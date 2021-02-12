Mourners hold street vigil for teenager stabbed to death in Parsons Green

Something went wrong - please try again later.

More than 50 young mourners have paid tribute to a teenage boy on the street where he was stabbed to death on Thursday night.

An 18-year-old boy, who friends have named as Hani Solomon, was fatally knifed during a fight on Ackmar Road near Parsons Green Tube station in London just before 7pm.

Police have arrested a 23-year-old man on suspicion of murder, after he self-presented in hospital with injuries.

A crowd of mostly teenagers and young people laid candles and flowers in freezing temperatures on Friday night to pay respect to their friend who “showed the same love and the same respect for everyone”.

Tyrell Logan, 18, said Mr Solomon was his “close friend since primary school” and a “good guy”.

Mr Logan said: “He was a friend you could always count on… If you can’t afford something, he’s there for you, if you can’t do something, he’ll do it for you – that’s how he works, that was his moral in life.

“He had just got his first car, and he drove everyone about, everyone has videos in the car with him, everyone is happy, everyone is living life… now he’s gone, I don’t know what we’re going to do.

“We’re all going to be missing a soul that we all need – he’s part of the mantelpiece, part of our foundation.

“How are we going to live life without him? It’s hard for everyone.

“He showed the same love and the same respect for everyone, 100% all the time.”

Another close friend, a 17-year-old girl who laid flowers for Mr Solomon and did not want to be named, said: “He was so funny, he was such a good guy, and always made people happy, he always made people laugh.

“He didn’t deserve this.”

A man who gave his name as Mani, 19, said: “He was a top person, everyone who knew him liked him and didn’t have a bad word to say.

“I’m gutted and I know his family will be really hurt – he really loved them.

“He was a guy who was liked by all and that’s a rare thing these days.

“That’s why so many people have come here.”

People gather to place floral tributes on Ackmar Road (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

After laying flowers on Friday, a girl, 18, who did not wish to be named, said: “He honestly was the loveliest boy, so sweet, honest and nice to everyone.

“He was just so popular and well-liked, I’m heartbroken – everyone I know is.”

Others described Mr Solomon as “a one in a million guy” while some said he had “many friends”.

A man who gave his name as Noah, 18, who had known him for more than five years, said: “All you have to do is listen to what other people are saying about him.

“He was one of the nicest boys around, always positive, always smiling.

“It’s just a sad end to the life of a one in a million guy who always made sure people were happy.”

Another girl, aged 18, added: “I feel so lost, it’s so upsetting when the people you grew up with are taken away from you.”

Earlier on Friday, a resident on Ackmar Road described seeing a fight involving six young men break out opposite his home, and “shouting at them to stop” before Mr Solomon collapsed and three fled.

Joao Goncalves, 31, said he saw three men wearing hoodies and face coverings chasing the other three down the street before they started “fighting with their hands”.

He said: “There were three boys walking quite fast and three more walking away from them, like they were being chased.

“They were having a fight, I didn’t see any weapons, it looked like they were just fighting with their hands.

“I didn’t think it was serious until one of them fell to the floor.

“He got up then he collapsed again against the side of a house.

“It was over quickly.”

Floral tributes were left at the scene (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Mr Goncalves said he saw police and ambulance crews arrive shortly afterwards, and paramedics gave the teenager CPR.

Local MP Greg Hands described the incident as “truly awful” on Twitter, adding on Friday that “Fulham is still reeling from last night’s fatal stabbing”.

The Met has said officers were called to Ackmar Road at around 6.40pm on Thursday along with paramedics, but Mr Solomon was pronounced dead at around 7.30pm.

A 20-year-old man involved in the incident was also taken to hospital with a stab injury and has since been discharged.

The 23-year-old who has been arrested remains in a west London hospital, but his condition is not life-threatening.

Ackmar Road and a 100-metre stretch of pavement along Parsons Green Lane are still cordoned off while detectives continue investigations.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101.