‘Pent-up demand’ for trips as holidaymakers look ahead to 2022

Holidaymakers are already making plans for trips as far ahead as next year, amid “pent-up demand” for breaks, travel firms have said.

The Covid-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on holiday plans, with flights grounded and trips disrupted due to the ongoing crisis.

Despite government warnings to exercise caution in booking trips, desire among the public to have a break to look forward to remains strong, it is suggested.

While there is some hesitancy to book holidays for the summer, some people are looking ahead toward the end of the year, or into 2022.

A Virgin Atlantic spokesperson said: “We know that there is pent-up demand for travel, and we look forward to welcoming customers safely back onboard, heading off on holiday or travelling to visit their loved ones.”

Customers are booking overseas trips for the last six months of the year, the airline said, particularly for destinations including the Caribbean and Orlando, Florida, in the United States.

A spokesperson for travel operator TUI said: “The continued uncertainty has slowed bookings for summer 2021, however we’re still seeing many customers book for summer 2022 so that they can have something to look forward to.

“Spain and Greece are the most popular destinations at the moment.

“We’re really looking forward to taking customers on their well-deserved holidays when it’s safe to do so.”

Thomas Cook also said it was taking bookings for festive winter getaways.

David Child, Thomas Cook’s head of brand and PR, said: “People want to make 2021 better than 2020, and we all hope that we can.”

He said: “We have all missed out on fantastic holidays, whether it’s a beach holiday, a new city you’ve never seen, or a catch-up with friends you might normally see once a year on the golf course.

“Whatever it might be, people just need a bit of hope.”