Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Here is Tuesday’s update on Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to February 12, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (February 13-16) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

(PA Graphics)

Of the 315 local areas in England, 16 (5%) have seen a rise in case rates and 299 (95%) have seen a fall.

Middlesbrough has the highest rate in England, with 449 new cases recorded in the seven days to February 12 – the equivalent of 318.5 cases per 100,000 people.

This is down from 356.8 cases per 100,000 people in the seven days to February 5.

Corby in Northamptonshire has the second highest rate, down from 432.0 to 315.7, with 228 new cases.

Sandwell in the West Midlands is in third place, down from 409.5 to 291.7, with 958 new cases.

Of the 16 areas to record a week-on-week rise, the top five are:

Copeland (up from 159.9 to 247.9)

Exeter (30.4 to 79.1)

West Lindsey (84.7 to 128.6)

Newark & Sherwood (215.6 to 255.7)

Lincoln (91.6 to 125.9)

(PA Graphics)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on February 16 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full. From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to February 12; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to February 12; rate of new cases in the seven days to February 5; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to February 5.

Middlesbrough, 318.5, (449), 356.8, (503)

Corby, 315.7, (228), 432.0, (312)

Sandwell, 291.7, (958), 409.5, (1345)

Ashfield, 289.2, (370), 309.6, (396)

St Helens, 287.4, (519), 364.4, (658)

Knowsley, 279.1, (421), 356.6, (538)

Walsall, 272.5, (778), 432.3, (1234)

East Staffordshire, 264.7, (317), 319.8, (383)

Peterborough, 261.1, (528), 318.4, (644)

Luton, 259.6, (553), 318.2, (678)

Bolton, 259.1, (745), 276.5, (795)

Mansfield, 258.9, (283), 346.7, (379)

Newark and Sherwood, 255.7, (313), 215.6, (264)

Preston, 254.3, (364), 330.5, (473)

Leicester, 251.5, (891), 313.9, (1112)

Kettering, 249.6, (254), 312.5, (318)

Copeland, 247.9, (169), 159.9, (109)

Nottingham, 240.0, (799), 322.6, (1074)

Blackburn with Darwen, 239.2, (358), 321.3, (481)

Fenland, 235.6, (240), 284.7, (290)

Birmingham, 224.2, (2560), 303.7, (3468)

Sunderland, 222.5, (618), 302.5, (840)

Bolsover, 222.2, (179), 305.4, (246)

Wolverhampton, 221.0, (582), 325.4, (857)

Rotherham, 215.9, (573), 218.9, (581)

Rushcliffe, 215.6, (257), 189.6, (226)

Slough, 214.7, (321), 331.0, (495)

Salford, 212.9, (551), 267.4, (692)

South Staffordshire, 212.6, (239), 269.5, (303)

Liverpool, 209.8, (1045), 277.7, (1383)

South Ribble, 209.4, (232), 306.0, (339)

Bradford, 207.5, (1120), 223.8, (1208)

Tamworth, 207.3, (159), 286.8, (220)

Cannock Chase, 206.4, (208), 247.1, (249)

Bury, 205.8, (393), 196.3, (375)

Gedling, 204.4, (241), 244.3, (288)

Bassetlaw, 203.5, (239), 253.7, (298)

Wellingborough, 203.2, (162), 254.7, (203)

North West Leicestershire, 202.7, (210), 196.9, (204)

South Derbyshire, 200.4, (215), 218.2, (234)

Stockton-on-Tees, 200.2, (395), 270.1, (533)

Tameside, 200.0, (453), 186.8, (423)

Darlington, 198.5, (212), 206.9, (221)

Ealing, 198.4, (678), 330.6, (1130)

Northampton, 198.1, (445), 302.7, (680)

Derby, 197.8, (509), 289.2, (744)

Halton, 197.8, (256), 295.2, (382)

Telford and Wrekin, 196.3, (353), 276.9, (498)

Chorley, 195.4, (231), 214.9, (254)

Bedford, 195.0, (338), 308.7, (535)

Erewash, 195.0, (225), 238.4, (275)

Dudley, 194.3, (625), 260.6, (838)

Redditch, 193.5, (165), 314.3, (268)

Calderdale, 191.1, (404), 177.3, (375)

Stockport, 190.9, (560), 224.9, (660)

Manchester, 190.3, (1052), 257.4, (1423)

Redcar and Cleveland, 189.6, (260), 236.2, (324)

Solihull, 189.0, (409), 234.8, (508)

Stevenage, 187.8, (165), 284.6, (250)

Sefton, 187.8, (519), 300.3, (830)

Doncaster, 186.9, (583), 197.2, (615)

Boston, 186.7, (131), 182.4, (128)

Warrington, 186.2, (391), 245.7, (516)

Hounslow, 186.0, (505), 333.7, (906)

Blaby, 184.2, (187), 215.7, (219)

Crawley, 183.3, (206), 261.5, (294)

Rochdale, 182.5, (406), 231.6, (515)

Wakefield, 182.3, (635), 209.6, (730)

Oldham, 181.8, (431), 213.0, (505)

Charnwood, 181.3, (337), 199.6, (371)

Tendring, 178.8, (262), 250.4, (367)

Barnsley, 178.2, (440), 196.5, (485)

Kirklees, 177.6, (781), 204.2, (898)

Chesterfield, 176.4, (185), 228.8, (240)

Rugby, 176.3, (192), 233.2, (254)

North Warwickshire, 174.7, (114), 223.7, (146)

Wigan, 174.6, (574), 226.7, (745)

Harborough, 173.8, (163), 174.8, (164)

Welwyn Hatfield, 173.1, (213), 256.0, (315)

Nuneaton and Bedworth, 171.7, (223), 222.5, (289)

East Northamptonshire, 170.3, (161), 189.4, (179)

Hillingdon, 170.1, (522), 302.1, (927)

Barking and Dagenham, 168.1, (358), 244.7, (521)

Coventry, 167.2, (621), 246.0, (914)

Leeds, 166.2, (1318), 208.9, (1657)

Pendle, 165.0, (152), 249.7, (230)

North East Derbyshire, 164.6, (167), 204.0, (207)

Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, 163.7, (647), 266.9, (1055)

Bristol, 163.6, (758), 201.8, (935)

Spelthorne, 163.3, (163), 227.4, (227)

Hull, 163.2, (424), 159.0, (413)

Ribble Valley, 162.6, (99), 192.2, (117)

Hartlepool, 162.3, (152), 216.7, (203)

Stoke-on-Trent, 162.3, (416), 236.4, (606)

County Durham, 162.2, (860), 206.4, (1094)

Worcester, 162.0, (164), 249.0, (252)

Broxtowe, 161.4, (184), 199.9, (228)

Hinckley and Bosworth, 160.9, (182), 205.1, (232)

Wychavon, 160.7, (208), 210.1, (272)

West Lancashire, 160.1, (183), 203.0, (232)

Brent, 159.8, (527), 286.9, (946)

Amber Valley, 159.2, (204), 259.9, (333)

Hyndburn, 159.2, (129), 285.0, (231)

North Tyneside, 158.2, (329), 203.9, (424)

Lichfield, 156.6, (164), 232.0, (243)

South Holland, 155.8, (148), 245.2, (233)

South Gloucestershire, 155.4, (443), 174.3, (497)

Fylde, 154.7, (125), 200.5, (162)

Blackpool, 154.2, (215), 210.8, (294)

Merton, 153.5, (317), 243.0, (502)

Southampton, 152.5, (385), 223.3, (564)

Watford, 152.2, (147), 256.8, (248)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 151.9, (230), 261.6, (396)

Arun, 151.8, (244), 212.7, (342)

Lancaster, 150.0, (219), 200.6, (293)

Norwich, 149.4, (210), 272.5, (383)

Barrow-in-Furness, 149.1, (100), 226.7, (152)

Portsmouth, 148.4, (319), 232.7, (500)

Allerdale, 148.3, (145), 272.1, (266)

Wycombe, 148.3, (259), 239.3, (418)

Breckland, 147.2, (206), 198.6, (278)

Runnymede, 146.5, (131), 164.4, (147)

Shropshire, 146.1, (472), 195.6, (632)

Harrow, 145.7, (366), 241.7, (607)

South Tyneside, 145.1, (219), 176.2, (266)

Stafford, 145.0, (199), 169.7, (233)

Hammersmith and Fulham, 142.6, (264), 222.0, (411)

Oadby and Wigston, 142.1, (81), 275.4, (157)

Cheshire West and Chester, 141.1, (484), 210.7, (723)

Hambleton, 140.8, (129), 124.5, (114)

Rushmoor, 140.6, (133), 265.3, (251)

Harlow, 139.0, (121), 228.6, (199)

Woking, 138.9, (140), 238.1, (240)

Burnley, 138.3, (123), 235.0, (209)

Trafford, 138.2, (328), 182.4, (433)

Newham, 137.6, (486), 245.2, (866)

Carlisle, 137.1, (149), 150.9, (164)

Wirral, 136.4, (442), 211.4, (685)

Braintree, 136.3, (208), 206.4, (315)

Huntingdonshire, 136.0, (242), 177.6, (316)

Rossendale, 135.7, (97), 180.5, (129)

Rutland, 135.2, (54), 518.4, (207)

Bromsgrove, 135.2, (135), 181.2, (181)

Daventry, 135.0, (116), 168.7, (145)

Sedgemoor, 132.3, (163), 163.2, (201)

Wyre Forest, 132.3, (134), 182.6, (185)

Gateshead, 132.1, (267), 170.3, (344)

Central Bedfordshire, 131.6, (380), 182.6, (527)

Aylesbury Vale, 130.4, (260), 214.1, (427)

High Peak, 129.5, (120), 199.6, (185)

Milton Keynes, 128.8, (347), 205.6, (554)

West Lindsey, 128.6, (123), 84.7, (81)

Melton, 126.9, (65), 167.9, (86)

Sheffield, 126.5, (740), 176.3, (1031)

Lincoln, 125.9, (125), 91.6, (91)

Selby, 125.8, (114), 136.8, (124)

Great Yarmouth, 124.8, (124), 248.7, (247)

Thurrock, 124.5, (217), 185.3, (323)

Eastleigh, 124.3, (166), 196.9, (263)

Cheshire East, 123.9, (476), 186.1, (715)

Hertsmere, 123.9, (130), 237.3, (249)

Richmondshire, 122.8, (66), 165.6, (89)

East Riding of Yorkshire, 122.2, (417), 130.7, (446)

Reading, 121.8, (197), 229.3, (371)

St Albans, 120.6, (179), 151.6, (225)

Hastings, 119.8, (111), 165.1, (153)

Lambeth, 119.6, (390), 208.0, (678)

Northumberland, 119.4, (385), 150.7, (486)

Sutton, 118.7, (245), 242.8, (501)

Fareham, 118.7, (138), 185.8, (216)

Kingston upon Thames, 117.7, (209), 197.7, (351)

Croydon, 117.4, (454), 213.3, (825)

North Kesteven, 117.2, (137), 168.5, (197)

Wiltshire, 117.0, (585), 134.0, (670)

Three Rivers, 116.8, (109), 148.9, (139)

Newcastle-under-Lyme, 116.7, (151), 161.5, (209)

Redbridge, 116.6, (356), 219.2, (669)

Havering, 116.4, (302), 207.3, (538)

Eden, 114.5, (61), 184.0, (98)

Barnet, 114.4, (453), 203.4, (805)

South Bucks, 114.2, (80), 161.3, (113)

Test Valley, 113.3, (143), 191.8, (242)

Gravesham, 113.1, (121), 186.1, (199)

Southend-on-Sea, 113.0, (207), 216.2, (396)

Newcastle upon Tyne, 112.6, (341), 141.7, (429)

Wyre, 112.4, (126), 194.5, (218)

South Kesteven, 112.3, (160), 209.2, (298)

Waltham Forest, 111.6, (309), 192.1, (532)

Chichester, 110.6, (134), 171.7, (208)

Derbyshire Dales, 110.6, (80), 164.5, (119)

Castle Point, 109.5, (99), 193.6, (175)

North Hertfordshire, 108.6, (145), 182.7, (244)

Stroud, 108.4, (130), 109.2, (131)

Epsom and Ewell, 107.9, (87), 197.2, (159)

Staffordshire Moorlands, 107.7, (106), 111.7, (110)

Swale, 107.3, (161), 131.9, (198)

Wandsworth, 107.1, (353), 183.5, (605)

Gosport, 106.1, (90), 214.5, (182)

Warwick, 105.7, (152), 141.2, (203)

Dartford, 105.7, (119), 194.5, (219)

Oxford, 105.6, (161), 184.3, (281)

Mole Valley, 105.5, (92), 100.9, (88)

Enfield, 105.2, (351), 185.7, (620)

East Cambridgeshire, 104.6, (94), 136.9, (123)

Broxbourne, 103.8, (101), 238.5, (232)

West Berkshire, 103.5, (164), 163.5, (259)

Haringey, 103.5, (278), 161.2, (433)

Eastbourne, 103.1, (107), 170.6, (177)

Ipswich, 103.0, (141), 178.9, (245)

Bracknell Forest, 102.8, (126), 213.8, (262)

Havant, 102.2, (129), 171.1, (216)

Malvern Hills, 101.7, (80), 137.2, (108)

Isle of Wight, 101.6, (144), 123.4, (175)

Bexley, 101.5, (252), 174.4, (433)

Somerset West and Taunton, 101.2, (157), 179.2, (278)

North Lincolnshire, 101.0, (174), 121.3, (209)

Rochford, 100.7, (88), 164.8, (144)

Reigate and Banstead, 100.2, (149), 196.3, (292)

Ashford, 100.0, (130), 153.0, (199)

Greenwich, 99.7, (287), 199.3, (574)

Basingstoke and Deane, 99.7, (176), 137.0, (242)

North East Lincolnshire, 99.6, (159), 110.9, (177)

Dacorum, 99.5, (154), 169.3, (262)

Harrogate, 97.6, (157), 138.7, (223)

Tandridge, 97.6, (86), 154.3, (136)

New Forest, 97.2, (175), 115.5, (208)

Kensington and Chelsea, 96.7, (151), 151.8, (237)

Dorset, 96.7, (366), 155.6, (589)

Swindon, 96.3, (214), 152.1, (338)

Chelmsford, 95.9, (171), 181.6, (324)

East Hampshire, 95.7, (117), 148.0, (181)

Medway, 93.7, (261), 172.0, (479)

Guildford, 92.6, (138), 157.7, (235)

South Lakeland, 92.3, (97), 82.8, (87)

Worthing, 92.2, (102), 155.6, (172)

Folkestone and Hythe, 92.0, (104), 164.6, (186)

Chiltern, 91.7, (88), 148.0, (142)

Uttlesford, 90.9, (83), 129.3, (118)

Maldon, 90.9, (59), 154.0, (100)

Maidstone, 90.8, (156), 205.4, (353)

North Somerset, 90.7, (195), 145.1, (312)

Bromley, 90.6, (301), 156.5, (520)

Windsor and Maidenhead, 90.5, (137), 155.9, (236)

Lewisham, 89.6, (274), 172.3, (527)

Brentwood, 89.6, (69), 131.1, (101)

Richmond upon Thames, 89.4, (177), 198.5, (393)

Colchester, 88.9, (173), 210.1, (409)

Basildon, 88.1, (165), 187.5, (351)

Torbay, 88.1, (120), 135.8, (185)

Ryedale, 86.7, (48), 115.6, (64)

York, 85.5, (180), 141.0, (297)

Lewes, 85.2, (88), 153.0, (158)

Stratford-on-Avon, 84.6, (110), 124.5, (162)

Hackney and City of London, 83.2, (242), 135.8, (395)

Gloucester, 82.9, (107), 157.2, (203)

Southwark, 82.8, (264), 157.8, (503)

Broadland, 82.6, (108), 188.1, (246)

Cherwell, 82.4, (124), 148.2, (223)

Horsham, 82.1, (118), 145.3, (209)

Epping Forest, 82.0, (108), 148.8, (196)

Bath and North East Somerset, 81.7, (158), 102.4, (198)

Winchester, 81.7, (102), 132.9, (166)

South Oxfordshire, 81.7, (116), 103.5, (147)

Mid Devon, 81.4, (67), 155.5, (128)

South Cambridgeshire, 81.1, (129), 170.3, (271)

Waverley, 80.0, (101), 127.4, (161)

Exeter, 79.1, (104), 30.4, (40)

Surrey Heath, 78.4, (70), 115.3, (103)

Herefordshire, 77.8, (150), 100.6, (194)

Westminster, 77.7, (203), 131.6, (344)

Wokingham, 77.1, (132), 136.7, (234)

Islington, 77.1, (187), 130.3, (316)

Thanet, 76.8, (109), 160.7, (228)

Elmbridge, 76.8, (105), 111.1, (152)

West Suffolk, 76.5, (137), 126.8, (227)

South Northamptonshire, 76.2, (72), 130.2, (123)

Mendip, 76.1, (88), 102.1, (118)

Cambridge, 76.1, (95), 121.0, (151)

Forest of Dean, 76.0, (66), 109.5, (95)

Mid Sussex, 75.5, (114), 91.4, (138)

Tower Hamlets, 75.4, (245), 137.0, (445)

East Suffolk, 75.4, (188), 132.7, (331)

East Lindsey, 74.1, (105), 131.9, (187)

Adur, 73.1, (47), 133.7, (86)

South Norfolk, 71.7, (101), 124.9, (176)

East Hertfordshire, 71.5, (107), 108.8, (163)

South Somerset, 70.7, (119), 116.4, (196)

Scarborough, 69.9, (76), 103.0, (112)

Hart, 69.0, (67), 124.6, (121)

Brighton and Hove, 68.1, (198), 119.3, (347)

Wealden, 67.5, (109), 122.0, (197)

Cheltenham, 67.1, (78), 84.3, (98)

Camden, 66.7, (180), 113.0, (305)

Dover, 66.0, (78), 121.1, (143)

Vale of White Horse, 65.4, (89), 115.4, (157)

East Devon, 64.9, (95), 55.4, (81)

Tunbridge Wells, 64.9, (77), 127.2, (151)

Sevenoaks, 62.9, (76), 112.6, (136)

Teignbridge, 61.9, (83), 85.7, (115)

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, 61.7, (353), 85.5, (489)

West Oxfordshire, 60.6, (67), 111.2, (123)

Cotswold, 60.1, (54), 79.0, (71)

Canterbury, 55.6, (92), 91.9, (152)

Tewkesbury, 53.7, (51), 83.1, (79)

Babergh, 53.2, (49), 85.8, (79)

North Norfolk, 51.5, (54), 114.5, (120)

Plymouth, 48.1, (126), 74.0, (194)

Rother, 43.7, (42), 105.1, (101)

Tonbridge and Malling, 42.4, (56), 102.9, (136)

Mid Suffolk, 42.4, (44), 86.6, (90)

Craven, 40.3, (23), 106.8, (61)

South Hams, 27.6, (24), 48.3, (42)

North Devon, 23.7, (23), 24.7, (24)

West Devon, 17.9, (10), 55.6, (31)

Torridge, 11.7, (8), 22.0, (15)