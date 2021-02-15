Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Here is Monday’s update on Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to February 11, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

(PA Graphics)

Data for the most recent four days (February 12-15) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 315 local areas in England, 12 (4%) have seen a rise in case rates while 303 (96%) have seen a fall.

Corby in Northamptonshire has the highest rate in England, with 250 new cases recorded in the seven days to February 11 – the equivalent of 346.2 cases per 100,000 people.

This is down from 444.5 cases per 100,000 people in the seven days to February 4.

Middlesbrough has the second highest rate, down from 365.3 to 313.5, with 442 new cases.

Sandwell in the West Midlands is in third place, down from 427.8 to 308.1, with 1,012 new cases.

These are the 12 areas to record a week-on-week rise:

1. Copeland (up from 178.9 to 240.5)

2. Newark & Sherwood (200.9 to 256.5)

3. Exeter (35.8 to 67.7)

4. Lincoln (88.6 to 119.8)

5. West Lindsey (92.0 to 115.0)

6. Calderdale (174.5 to 195.3)

7. East Devon (54.0 to 67.0)

8. Harborough (173.8 to 179.1)

9. Hull (161.3 to 166.3)

10. Bury (202.6 to 206.3)

11. Hambleton (135.4 to 137.6)

12. Mole Valley (106.6 to 107.7)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on February 15 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full. From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to February 11; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to February 11; rate of new cases in the seven days to February 4; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to February 4.

Corby, 346.2, (250), 444.5, (321)

Middlesbrough, 313.5, (442), 365.3, (515)

Sandwell, 308.1, (1012), 427.8, (1405)

Ashfield, 295.5, (378), 330.7, (423)

Walsall, 294.9, (842), 443.1, (1265)

Knowsley, 292.3, (441), 366.6, (553)

St Helens, 284.6, (514), 383.2, (692)

Peterborough, 275.9, (558), 321.4, (650)

Luton, 273.6, (583), 318.2, (678)

Bolton, 269.2, (774), 278.9, (802)

Mansfield, 262.5, (287), 343.1, (375)

Newark and Sherwood, 256.5, (314), 200.9, (246)

Kettering, 256.4, (261), 320.3, (326)

Leicester, 253.2, (897), 328.6, (1164)

East Staffordshire, 252.2, (302), 342.4, (410)

Nottingham, 248.4, (827), 330.1, (1099)

Preston, 248.0, (355), 347.9, (498)

Fenland, 243.5, (248), 286.7, (292)

Copeland, 240.5, (164), 178.9, (122)

Blackburn with Darwen, 239.8, (359), 340.0, (509)

Wolverhampton, 234.7, (618), 333.8, (879)

Birmingham, 233.5, (2666), 320.7, (3662)

Sunderland, 230.1, (639), 323.7, (899)

Bedford, 222.7, (386), 318.0, (551)

South Ribble, 221.1, (245), 307.8, (341)

Cannock Chase, 220.3, (222), 255.1, (257)

Liverpool, 219.1, (1091), 287.3, (1431)

Ealing, 213.9, (731), 354.0, (1210)

South Staffordshire, 213.5, (240), 292.6, (329)

Bradford, 213.4, (1152), 226.2, (1221)

Northampton, 212.8, (478), 310.3, (697)

Bolsover, 212.3, (171), 332.7, (268)

Gedling, 212.1, (250), 250.2, (295)

Rotherham, 211.4, (561), 221.5, (588)

Salford, 210.9, (546), 275.5, (713)

Bassetlaw, 210.3, (247), 251.2, (295)

Slough, 209.3, (313), 348.4, (521)

Sefton, 206.9, (572), 306.4, (847)

Derby, 206.8, (532), 309.0, (795)

Bury, 206.3, (394), 202.6, (387)

Solihull, 204.7, (443), 243.1, (526)

Telford and Wrekin, 204.6, (368), 283.6, (510)

Redditch, 202.9, (173), 326.1, (278)

South Derbyshire, 202.3, (217), 237.7, (255)

Tamworth, 202.1, (155), 298.6, (229)

Wellingborough, 202.0, (161), 262.2, (209)

North West Leicestershire, 200.8, (208), 211.4, (219)

Stevenage, 200.4, (176), 294.8, (259)

Stockton-on-Tees, 200.2, (395), 275.7, (544)

Chorley, 198.8, (235), 223.3, (264)

Halton, 198.6, (257), 310.6, (402)

Hounslow, 197.8, (537), 362.4, (984)

North Warwickshire, 197.7, (129), 200.7, (131)

Darlington, 197.6, (211), 206.9, (221)

Tameside, 195.6, (443), 198.7, (450)

Calderdale, 195.3, (413), 174.5, (369)

Dudley, 194.3, (625), 296.3, (953)

Warrington, 193.8, (407), 275.2, (578)

Rochdale, 193.3, (430), 235.1, (523)

Welwyn Hatfield, 192.6, (237), 264.1, (325)

Manchester, 192.3, (1063), 271.3, (1500)

Crawley, 191.3, (215), 275.8, (310)

Erewash, 190.7, (220), 260.0, (300)

Barnsley, 190.0, (469), 194.4, (480)

Redcar and Cleveland, 189.6, (260), 245.0, (336)

Stockport, 188.5, (553), 238.6, (700)

Rushcliffe, 186.3, (222), 201.4, (240)

Hillingdon, 186.1, (571), 323.9, (994)

Doncaster, 185.6, (579), 202.0, (630)

Kirklees, 183.3, (806), 206.7, (909)

Blaby, 183.2, (186), 226.5, (230)

Rutland, 182.8, (73), 498.4, (199)

West Lancashire, 182.0, (208), 194.2, (222)

Wakefield, 181.4, (632), 207.0, (721)

Charnwood, 181.3, (337), 200.2, (372)

Tendring, 180.8, (265), 273.6, (401)

Chesterfield, 180.2, (189), 231.6, (243)

Brent, 179.5, (592), 300.5, (991)

Oldham, 179.2, (425), 223.9, (531)

Harborough, 179.1, (168), 173.8, (163)

Rugby, 179.0, (195), 235.0, (256)

Wigan, 176.2, (579), 237.0, (779)

Pendle, 175.9, (162), 250.8, (231)

Ribble Valley, 175.7, (107), 203.7, (124)

Amber Valley, 175.6, (225), 270.8, (347)

Boston, 175.3, (123), 185.3, (130)

Coventry, 173.1, (643), 261.4, (971)

Hartlepool, 173.0, (162), 227.4, (213)

Nuneaton and Bedworth, 172.5, (224), 224.0, (291)

County Durham, 170.9, (906), 211.5, (1121)

Spelthorne, 170.3, (170), 238.4, (238)

Lichfield, 169.0, (177), 248.2, (260)

Worcester, 168.9, (171), 270.7, (274)

Leeds, 168.8, (1339), 209.8, (1664)

Allerdale, 167.8, (164), 285.4, (279)

Barking and Dagenham, 167.2, (356), 262.1, (558)

Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, 166.7, (659), 292.9, (1158)

Runnymede, 166.6, (149), 171.1, (153)

Hull, 166.3, (432), 161.3, (419)

Norwich, 165.8, (233), 278.9, (392)

Stoke-on-Trent, 165.0, (423), 247.7, (635)

South Holland, 164.2, (156), 246.3, (234)

Merton, 163.6, (338), 258.1, (533)

Watford, 163.6, (158), 281.6, (272)

Bristol, 163.6, (758), 210.4, (975)

Burnley, 163.1, (145), 244.0, (217)

Hyndburn, 162.9, (132), 299.8, (243)

Broxtowe, 162.2, (185), 205.2, (234)

Portsmouth, 161.5, (347), 232.2, (499)

Southampton, 160.8, (406), 227.7, (575)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 160.5, (243), 295.3, (447)

East Northamptonshire, 157.6, (149), 207.3, (196)

Wychavon, 157.6, (204), 223.3, (289)

South Gloucestershire, 157.5, (449), 184.2, (525)

Hammersmith and Fulham, 157.2, (291), 232.8, (431)

Blackpool, 156.3, (218), 216.6, (302)

North East Derbyshire, 154.7, (157), 214.9, (218)

Hinckley and Bosworth, 154.7, (175), 215.7, (244)

Harrow, 154.5, (388), 262.0, (658)

Arun, 154.3, (248), 233.3, (375)

North Tyneside, 153.9, (320), 217.4, (452)

Harlow, 153.9, (134), 236.6, (206)

Shropshire, 152.9, (494), 203.3, (657)

South Tyneside, 150.4, (227), 176.8, (267)

Wycombe, 150.0, (262), 246.8, (431)

Fylde, 149.8, (121), 220.4, (178)

Barrow-in-Furness, 149.1, (100), 229.7, (154)

Oadby and Wigston, 149.1, (85), 287.6, (164)

Newham, 148.4, (524), 268.5, (948)

Lancaster, 147.2, (215), 218.4, (319)

Cheshire West and Chester, 147.2, (505), 217.4, (746)

Rushmoor, 146.9, (139), 282.2, (267)

Rossendale, 146.9, (105), 188.9, (135)

Aylesbury Vale, 146.4, (292), 228.1, (455)

Wirral, 146.3, (474), 224.1, (726)

Bromsgrove, 146.2, (146), 169.2, (169)

Gateshead, 146.0, (295), 177.7, (359)

Breckland, 145.7, (204), 209.3, (293)

Huntingdonshire, 145.5, (259), 186.6, (332)

Daventry, 145.4, (125), 162.9, (140)

Braintree, 143.5, (219), 213.6, (326)

Sedgemoor, 142.9, (176), 162.4, (200)

Wyre Forest, 141.2, (143), 202.4, (205)

High Peak, 140.3, (130), 209.4, (194)

Woking, 139.9, (141), 254.0, (256)

Carlisle, 138.9, (151), 172.1, (187)

Stafford, 138.4, (190), 176.3, (242)

Hambleton, 137.6, (126), 135.4, (124)

Central Bedfordshire, 137.2, (396), 203.0, (586)

Havering, 137.2, (356), 203.4, (528)

Trafford, 134.8, (320), 195.1, (463)

Sheffield, 131.8, (771), 180.2, (1054)

Hertsmere, 131.5, (138), 259.2, (272)

Eden, 131.4, (70), 197.2, (105)

North Hertfordshire, 131.0, (175), 193.2, (258)

Melton, 130.8, (67), 169.9, (87)

Milton Keynes, 130.3, (351), 217.1, (585)

Great Yarmouth, 129.9, (129), 256.7, (255)

Cheshire East, 129.1, (496), 190.8, (733)

Hastings, 128.4, (119), 178.1, (165)

Selby, 128.0, (116), 155.6, (141)

Chichester, 128.0, (155), 175.0, (212)

South Kesteven, 127.8, (182), 225.4, (321)

Sutton, 127.5, (263), 258.3, (533)

Redbridge, 127.4, (389), 232.9, (711)

Thurrock, 126.8, (221), 203.6, (355)

East Riding of Yorkshire, 126.6, (432), 129.0, (440)

Reading, 126.1, (204), 254.0, (411)

Lambeth, 125.8, (410), 223.3, (728)

Northumberland, 125.3, (404), 153.8, (496)

Eastleigh, 125.0, (167), 211.1, (282)

Kingston upon Thames, 124.5, (221), 203.4, (361)

South Bucks, 124.2, (87), 162.8, (114)

Croydon, 124.1, (480), 227.3, (879)

Southend-on-Sea, 124.0, (227), 221.7, (406)

Broxbourne, 123.4, (120), 235.4, (229)

Newcastle-under-Lyme, 122.8, (159), 169.2, (219)

Gosport, 122.6, (104), 245.2, (208)

North Kesteven, 122.3, (143), 175.3, (205)

Waltham Forest, 119.9, (332), 201.5, (558)

Lincoln, 119.8, (119), 88.6, (88)

Barnet, 119.7, (474), 226.8, (898)

Richmondshire, 119.1, (64), 171.2, (92)

St Albans, 118.6, (176), 166.4, (247)

Newcastle upon Tyne, 117.9, (357), 145.3, (440)

Enfield, 117.4, (392), 197.4, (659)

Three Rivers, 115.7, (108), 158.6, (148)

Wandsworth, 115.6, (381), 193.5, (638)

Warwick, 115.5, (166), 153.7, (221)

West Lindsey, 115.0, (110), 92.0, (88)

Ipswich, 114.7, (157), 184.8, (253)

Wiltshire, 114.4, (572), 136.8, (684)

Stroud, 114.2, (137), 115.0, (138)

Fareham, 113.6, (132), 185.8, (216)

Derbyshire Dales, 113.4, (82), 178.4, (129)

Wyre, 113.3, (127), 207.9, (233)

Ashford, 112.3, (146), 155.3, (202)

East Hampshire, 112.0, (137), 153.7, (188)

Somerset West and Taunton, 111.5, (173), 195.3, (303)

Greenwich, 111.1, (320), 210.8, (607)

Test Valley, 111.0, (140), 234.6, (296)

Reigate and Banstead, 110.9, (165), 214.5, (319)

Havant, 110.9, (140), 181.4, (229)

Staffordshire Moorlands, 110.7, (109), 120.9, (119)

Castle Point, 110.6, (100), 210.2, (190)

Bexley, 110.0, (273), 182.0, (452)

Bracknell Forest, 109.3, (134), 234.2, (287)

East Cambridgeshire, 109.1, (98), 158.1, (142)

Chelmsford, 108.8, (194), 183.3, (327)

Dartford, 108.3, (122), 206.9, (233)

Folkestone and Hythe, 108.0, (122), 169.9, (192)

Eastbourne, 108.0, (112), 195.7, (203)

Isle of Wight, 107.9, (153), 136.8, (194)

Epsom and Ewell, 107.9, (87), 212.1, (171)

Tandridge, 107.8, (95), 150.9, (133)

Mole Valley, 107.7, (94), 106.6, (93)

Worthing, 107.6, (119), 155.6, (172)

Oxford, 106.9, (163), 206.0, (314)

Dorset, 106.7, (404), 160.9, (609)

West Berkshire, 106.7, (169), 171.0, (271)

Basingstoke and Deane, 106.5, (188), 141.0, (249)

Haringey, 106.5, (286), 182.0, (489)

Dacorum, 105.3, (163), 192.6, (298)

Maidstone, 104.8, (180), 200.8, (345)

Malvern Hills, 104.2, (82), 151.2, (119)

Swindon, 101.3, (225), 162.0, (360)

Colchester, 101.2, (197), 216.7, (422)

Windsor and Maidenhead, 101.0, (153), 156.5, (237)

Gravesham, 101.0, (108), 206.7, (221)

Lewisham, 100.4, (307), 179.8, (550)

Bromley, 100.2, (333), 167.0, (555)

North Lincolnshire, 98.7, (170), 124.8, (215)

Maldon, 98.6, (64), 160.2, (104)

New Forest, 97.7, (176), 128.8, (232)

Harrogate, 97.6, (157), 151.1, (243)

Torbay, 97.6, (133), 154.8, (211)

Richmond upon Thames, 97.5, (193), 206.0, (408)

Kensington and Chelsea, 97.4, (152), 162.0, (253)

Rochford, 97.3, (85), 170.5, (149)

Swale, 97.3, (146), 145.9, (219)

North East Lincolnshire, 97.1, (155), 109.0, (174)

Chiltern, 96.9, (93), 150.1, (144)

Medway, 96.2, (268), 187.0, (521)

Mid Devon, 96.0, (79), 142.1, (117)

Cherwell, 95.7, (144), 144.8, (218)

Guildford, 95.3, (142), 178.5, (266)

Horsham, 95.3, (137), 145.3, (209)

South Cambridgeshire, 94.9, (151), 178.5, (284)

North Somerset, 93.5, (201), 145.5, (313)

Ryedale, 92.1, (51), 108.3, (60)

York, 91.6, (193), 144.8, (305)

Broadland, 89.5, (117), 195.0, (255)

Lewes, 89.1, (92), 163.7, (169)

Gloucester, 88.3, (114), 171.9, (222)

Islington, 88.3, (214), 135.3, (328)

Stratford-on-Avon, 86.9, (113), 125.3, (163)

Uttlesford, 86.5, (79), 136.9, (125)

Bath and North East Somerset, 86.4, (167), 119.0, (230)

Basildon, 86.0, (161), 208.3, (390)

Thanet, 86.0, (122), 166.3, (236)

Epping Forest, 85.8, (113), 157.2, (207)

South Northamptonshire, 85.7, (81), 130.2, (123)

Tower Hamlets, 85.6, (278), 146.3, (475)

Hackney and City of London, 84.9, (247), 155.1, (451)

Southwark, 84.7, (270), 180.7, (576)

South Oxfordshire, 84.5, (120), 109.1, (155)

Wokingham, 84.2, (144), 141.4, (242)

Mid Sussex, 84.1, (127), 98.0, (148)

Elmbridge, 84.1, (115), 125.7, (172)

Waverley, 83.1, (105), 135.4, (171)

South Lakeland, 82.8, (87), 84.7, (89)

Westminster, 82.7, (216), 143.9, (376)

West Suffolk, 81.0, (145), 141.9, (254)

Brentwood, 80.5, (62), 140.2, (108)

Scarborough, 80.0, (87), 102.1, (111)

Mendip, 79.6, (92), 117.7, (136)

Forest of Dean, 79.5, (69), 114.1, (99)

Cambridge, 77.7, (97), 132.2, (165)

Surrey Heath, 77.3, (69), 140.0, (125)

South Norfolk, 76.7, (108), 136.3, (192)

Adur, 76.2, (49), 152.4, (98)

East Hertfordshire, 75.5, (113), 114.2, (171)

East Suffolk, 75.4, (188), 131.5, (328)

Hart, 75.2, (73), 133.9, (130)

Wealden, 74.9, (121), 125.1, (202)

Brighton and Hove, 74.6, (217), 130.3, (379)

East Lindsey, 74.1, (105), 139.7, (198)

Cheltenham, 73.9, (86), 92.9, (108)

Dover, 73.6, (87), 128.7, (152)

Camden, 72.2, (195), 118.1, (319)

Winchester, 72.1, (90), 144.2, (180)

West Oxfordshire, 71.4, (79), 113.9, (126)

Vale of White Horse, 71.3, (97), 118.4, (161)

South Somerset, 71.3, (120), 138.4, (233)

Herefordshire, 71.1, (137), 117.7, (227)

Sevenoaks, 69.6, (84), 120.9, (146)

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, 69.1, (395), 90.4, (517)

Exeter, 67.7, (89), 35.8, (47)

East Devon, 67.0, (98), 54.0, (79)

Cotswold, 66.8, (60), 81.2, (73)

Tunbridge Wells, 66.5, (79), 149.1, (177)

Teignbridge, 64.8, (87), 86.5, (116)

North Norfolk, 56.3, (59), 120.2, (126)

Canterbury, 55.0, (91), 96.1, (159)

Tewkesbury, 52.6, (50), 91.6, (87)

Mid Suffolk, 52.0, (54), 94.3, (98)

Babergh, 51.1, (47), 101.0, (93)

Rother, 50.0, (48), 125.9, (121)

Plymouth, 46.9, (123), 86.2, (226)

Tonbridge and Malling, 46.9, (62), 121.1, (160)

Craven, 42.0, (24), 119.0, (68)

South Hams, 31.0, (27), 52.9, (46)

North Devon, 23.7, (23), 26.8, (26)

West Devon, 19.7, (11), 66.3, (37)

Torridge, 14.6, (10), 19.0, (13)