Cotswold, 75.7, (68), 104.6, (94)

South Lakeland, 73.3, (77), 138.0, (145)

Cheltenham, 73.1, (85), 115.2, (134)

Babergh, 71.7, (66), 126.0, (116)

Rother, 67.7, (65), 184.2, (177)

Plymouth, 67.5, (177), 116.0, (304)

East Devon, 54.0, (79), 96.4, (141)

South Hams, 52.9, (46), 78.2, (68)

West Devon, 46.6, (26), 73.5, (41)

Exeter, 37.3, (49), 55.6, (73)

North Devon, 23.7, (23), 38.1, (37)

Torridge, 17.6, (12), 35.2, (24)