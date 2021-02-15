Tiniest microchip creation could help phones run thousands of times faster

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Physicists claim to have made the smallest microchips ever which could help computers and smartphones run thousands of times faster.

Researchers from the University of Sussex crinkled a strip of graphene and used other 2D-materials, in a process similar to nano-origami.

They made the nanomaterial act like a transistor, essential for managing electrical power in devices, while the graphene behaved like a microchip.

It is about 100 times smaller than usual microchips, which could make them ideal for smaller gadgets, particularly smartphones.

“We’re mechanically creating kinks in a layer of graphene,” explained Professor Alan Dalton, from the University of Sussex.

“It’s a bit like nano-origami.

“Using these nanomaterials will make our computer chips smaller and faster.

“It is absolutely critical that this happens as computer manufacturers are now at the limit of what they can do with traditional semiconducting technology.

“Ultimately, this will make our computers and phones thousands of times faster in the future.”

“This kind of technology, straintronics using nanomaterials as opposed to electronics, allows space for more chips inside any device.

“Everything we want to do with computers, to speed them up, can be done by crinkling graphene like this.”

The research, published in the ACS Nano journal, could also be greener and more sustainable than existing technology because it requires no additional materials and is capable of working at room temperature instead of a high temperature.

Lead author Dr Manoj Tripathi, from the University of Sussex, said: “Instead of having to add foreign materials into a device, we’ve shown we can create structures from graphene and other 2D materials simply by adding deliberate kinks into the structure.

“By making this sort of corrugation we can create a smart electronic component, like a transistor, or a logic gate.”