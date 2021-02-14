Murder investigation launched after stabbing death

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A 24-year-old man has died after being stabbed near Reading.

Thames Valley Police said officers were called to Managua Close in Caversham just before 1am on Sunday.

The man was found with a stab wound to his chest and died at the scene, officers added.

The victim’s next of kin have been informed and a murder investigation launched.

The scene in Managua Close following the fatal stabbing (Steve Parsons/PA)

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Nicola Douglas, said: “Our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of the man who has sadly lost his life.”

“We are in the very early stages of this investigation and we will be working quickly and thoroughly in the community to find those responsible.

“There will be a cordon in place and additional officers in the area and we will be starting house-to-house enquiries as part of this investigation.”

Det Insp Douglas added officers would be conducting house-to-house enquiries as part of the investigation.

She said: “If you have any CCTV or dashcam footage from the area around Managua Close, Nire Road or Ian Mikardo Way between 11pm yesterday and 1am today, please take a look at the footage and, if it captures anything unusual, please share that with us.”

Police officer in Managua Close in Caversham near Reading (Steve Parsons/PA)

Chief Superintendent Bhupinder Rai reassured the public that officers were working hard in what she described as a “very distressing and worrying time for our communities”.

She said: “I am also aware there have been a number of concerning incidents in the Reading area in the last couple of weeks.

“Although the investigation team will always keep an open mind, at this time this latest incident is not being linked to any others which have occurred recently.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.