Harry and Meghan’s friend and photographer behind baby announcement image

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they are expecting a second child with an image shot by their long-time friend and photographer Misan Harriman.

The black and white image shows the couple sat under a tree in Los Angeles, with Harry resting his hand on Meghan’s head as she lay in his lap cradling her bump.

The news comes after the duchess suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage in the summer of 2020.

Meg, I was there at your wedding to witness this love story begin, and my friend, I am honoured to capture it grow. Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on this joyous news!#remoteshoot #shotonipad #shotbymisan pic.twitter.com/3iSYjydVj9 — Misan Harriman (@misanharriman) February 14, 2021

Mr Harriman took the image remotely from London using an iPad.

He tweeted: “Meg, I was there at your wedding to witness this love story begin, and my friend, I am honoured to capture it grow.

“Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on this joyous news!”

Mr Harriman is the first black male photographer to shoot a British Vogue cover – and the first to shoot its September issue – in its 104-year history.

The activist-themed cover in 2020 featured England footballer Marcus Rashford and model Adwoa Aboah, with Mr Harriman working with a predominantly black team on set.

A year before, the Duchess of Sussex guest edited the September issue, which is traditionally the fashion bible’s most important of the year.

Speaking to British Vogue following the baby announcement, Mr Harriman said: “To be asked to help share this absolute joy after such an unimaginable loss and heartache is a marker of true friendship.

“Meg reminded me that had I not introduced her to a mutual friend then she wouldn’t have met Harry.

“I’m grateful for whatever small part I played.”

On how he captured the image, he said: “With the tree of life behind them and the garden representing fertility, life and moving forward, they didn’t need any direction, because they are, and always have been, waltzing through life together as absolute soulmates.”

Mr Harriman’s work has also featured in Vanity Fair, Harpers Bazaar and People Magazine, a biography on his website states.

As well as Ms Markle, the Nigerian-born photographer has pictured celebrities including actors Tom Cruise, Julia Roberts, Cate Blanchett and Olivia Colman and singer Rihanna.

He is a self-described activist supporting diversity and inclusion in the workplace, as well as a mental health campaigner with an interest in dyslexia.

His recent work includes a series of photographs from Black Lives Matter protests in London, with many showing profiles of demonstrators holding signs advocating racial justice.